GT Medical Technologies Names James Leech Chief Financial and Strategy Officer

Experienced Life Sciences Executive Joins Leadership Team as Company Further Advances Commercialization of GammaTile®

TEMPE, Ariz., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, a medical device company with a corporate purpose of improving the lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced that James Leech, a seasoned financial and operational life sciences leader, has joined the company as Chief Financial and Strategy Officer.

"We are excited to welcome James as he assumes the Chief Financial and Strategy Officer role at GT Medical Technologies," said Per Langoe, CEO of GT Medical Technologies. "I look forward to collaborating with him to ensure even more doctors and patients have access to GammaTile®. With over 10 years of successful experience leading commercial-stage healthcare-focused companies in an advisory and operational capacity, his expertise on a range of traditional and complex financial and strategic management areas provides us with a substantial opportunity for continued growth and adoption."

Mr. Leech will work across the team to accelerate commercial opportunities for GammaTile while spearheading corporate strategy and development, as well as financial and investor management.

"I look forward to joining a leadership team that is dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with brain tumors," said Mr. Leech. "GT Medical Technologies is poised for significant growth, and I am thrilled to collaborate with all stakeholders to optimize the company's continued expansion of GammaTile, our FDA-cleared bioresorbable radiotherapy implant for the treatment of brain tumors."

Mr. Leech has considerable experience leading businesses from inception through hyper growth phases of their life cycle. He has advised and worked across the life science industry with direct experience in MedTech, healthcare services, and biopharmaceutical sectors across all major therapeutic areas.

Previously, Mr. Leech was the Chief Financial and Strategy Officer of Moximed, a commercial-stage orthopedic device company. Prior to Moximed, Mr. Leech was the Chief Business Officer at Palette Life Sciences from the Company's inception through its acquisition by Teleflex, Inc. Mr. Leech started his career in life science investment banking and strategy consulting. He brings significant cross-border experience, having executed transactions and operational initiatives on behalf of and involving companies across the EU and APAC.

GammaTile is an innovative form of radiation therapy placed at the time of tumor removal surgery, delivering immediate, targeted radiation to the tumor site when cancer cells are most vulnerable. Unlike conventional approaches, which at their lowest often require a delay between surgery and radiation therapy to allow for wound healing, GammaTile eliminates this treatment gap. By delivering immediate, localized radiation directly at the tumor site, it is designed to maximize the treatment's effectiveness against remaining cancer cells and reduce the risk of regrowth.1

GT Medical Technologies was founded by a dedicated team of brain tumor specialists to address unmet needs in brain tumor treatment. The company is committed to improving the lives of patients with brain tumors through innovative solutions that elevate the standard of care.

GammaTile is an FDA-cleared, bioabsorbable collagen implant embedded with radiation seeds, designed for patients with operable brain tumors. By delivering radiation directly from within—placed into the surgical cavity at the time of tumor removal—GammaTile provides immediate, localized treatment. This approach targets remaining cancer cells when they are most vulnerable to help prevent regrowth, while minimizing radiation exposure to healthy brain tissue.

Since its full market launch in the United States in March 2020, GammaTile has been adopted by more than 100 leading centers, underscoring its growing acceptance in both academic and community healthcare settings. For more information, visit gammatile.com and follow @GammaTile on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

