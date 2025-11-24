Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center Unveils Research at the 67th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Advances span leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myeloproliferative neoplasms, sickle cell disease, and AI-enabled diagnostics

HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Investigators from Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center (JTCC)—a leading research partner of the NCI-designated Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center at Georgetown University, and number one Cancer Center in New Jersey—will present 65 studies at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting , taking place December 6–9, 2025, in Orlando.

This represents one of JTCC's largest and most diverse scientific contributions to ASH to date, highlighting innovations in cell therapy, targeted agents, AI-driven diagnostics, stem cell transplantation, and real-world evidence across virtually every hematologic disease area.

"John Theurer Cancer Center continues to help shape the future of blood cancer care," said André Goy, MD, chair, physician-in-chief and vice president of oncology at Hackensack Meridian Health. "Our teams are redefining transplantation, advancing CAR-T science, and co-leading trials testing next-generation targeted therapies and immunotherapies. The depth and breadth of our ASH presentations underscore our mission: to bring transformational science rapidly to the clinic for patients with blood cancers and other serious blood disorders."

Leukemia

High event-free (EFS) and overall survival (OS) after non-total body irradiation (TBI) conditioning and allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) in next-generation-sequencing minimal residual disease (NGS-MRD) negative B-acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL): Results from the EndRAD trial (PTCTC ONC1701) (ABSTRACT 25-12959)





A phase 2 dose confirmation trial of oral ASTX030, a combination of oral azacitidine with cedazuridine among patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia (ABSTRACT 25-7509)





Ziftomenib in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine in relapsed/refractory NPM1-m or KMT2A-r acute myeloid leukemia: Updated phase 1a/b safety and clinical activity results from KOMET-007 (ABSTRACT 25-3910)





MRD-guided therapy of sonrotoclax (BGB-11417) + obinutuzumab (O) in patients with treatment-naive CLL: Initial results from an ongoing phase 1/1b study, BGB-11417-101 (ABSTRACT 25-7489)





Real world outcomes of bispecific T-cell engagers in plasma cell leukemia (ABSTRACT 25-4651)





Etoposide can be safely removed from induction chemotherapy without impacting survival for pediatric acute myeloid leukemia – a report from the Children's oncology group study AAML1831 (ABSTRACT 25-12270)





Updated response and safety analyses from a Phase 1 study of ivosidenib combined with intensive chemotherapy in patients with newly diagnosed (ND) Acute Myeloid Leukemia with isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH)1 mutation (ABSTRACT 25-421)





AI-derived prediction of response and relapse to venetoclax plus hypomethylating agent based therapy in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (ABSTRACT 25-14588)





TSC-101 eliminates recipient hematopoietic cells and demonstrates potential for improved relapse-free survival in patients with AML, ALL, or MDS undergoing allogeneic HCT: Updated results from the Phase 1 (ALLOHA) trial (ABSTRACT 25-12098)





Trials in progress: Design of a registrational Phase 2 trial (ALLOHA) using an external control arm for TSC-101 for prevention of relapse post allogeneic HCT in patients with ALL, AML, or MDS (ABSTRACT 25-13827)





Developing artificial intelligence-based transcriptomic signature for selecting patients with HOXA-MEIS1 pathway abnormalities for the treatment with menin inhibitors (ABSTRACT 25-4126)





Evaluation of ventoclax initiation prophylaxis and monitoring outcomes at each dose level and time point in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia: A real-world experience (ABSTRACT 25-2129)





Developing transcriptomic signature for IDH1 and IDH2 acute leukemia and the demonstration of high prevalence of these signatures in mutation-negative leukemia (ABSTRACT 25-4127)





Impact of DUSP22 and TP63 rearrangements in patients with ALK-negative ALCL treated with frontline BV-CH(E)P (ABSTRACT 25-1798)





Harnessing repressive LEF1/ β -catenin complexes to overcome drug resistance in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (ABSTRACT 25-14485)





-catenin complexes to overcome drug resistance in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (ABSTRACT 25-14485) Reducing Acute Myeloid Leukemia resistance to CAR T cell therapy by epigenetic activation of the tumor inflammasome-pyroptosis signaling (ABSTRACT 25-13458)

Lymphoma

Epcoritamab + R-mini-CHOP results in 2-year remissions and high MRD negativity rates in elderly patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL: Results from the EPCORE NHL-2 trial (ABSTRACT 25-3828)





Epcoritamab with rituximab + lenalidomide (R2) and epcoritamab maintenance deliver deep and durable remissions in previously untreated (1L) follicular lymphoma (FL): 3-year outcomes from epcore NHL-2 arms 6 and 7 (ABSTRACT 25-2787)





Liquid-biopsy mutation landscape and its concordance with skin biopsies in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (ABSTRACT 25-2858)





ZUMA-25 preliminary analysis: A Phase 2 study of brexucabtagene autoleucel (brexu-cel) in patients (Pts) with relapsed/refractory (R/R) Burkitt lymphoma (BL), substudy C (ABSTRACT 25-2841)





Final results of a phase 1 trial with soquelitinib (SQL), a selective interleukin-2-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitor for treatment of relapsed/refractory (R/R) T cell lymphomas (TCL) (ABSTRACT 25-2574)





Acalabrutinib plus venetoclax and rituximab in patients with treatment-naive (TN) mantle cell lymphoma (MCL): Results from the Phase 2 TrAVeRse study (ABSTRACT 25-7289)





Two-year update of ZUMA-2 Cohort 3: Brexucabtagene autoleucel (Brexu-cel) in patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma (R/R MCL) who had not received prior Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi) therapy (ABSTRACT 25-2240)





Phase 2 bellwave-003 cohort f: Updated clinical outcomes of nemtabrutinib in participants with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (ABSTRACT 25-2322)





A real-world analysis of safety and outcomes with first line nivolumab in combination with doxorubicin, vinblastine, and dacarbazine (NAVD) in patients with classic Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) – a multicenter cohort study (ABSTRACT 25-2368)





Safety and efficacy of brexucabtagene autoleucel in elderly patients with relapsed or refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma: A retrospective, multicenter, international study (ABSTRACT 25-2034)





Developing artificial intelligence-based transcriptomic signature for the diagnosis of dark zone lymphoma in patients without MYC gene rearrangement (ABSTRACT 25-7855)





A multicenter real-world analysis of combined chemotherapy followed by consolidative radiation versus chemotherapy alone in the management of early-stage Hodgkin lymphoma – the HODGKIN25 study (ABSTRACT 25-1471)





Nivolumab with doxorubicin, vinblastine, and dacarbazine (NAVD) in older adults with classic Hodgkin lymphoma: Do S1826 results hold up in the real world? (ABSTRACT 25-7840)





First-line salvage therapies in relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma after second- or third-line CD19-directed CAR T-cell therapy (ABSTRACT 25-3402)





Multicenter, randomized Phase II study of epcoritamab for patients with large B-cell lymphomas achieving a partial response after CD19-directed CAR T-cell therapy: Trial in progress (ABSTRACT 25-15528)





Zanubrutinib + obinutuzumab + sonrotoclax in patients with treatment-naive chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (TN CLL/SLL): Initial results from an ongoing phase 1/1b study, BGB-11417-101 (ABSTRACT 25-4113)





Sustained remissions beyond 4 years with epcoritamab monotherapy: Long term follow-up results from the pivotal EPCORE NHL-1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (ABSTRACT 25-7543)

Multiple Myeloma

Real-world outcomes with elranatamab in multiple myeloma: A multi-center analysis from the United States multiple myeloma immunotherapy consortium (ABSTRACT 25-2557)





Phase 1 study of ktx-1001, a first-in-class oral MMSET/NSD2 inhibitor, demonstrates clinical activity in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (ABSTRACT 25-2077)





Phase 2 registrational study of anitocabtagene autoleucel for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma: Updated results from iMMagine--1 (ABSTRACT 25-4541)





Alterations in the gut microbiome and the association of butyrate producers with progression-free survival in multiple myeloma patients undergoing autologous stem cell transplantation (ABSTRACT 25-14794)





Talquetamab outcomes in relapsed/refractory myeloma with extramedullary and paraskeletal soft tissue plasmacytomas (ABSTRACT 25-7804)





Safety and efficacy of talquetamab in patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) with and without renal impairment (ABSTRACT 25-7724)





Enhancing the safety of ciltacabtagene autoleucel in relapsed multiple myeloma (MM): Identification of potentially modifiable risk-factors associated with delayed neurotoxicity and non-relapse mortality (ABSTRACT 25-2357)





An open-label, multi-center Phase 2 study to assess the safety and efficacy of burixafor (GPC-100) and propranolol with G-CSF for the mobilization of hematopoietic progenitor cells in patients with multiple myeloma (ABSTRACT 25-14982)





Prospective real-world evaluation of SKY92 for risk stratification in multiple myeloma: Comparison with updated ims/IMWG criteria in the prommis study (ABSTRACT 25-8818)





Pomalidomide salvage in T-cell engager monotherapy failures: Real-world experience with talquetamab or elranatamab with pomalidomide combinations in heavily pretreated multiple myeloma (ABSTRACT 25-10539)





Prolonged elranatamab treatment interruption in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) is feasible: A retrospective analysis from MagnetisMM-3 (ABSTRACT 25-8338)





Talquetamab, a GPRC5D×CD3 bispecific antibody, in combination with pomalidomide in patients with Relapsed/Refractory multiple myeloma: Updated safety and efficacy results from the Phase 1b monumental-2 study (ABSTRACT 25-11949)





Prospective study of fluoroquinolone resistance colonization in patients undergoing autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in the treatment of multiple myeloma (ABSTRACT 25-13625)





Identifying high-risk profiles and adverse prognoses in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma treated with bispecific antibodies: A real-world analysis of 943 treatment initiations (ABSTRACT 25-8860)





Intratumoral cellular immunotherapy with autologous hyperactivated M1 SIRP α -low macrophages in non-Hodgkin lymphoma: Clinical results from a first-in-human Phase 1 study (ABSTRACT 25-8309)









-low macrophages in non-Hodgkin lymphoma: Clinical results from a first-in-human Phase 1 study (ABSTRACT 25-8309) Real-world disease burden and treatment patterns among triple-class–exposed patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and extramedullary disease in the US: A retrospective analysis using Flatiron Health electronic medical records (ABSTRACT 25-9053)





Shared immune features correspond to high-risk multiple myeloma across multiple human subtypes and murine models (ABSTRACT 25-13910)





Real-world efficacy and safety of teclistamab in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma: Results from 87 patients treated by the polish myeloma group (ABSTRACT 25-11305)

Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Preliminary data from the Phase I/II study of nuvisertib, an oral investigational selective PIM1 inhibitor, in combination with momelotinib showed clinical responses in patients with relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis (ABSTRACT 25-3882)





Safety and efficacy results from A phase 1b study of R289, a dual irak 1/4 inhibitor, in patients with Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) lower risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS) (ABSTRACT 25-13480)





Nuvisertib, an oral investigational selective PIM1 kinase inhibitor, showed clinical responses strongly correlating with cytokine modulation in patients with relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis in the ongoing global phase I/II study (ABSTRACT 25-2614)





Bone marrow microenvironment overlap between vexas and myelodysplastic syndrome demonstrated by targeted transcriptomic and artificial intelligence (ABSTRACT 25-7376)

Noncancerous Blood Disorders

Reduced intensity haploidentical bone marrow transplantation in children with severe sickle cell disease (SCD): BMT CTN 1507 (ABSTRACT 25-11982)





End-of-study results from the ICON3 pines trial, a phase 3, randomized trial of eltrombopag vs. standard first-line treatment for newly diagnosed immune thrombocytopenia in children (ABSTRACT 25-4324)





The real-world safety and efficacy of BCMA-directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy in systemic AL amyloidosis (ABSTRACT 25-2732)





Robust HbF induction and improvement of anemia and hemolysis with base editing in sickle cell disease: Safety and efficacy findings from the ongoing BEACON study (ABSTRACT 25-2531)





Children and adolescents with sickle cell disease demonstrate improved health-related quality of life and low decisional regret after hematopoietic cell transplantation: A sickle cell transplant advocacy and research alliance (STAR) study (ABSTRACT 25-12128)





Increased age-adjusted mortality rates from hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), 2010-2023 (ABSTRACT 25-7365)





Rapid decrease in age-adjusted mortality rates associated with ITP following eltrombopag and romiplostim approvals, but not in TMA following eculizumab approval, 1999-2023 (ABSTRACT 25-9103)

Technology

B- and T-cell clonality using peripheral blood cell-free RNA (cfRNA) in liquid biopsy (ABSTRACT 25-7865)





Not so exclusive: Co-mutations in JAK2, MPL and CALR define distinct hematologic and clonal signatures (ABSTRACT 25-10661)





Temporal control of CAR expression enables thymic generation of autoreactive T cells targeting tumor-associated antigens (ABSTRACT 25-8390)

