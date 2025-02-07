SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Haemonetics 3rd Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

February 7, 2025 | 
2 min read

Financial release accessible online

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2025, which ended December 28, 2024, are available on its Investor Relations website.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on February 6, 2025. The conference call and webcast can be accessed with the following information:

In addition, the Company has posted to its Investor Relations website the earnings release that will be referenced on its conference call and webcast, a link to which is available below.

Direct link to 3Q FY25 Earnings Release:

https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/36134646-a371-4076-87b9-26673f9f10f3

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on February 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:

Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763

(203) 733-4987

olga.guyette@haemonetics.com

david.trenk@haemonetics.com

Media Contact:

Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications

(781) 356-9776

josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-3rd-quarter-fiscal-year-2025-earnings-release-available-on-investor-relations-website-302368961.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

Massachusetts Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
Earnings
AstraZeneca Axes Two Alexion Assets as Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations
February 6, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Vertical collage image of zombie people arms stick pile stack crumpled dollar banknotes bills isolated on beige background stock photo
Earnings
Despite Doubled Wegovy Sales, Novo Executives Confront Analysts’ Insatiable Appetite
February 5, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: GSK laboratories in Dresden, Germany
Earnings
GSK Looks to Deal in Cancer, Respiratory, Inflammation in 2025
February 5, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Pipeline Problems Mar Amgen’s Q4 Beat
February 5, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac