Gravity 360, Parent Company of Gravity Diagnostics, Acquires Med-Lake Laboratory, Expanding Its Healthcare Platform Across the Southern United States

Acquisition extends the Gravity family's diagnostics capabilities into Georgia and Alabama, deepening its ability to partner with payors and providers to improve quality of care while reducing the cost of healthcare.

COVINGTON, Ky. and MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity 360, Inc., the parent company of healthcare company Gravity Diagnostics, today announced it has acquired Med-Lake Laboratory, LLC, a full-service clinical laboratory based in Milledgeville, Georgia. The acquisition marks a significant step in the Gravity family's growth strategy across the southern United States and expands its ability to deliver diagnostics-driven healthcare to providers, payors, and patients across the region.

Founded in 2018, Med-Lake Laboratory is a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited, high-complexity laboratory serving physician practices, skilled nursing facilities, behavioral health providers, judicial programs, and urgent care clinics across Georgia, Alabama, and neighboring states. Med-Lake's testing portfolio spans clinical toxicology, blood and clinical chemistry, PCR-based infectious disease testing, and reference services — supported by an in-office phlebotomy and courier network that brings diagnostics directly into the communities it serves.

Med-Lake joins the Gravity family of companies and will continue to operate from its Milledgeville laboratory under its existing team, working alongside Gravity Diagnostics and supported by the family's shared resources, purchasing scale, compliance program, and revenue cycle infrastructure. Gravity Diagnostics, the family's flagship company, is licensed to provide laboratory services in all fifty states, and the combined organization operates laboratories in Kentucky and Georgia serving providers and patients nationwide.

"Gravity was built on the belief that communities deserve a healthcare partner that holds itself to a higher standard — in science, in compliance, and in care," said Tony Remington, CEO and Founder of Gravity 360. "Med-Lake shares that belief. Their team has built something special in central Georgia: a laboratory that physicians, courts, and care facilities genuinely rely on. Diagnostics has a huge future in healthcare, and we partner with payors to improve the quality of care while reducing its economic impact. This acquisition is about investing in Med-Lake's team, expanding what they can offer, and bringing Gravity's standards and resources to more patients across the South. It will not be our last step in the region."

"For eight years, our team has poured itself into serving our providers and our community, and we wanted a partner who would honor that work and build on it," said Randy Peters, Chief Executive Officer of Med-Lake Laboratory. "From our first conversation, Gravity led with people — our employees, our clients, and the patients behind every sample. Joining the Gravity family gives Med-Lake the backing of one of the country's most compliance-driven healthcare organizations while keeping our lab, our team, and our service right here in Milledgeville. Our clients will see the same faces — with more behind them."

"Quality and compliance are not departments at Gravity — they are the operating system," said Julie Brazil, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Gravity 360. "As we welcome Med-Lake, our first commitment is to patients and providers: the same accurate results, the same turnaround, the same accountability, now backed by the full depth of Gravity's quality and compliance programs. Growth only matters if the standard travels with it."

A Platform for Growth in the Southern United States

The acquisition establishes a regional platform for the Gravity family in Georgia and Alabama, where Med-Lake maintains long-standing relationships with primary care practices, skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, judicial and community-supervision programs, and behavioral health providers. Gravity 360 intends to invest in Med-Lake's Milledgeville operations, expand the testing menu available to Med-Lake's clients, and grow the organization's presence across the Southeast — working hand-in-hand with the region's payors to expand access to high-quality, cost-effective diagnostics.

The transaction follows a period of deliberate expansion for the Gravity family, including recent additions to its commercial leadership team, and reflects Gravity 360's strategy of growing through partnerships and acquisitions that put diagnostics to work improving outcomes and lowering the cost of care in new communities. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Gravity 360

Gravity 360, Inc. is the parent company of the Gravity family of healthcare companies, including Gravity Diagnostics and Med-Lake Laboratory. Headquartered in Covington, Kentucky, Gravity 360 builds and operates diagnostics-driven healthcare businesses united by a shared commitment to Care, Compliance, and Confidence.

About Gravity Diagnostics

Gravity Diagnostics is a healthcare company headquartered in Covington, Kentucky, using CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified diagnostics — including clinical toxicology, pharmacogenomics (PGx), and infectious disease testing — to help providers make better decisions and help payors improve the quality of care while reducing the economic impact of healthcare. Licensed in all fifty states, Gravity Diagnostics partners with providers and payors nationwide and has been recognized as a Healthcare Industry Top Workplace and among the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Learn more at gravitydiagnostics.com.

About Med-Lake Laboratory

Med-Lake Laboratory, LLC is a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited, high-complexity clinical laboratory located in Milledgeville, Georgia. Founded in 2018, Med-Lake provides clinical toxicology, blood and clinical chemistry, PCR-based infectious disease, and reference laboratory services to physician practices, skilled nursing facilities, judicial programs, and community health providers across Georgia, Alabama, and neighboring states. Learn more at medlakelab.com.

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SOURCE Gravity Diagnostics