Haemonetics 3rd Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2025, which ended December 28, 2024, are available on its Investor Relations website.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on February 6, 2025. The conference call and webcast can be accessed with the following information:

Teleconference link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIda08929a4d56464eb33eccb945ef985e

Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics’ investor relations website or via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/63jte4ra

In addition, the Company has posted to its Investor Relations website the earnings release that will be referenced on its conference call and webcast, a link to which is available below.

https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/36134646-a371-4076-87b9-26673f9f10f3

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on February 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

Investor Contacts: Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations (781) 356-9763 (203) 733-4987 olga.guyette@haemonetics.com david.trenk@haemonetics.com Media Contact: Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications (781) 356-9776 josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit

