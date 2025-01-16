Guardant Health, ConcertAI Collaborate to Form First Data-As-A-Service That Integrates Clinical and Tumor Profiling Data to Accelerate Cancer Therapy Research and Development

Collaboration enables insights from ConcertAI national database of 5.5M clinical records and Guardant profiling data across 60+ tumor types

PALO ALTO, Calif., & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, and ConcertAI, a leading oncology real-world evidence data and AI SaaS technology company, today announced a collaboration agreement that allows biopharmaceutical companies to access the first multi-modal real-world data (RWD) that integrates comprehensive patient electronic medical record (EMR) data with both genomic and epigenomic tumor profiling information across the continuum of cancer care.

An individual patient’s cancer is complex, with response to medicines being determined by multiple factors, including specific driver mutations from the cancer, previous therapies and acquired resistance to those therapies. The creation of a joint RWD solution provides critical clinical context to an extensive database of solid tumor cancer patients with multiple liquid biopsies. This allows biopharma collaborators to better interpret disease biology and identify drivers and timing of tumor evolution as well as intrinsic and acquired resistance mechanisms. These are critical insights with causal associations that can guide the design of clinical trials and effective therapeutics. Through this collaboration, biopharmaceutical company partners can now leverage the joint dataset, combined analytics capability, AI SaaS solutions and precision oncology footprint of ConcertAI and Guardant Health.

“Realizing the potential of precision medicine requires a comprehensive, multi-dimensional understanding of the tumor, the clinical environment and the patient’s response to therapy,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health co-CEO. “This partnership between Guardant and ConcertAI gives evidence and outcomes researchers access to extensive, robust data and AI-based modeling that can provide unprecedented insight into a patient’s cancer journey, including a tumor’s complex systemic interactions, to help them accelerate the development of much-needed cancer therapies. It represents another milestone in Guardant’s mission to conquer cancer with data.”

The integrated data offering will be unique in the industry in that it will include methylation data from biomarker tests run on the Guardant Infinity smart liquid biopsy platform, which includes an extensive methylome panel that helps identify the unique methylation pattern that each tumor comprises. This provides an important new dimension of research insights that has been largely unexplored in clinical development to date. The dataset will also be unique in that it includes genomic profiling data across the continuum of cancer care, from monitoring for residual disease and recurrence in early-stage cancer to treatment selection and therapy response monitoring in advanced cancer.

“By integrating ConcertAI’s extensive clinical dataset and enterprise AI with the new data on tumor methylation patterns enabled by Guardant Health’s innovative sequencing technology, we can partner with biopharma researchers to enable novel approaches to cancer therapy discovery, clinical study design, and innovative models for clinical development,” said Jeff Elton, Ph.D., MBA, CEO of ConcertAI. “Providing biopharma collaborators with access to integrated data of this depth and scale will help accelerate new medicines needed by patients with cancer, especially those with few available targeted therapy options.”

About Guardant Health Real-World Data

Guardant Health offers a large, multimodal clinical-genomic database that integrates information from next-generation sequencing, demographics, cancer diagnoses, treatment and procedures, and pharmacy prescription data for more than 60 solid tumor cancer types and over 450,000 unique patients across the cancer care continuum. The configurable real-world data (RWD) set can be used to elicit important insights into the drivers of therapy response and resistance across the treatment spectrum, and to support targeted therapy development, clinical trial optimization and post-marketing studies.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

About ConcertAI

ConcertAI is the leader in Generative AI technology and Real-World Evidence solutions for life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to accelerate high confidence and actionable insights and outcomes for patients through multi-modal data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in collaboration with leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. ConcertAI technologies are deployed in more than 1900 global healthcare provider settings and used by more than 45 leading biopharmaceutical innovators. ConcertAI operates Customer and Technology Development Centers in Cambridge, MA; Plymouth Meeting, PA; Raleigh-Durham, NC; Bangalore, India; Tokyo, Japan; and Frankfurt, Germany. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com.

