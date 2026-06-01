GT Biopharma Provides Update on Pipeline Discovery Activities from Newly Implemented AI-Based Technological Initiatives

Increased integration of artificial intelligence–based tools across the discovery and engineering of tumor-targeting engagers and multi-domain proteins to accelerate development while reducing developmental costs

Reduces reliance on trial-and-error experimentation, shortens development timelines, and increases likelihood that pipeline candidates demonstrate robust binding and functional activity suitable for translational advancement

GT Biopharma anticipates multiple new development candidates moving into pre-IND development in 2027, with potential targets and indications expanding beyond oncology

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary natural killer (NK) cell engager TriKE® platform, today provided an update on its newly implemented AI-based technological initiatives and improved pipeline discovery efficiencies, which are expected to lead to additional development candidates advancing into pre-IND development in 2027.

"We have seen a marked acceleration in our discovery productivity following recent initiatives implementing AI-based technologies, which have been adapted to improve our drug engineering capabilities," said Michael Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to demonstrate clinical execution acumen with GTB-3650 and GTB-5550 advancing through Phase 1 this year, we are now looking forward to our next-generation assets with potential for shorter development timeliness, increased probability of clinical success, and lower development costs in the coming years."

Implementation of AI-based technology for GT Biopharma’s Discovery Pipeline

AI-guided sequence and structural analyses are used to identify de novo candidate tumor-targeting engagers and multi-domain proteins with favorable binding, stability, and developability profiles, enabling early prioritization of molecules most likely to demonstrate translation success beyond discovery.

candidate tumor-targeting engagers and multi-domain proteins with favorable binding, stability, and developability profiles, enabling early prioritization of molecules most likely to demonstrate translation success beyond discovery. These tools further inform rational engineering by optimizing domain orientation, linker design, and spatial architecture to enhance binding, support productive immune synapse formation, and minimize structural liabilities that can impair potency, manufacturability, or consistency.

In downstream applications, AI-based structural modeling is applied to predict surface exposure, steric compatibility, and assay performance, guiding construct refinement prior to resource-intensive in vitro and in vivo studies.





About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE® platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system’s natural killer cells. GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE® technology. For more information, please visit gtbiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward- looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as “aims,” "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the use of these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include (i) the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; (ii) the risk that if the Company experiences delays or difficulties in the enrollment of patients in clinical trials, those clinical trials could take longer than expected to complete and the Company’s receipt of necessary regulatory approvals could be delayed or prevented; (iii) the risk that the Company will need additional capital to conduct its operations and develop its products, and the Company’s ability to obtain the necessary funding is uncertain; (iv) the risk that the Company’s common stock may be delisted in the future if the Company is unable to maintain compliance with continued listing requirements; (v) the risk that the Company’s products may fail to achieve necessary safety and efficacy endpoints during clinical trials, which may limit the company’s ability to general revenues from therapeutic products and (vi) those other factors described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TriKE® is a registered trademark owned by GT Biopharma, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

LifeSci Advisors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

212-915-2577