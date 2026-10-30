Haier Biomedical Brings Blood Management and Pharmaceutical Cold Storage Expertise to AABB and ISPE 2026

ATLANTA and NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier Biomedical (SHA: 688139) showcased blood management and pharmaceutical cold storage solutions at the 2026 AABB Annual Meeting in Atlanta from October 17-19 and the 2026 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo in the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center from October 19-20. The presentations highlighted how Haier Biomedical applies its expertise in temperature control, automation, and digital management to support the daily work of blood centers and pharmaceutical laboratories. Reinforcing these capabilities, the company recently led the proposal for an approved International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) project to develop the world's first international standard covering performance requirements and test methods for medical (semi-)automatic refrigerated and frozen cold storage facilities.

The exhibitions reinforced Haier Biomedical's commitment to expanding its U.S. presence through technological innovation, regulatory compliance, and local service capabilities. Its life science solutions are deployed at leading U.S. institutions, including Stanford University, Mayo Clinic, and Texas Children's Hospital, demonstrating its ability to support research and health care operations. The company's international credentials include more than 70 U.S. FDA approvals, over 140 UL certifications, and 12 AABB certifications. With 36 ENERGY STAR-certified models, Haier Biomedical also demonstrates its commitment to energy-efficiency across its portfolio.

Supporting Blood Collection, Storage and Transport

At AABB, Haier Biomedical demonstrated how its integrated blood management solutions support healthcare professionals during plasma collection, blood storage, and transportation. The company's plasma separator simplifies staff workflows through guided setup, automated checks, and adaptive collection controls, with electronic records supporting documentation and traceability. Blood bank refrigeration solutions help maintain stable storage conditions during routine access. Temperature alarms and backup monitoring capabilities also support reliable blood product management and Haier Biomedical's transport cooler solution extends temperature control for journeys between facilities which helps maintain continuity throughout the entire blood management process.

Combining Sample Protection with Energy Efficiency

At ISPE, Haier Biomedical highlighted solutions designed to address pharmaceutical laboratories' interconnected priorities of sample protection, energy efficiency, and reliable storage documentation. Its ultra-low temperature freezer combines hydrocarbon refrigerants for precise temperature management with energy-saving technologies, supported by ENERGY STAR certification that independently verifies energy efficiency. Temperature alarms and accessible historical records also help laboratory staff to monitor storage conditions daily, maintain documentation, and prepare for compliance reviews.

Blood products, medicines, and biological samples all require reliable cold storage. Building on its expertise in temperature control, automation, and information management, Haier Biomedical is extending its capabilities into international standards development through the IEC project. The initiative aims to establish consistent performance criteria and test methods to help manufacturers evaluate equipment designs and customers make informed comparisons.

Haier Biomedical will continue to combine technological innovation, local service, and international collaboration to support customers worldwide. Through lasting partnerships, the company aims to help life science and health care institutions operate more reliably, efficiently, and sustainably.

About Haier Biomedical

Founded in 2005 as part of Haier Group, Haier Biomedical provides equipment and digital solutions for life sciences and health care in more than 160 countries and regions. Based on 2025 sales data, it was top-ranked by Euromonitor International among Chinese-owned brands in life science laboratory equipment for both global and non-domestic sales. The company maintains long-term partnerships with approximately 80 international organizations, including the World Health Organization and UNICEF.

For more information, please visit www.haiermedical.com.

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SOURCE Haier Biomedical