GSK appoints Tina Graves as President & General Manager, Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- GSK today announced the appointment of Tina Graves as General Manager for its Canadian operations. In this role, Tina's leadership will be instrumental in driving GSK's strategic priorities in Canada, focusing on specialty medicines, vaccines, and general medicines to address key health challenges and areas of significant unmet need for Canadians, such as respiratory, immunology, oncology, HIV, and infectious diseases.

Mike Crichton, President, International GSK said: "We are delighted to welcome Tina to lead our Canadian team. Tina is known for her exceptional leadership in navigating complex stakeholder environments and consistently delivering outstanding results. Her passion for helping patients, broadening access to innovative medicines, and fostering an inclusive workplace that develops emerging talent will be invaluable as we continue to bring our pipeline of transformative medicines and vaccines to Canadian patients."

Tina Graves, President & General Manager said: "Leading GSK in Canada as President & General Manager is a deep honour and an exciting opportunity. Our mission to prevent and treat disease perfectly matches my commitment to making a tangible difference. With 22 years in this industry, including prior Canadian experience, I'm thrilled to return and collaborate with our talented team, combine my global insights with our local healthcare understanding, so that together we address Canada's most pressing challenges, advance innovative solutions, and make a meaningful difference for patients across the country."

A Canadian native, Graves brings extensive global experience and a strong track record of leadership in the biopharmaceutical industry. Most recently, she served as Vice President and General Manager of GSK Taiwan, where she led a team of over 300 individuals dedicated to delivering innovative vaccines, specialty medicines, and oncology treatments to patients. Since beginning her career in 2004, Graves has held roles at Pfizer in Canada and leadership positions at GSK across Canada, Taiwan, the Asia-Pacific region, and globally. She has consistently delivered strong results in Vaccines, Specialty Care, and Primary Care, and is recognized for her ability to lead and develop high-performing teams while driving patient-focused solutions in complex environments. An alumna of McMaster University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, Graves is passionate about topics such as patient-focused pharmaceutical leadership and advancing women in the workplace.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at www.gsk.ca.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the "Risk Factors" section in GSK's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2025, and GSK's Q2 Results for 2026.

SOURCE GlaxoSmithKline Inc.