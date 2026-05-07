GoodRx Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Pharma Direct Revenue Increased 82% Year-Over-Year in the First Quarter

Company Raises Full Year 2026 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Expectations

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX) ("we," "us," "our," “GoodRx,” or the “Company”), the leading platform for medication savings in the U.S., has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Revenue of $194.0 million

Net income of $1.2 million; Net income margin of 0.6%

Adjusted Net Income 1 of $23.0 million; Adjusted Net Income Margin 1 of 11.9%

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $58.3 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 of 30.0%

Net cash provided by operating activities of $11.8 million

“We delivered a strong start to the year, with continued momentum across our strategic growth priorities,” said Wendy Barnes, President and Chief Executive Officer of GoodRx. “Our results demonstrate that the strategy we laid out last quarter is working and that we are building a sustainable value proposition. We believe that momentum is driving durable growth and increasing value for consumers and our partners.”

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income Margin are non-GAAP financial measures and are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income Margin are defined as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, respectively, divided by Adjusted Revenue. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for definitions, additional information, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Overview (all comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise noted):

Revenue decreased 4% to $194.0 million compared to $203.0 million.

Prescription transactions revenue decreased 24% to $113.7 million compared to $148.9 million, primarily driven by a decrease in the number of our Monthly Active Consumers due to the broader changes in the retail pharmacy landscape including store closures, volume reduction in one of our integrated savings programs, as well as lower unit economics which we expect to continue in the near-term as we made deliberate decisions to favor long-term durability and certainty.

Subscription revenue increased 16% to $24.4 million compared to $21.0 million, primarily driven by the introduction of our condition-specific subscription programs beginning in the second quarter of 2025 and a related increase in the number of subscription plans.

Pharma Direct (formally GoodRx Pharma Direct) revenue increased 82% to $52.2 million compared to $28.6 million, driven by organic growth as we continued to expand our market penetration with pharma manufacturers and other customers, in particular consumer direct pricing.

Net income was $1.2 million compared to $11.1 million. Net income margin was 0.6% compared to 5.4%. Adjusted Net Income1 was $23.0 million compared to $34.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $58.3 million compared to $69.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 was 30.0% compared to 34.4%.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter was $11.8 million compared to $9.4 million in the comparable period last year. As of March 31, 2026, we had cash and cash equivalents of $235.7 million and total outstanding debt of $493.8 million.

We are focused on a disciplined approach to capital allocation, centered on furthering our mission and creating stockholder value. Our capital allocation priorities are investing for profitable growth, paying down debt, buying back shares, and M&A that aligns with our strategic priorities. These capital allocation priorities support our long-term growth strategy while also providing flexibility to navigate near-term challenges.

Share Repurchases

During the first quarter of 2026, we repurchased 5.5 million shares of Class A common stock for an aggregate of $12.6 million. As of March 31, 2026, we had $60.2 million of unused authorized share repurchase capacity under our $450.0 million share repurchase program, which does not have an expiration date.

Guidance

For the full year 2026, management is anticipating the following:

$ in millions FY 2026 FY 2025 YoY Change Revenue $765 - $785 $796.9 (4%) - (1%) Adjusted EBITDA2 > $235

“We exceeded our expectations in the first quarter, driven by strong execution across the business,” said Chris McGinnis, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of GoodRx. “Pharma Direct revenue grew 82% year-over-year and subscription revenue increased 16%. We are raising our full year guidance and remain focused on sustaining growth and maintaining strong margins.”

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is presented for supplemental informational purposes only. We have not reconciled our Adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income or loss because we do not provide guidance for such GAAP measure due to the uncertainty and potential variability of stock-based compensation expense, acquired intangible assets and related amortization and income taxes, which are reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA and the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Because such items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measure. However, such items could have a significant impact on our future GAAP net income or loss.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

GoodRx management will host a conference call and webcast tomorrow, May 7, 2026, at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI03d8d43b2f3b41dda5af69771ca7887a

Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details and a unique passcode required to join.

The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com, where accompanying materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is the leading platform for medication savings in the U.S., used by nearly 25 million consumers and over one million healthcare professionals annually. Uniquely situated at the center of the healthcare ecosystem, GoodRx connects consumers, healthcare professionals, payers, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and retail pharmacies to make saving on medications easier. By reducing friction and inefficiencies, GoodRx helps consumers save time and money when filling prescriptions so they can get the care they deserve. Since 2011, GoodRx has helped Americans save over $100 billion on the cost of their medications.

GoodRx periodically posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult GoodRx’s website regularly for important information, in addition to following GoodRx’s press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and public conference calls and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, GoodRx’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, industry and business trends, including uncertainty in the macro environment, the impact of trends impacting retail pharmacies on our future financial results, the potential impact of the new government sponsored direct-to-consumer platform called “TrumpRx.gov” and other evolving federal initiatives on our business, our value proposition, our business strategy and our ability to execute on our strategic priorities including expanding manufacturer partnerships, growing differentiated subscription offerings and strengthening retail relationships, our plans, market opportunity, ability to preserve margin strength and long-term growth prospects, our capital allocation priorities, Pharma Direct as the future key growth driver of our business, and the future of prescription access. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to our limited operating history and early stage of growth; our recent growth rates may not be sustainable or indicative of future growth; our ability to achieve broad market education and change consumer purchasing habits; our general ability to continue to attract, acquire and retain consumers in a cost-effective manner; our significant reliance on our prescription transactions offering and ability to expand our offerings; changes in medication pricing and the significant impact of pricing structures negotiated by industry participants; our general inability to control the categories and types of prescriptions for which we can offer savings or discounted prices; our reliance on a limited number of industry participants, including pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacies, and pharma manufacturers; the competitive nature of our industry; risks related to pandemics, epidemics, or outbreak of infectious disease; the accuracy of our estimate of our addressable market and other operational metrics; our ability to respond to changes in the market for prescription pricing and to maintain and expand the use of GoodRx codes; our ability to maintain positive perception of our platform or maintain and enhance our brand; risks related to any failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; risks related to use of social media, emails, text messages, and other messaging channels as part of our marketing strategy; our dependence on our information technology systems and those of our third-party vendors, and risks related to any failure or significant disruptions thereof; risks related to government regulation of the internet, e-commerce, consumer data and privacy, information technology, and cybersecurity; risks related to the use of AI and machine learning in our business; risks related to a decrease in consumer willingness to receive correspondence or any technical, legal, or any other restrictions to send such correspondence; risks related to any failure to comply with applicable data protection, privacy and security, advertising and consumer protection laws, regulations, standards, and other requirements; our ability to utilize our net operating loss carryforwards and certain other tax attributes; the risk that we may be unable to realize expected benefits from our restructuring and cost reduction efforts; our ability to attract, develop, motivate and retain well-qualified employees; risks related to our acquisition strategy; risks related to our debt arrangements; interruptions or delays in service on our apps or websites or any undetected errors or design faults; our reliance on third-party platforms to distribute our platform and offerings, including software as-a-service technologies; systems failures or other disruptions in the operations of these parties on which we depend; risks related to climate change; risks associated with environmental sustainability and social initiatives; risks related to our intellectual property; risks related to operating in the healthcare industry; risks related to our organizational structure; litigation related risks; our ability to accurately forecast revenue and appropriately plan our expenses in the future; risks related to general economic factors, natural disasters, or other unexpected events; risks related to fluctuations in our tax obligations and effective income tax rate which could materially and adversely affect our results of operations; risks related to the healthcare reform legislation and other proposed or future changes impacting the healthcare industry and healthcare spending, including the new platform TrumpRx, which may adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations; as well as the other important factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Key Operating Metrics

Monthly Active Consumers (MACs) refers to the number of unique consumers who have used a GoodRx code to purchase a prescription medication in a given calendar month and have saved money compared to the list price of the medication. A unique consumer who uses a GoodRx code more than once in a calendar month to purchase prescription medications is only counted as one Monthly Active Consumer in that month. A unique consumer who uses a GoodRx code in two or three calendar months within a quarter will be counted as a Monthly Active Consumer in each such month. Monthly Active Consumers do not include subscribers to our subscription offerings, consumers of our Pharma Direct offering, or consumers who use our telehealth offering. When presented for a period longer than a month, Monthly Active Consumers are averaged over the number of calendar months in such period. Monthly Active Consumers from acquired companies are only included beginning in the first full quarter following the acquisition. Effective January 1, 2025, Monthly Active Consumers from acquired companies are included beginning from the acquisition date. Prior to January 1, 2025, Monthly Active Consumers from acquired companies were only included beginning in the first full quarter following the acquisition. As our business continues to evolve, we are reassessing the Monthly Active Consumers metric as a primary indicator of performance to ensure it aligns with how we measure growth and profitability.

Subscription plans represent the ending subscription plan balance across our subscription offerings, GoodRx Gold, condition-specific related subscription programs (first launched in June 2025), and RxSmartSaver+ powered by GoodRx (launched in July 2025). For GoodRx Gold and RxSmartSaver+, each subscription plan may represent more than one subscriber since family subscription plans may include multiple members.

Three Months Ended (in millions) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Monthly Active Consumers 5.3 5.3 5.4 5.7 6.4

As of (in thousands) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Subscription plans 717 674 671 668 680

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except par values) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 235,710 $ 261,820 Accounts receivable, net 232,721 235,746 Prescription reimbursement assets 753,530 98,331 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,507 47,205 Total current assets 1,266,468 643,102 Property and equipment, net 11,742 12,268 Goodwill 430,331 430,331 Intangible assets, net 61,167 64,082 Capitalized software, net 140,191 139,261 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 28,748 28,808 Deferred tax assets, net 53,042 57,111 Other assets 29,562 29,095 Total assets $ 2,021,251 $ 1,404,058 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 14,525 $ 19,405 Prescription reimbursement liabilities 750,978 130,139 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 83,719 86,705 Current portion of debt 5,000 5,000 Operating lease liabilities, current 4,976 4,753 Total current liabilities 859,198 246,002 Debt, net 482,422 483,264 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 48,953 49,789 Other liabilities 8,692 8,741 Total liabilities 1,399,265 787,796 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 2,031,357 2,026,802 Accumulated deficit (1,409,405 ) (1,410,574 ) Total stockholders' equity 621,986 616,262 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,021,251 $ 1,404,058

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenue $ 194,006 $ 202,970 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below 20,156 13,364 Product development and technology 30,177 31,142 Sales and marketing 81,053 84,542 General and administrative 26,819 29,630 Depreciation and amortization 21,792 20,912 Total costs and operating expenses 179,997 179,590 Operating income 14,009 23,380 Other expense, net: Interest income 1,397 3,932 Interest expense (9,767 ) (10,644 ) Total other expense, net (8,370 ) (6,712 ) Income before income taxes 5,639 16,668 Income tax expense (4,470 ) (5,616 ) Net income $ 1,169 $ 11,052 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.03 Weighted average shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 340,531 379,196 Diluted 341,424 379,656 Stock-based compensation included in costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 52 $ 100 Product development and technology 4,208 5,670 Sales and marketing 4,249 5,882 General and administrative 8,000 7,522

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 1,169 $ 11,052 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,792 20,912 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 462 430 Non-cash operating lease expense 925 1,086 Stock-based compensation expense 16,509 19,174 Deferred income taxes 4,069 — Loss on operating lease asset — 4,409 Other 798 286 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,025 (14,183 ) Prescription reimbursement assets (1) (655,199 ) (14,391 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1) 2,177 904 Accounts payable (4,945 ) 286 Prescription reimbursement liabilities (1) 620,839 (8,520 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1) 1,744 (10,559 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,478 ) (1,628 ) Other liabilities (49 ) 155 Net cash provided by operating activities 11,838 9,413 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (1,136 ) (142 ) Acquisition — (30,000 ) Capitalized software (20,508 ) (21,734 ) Net cash used in investing activities (21,644 ) (51,876 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on long-term debt (1,250 ) (1,250 ) Repurchases of Class A common stock (12,567 ) (99,897 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 95 2 Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,582 ) (3,757 ) Net cash used in financing activities (16,304 ) (104,902 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (26,110 ) (147,365 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 261,820 448,346 End of period $ 235,710 $ 300,981

_____________________________________________________ (1) Prior to December 31, 2025, prescription reimbursement assets were presented as a component of prepaid expenses and other current assets, and prescription reimbursement liabilities as a component of accrued expenses and other current liabilities. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. These reclassifications had no impact on previously reported cash flows provided by operating activities.

For the first quarters of 2026 and 2025, revenue comprised of the following:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Prescription transactions revenue $ 113,692 $ 148,923 Subscription revenue 24,393 21,017 Pharma Direct revenue 52,230 28,648 Other revenue 3,691 4,382 Total revenue $ 194,006 $ 202,970

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Revenue and metrics presented as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP. We also present each cost and operating expense on our condensed consolidated statements of operations on an adjusted basis to arrive at adjusted operating income. Collectively, we refer to these non-GAAP financial measures as our “Non-GAAP Measures."

We define Adjusted Revenue for a particular period as revenue excluding client contract termination costs associated with restructuring related activities. We exclude these costs from revenue because we believe they are not indicative of past or future underlying performance of the business. For the current period and full year of 2025, revenue was equal to Adjusted Revenue. In addition, we expect revenue for the full year of 2026 to equal Adjusted Revenue.

We define Adjusted EBITDA for a particular period as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and as further adjusted for, as applicable for the periods presented, acquisition related expenses, stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, financing related expenses, loss on operating lease assets, restructuring related expenses, legal settlement expenses, gain on sale of business, and other income or expense, net.

Investor Contact

GoodRx

Aubrey Reynolds

ir@goodrx.com

Press Contact

GoodRx

Lauren Casparis

lcasparis@goodrx.com