GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market worth $55.70 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global GLP-1 receptor agonist market size is estimated to be valued at USD 25.10 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 55.70 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2031. One of the most significant drivers responsible for the expansion of the GLP-1 receptor agonists market is the increase in diabetes cases in the U.S. and around the world. International Diabetes Federation statistics indicate that the global diabetic population aged 20-79 was 537 million people in 2021. However, this number is expected to rise to 643 million by 2030. Type 2 diabetes patients can manage their blood sugar levels with the use of GLP-1 receptor agonists. This growth in the market is also attributed to the increasing recognition of the benefits offered by GLP-1 receptor agonists that are related to safety and efficacy as compared to other classes of diabetic medications.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4632

Market Trends:

New product developments and launches: As part of their product portfolio expansion, different pharmaceutical companies are concentrating on the development of new and advanced GLP-1 receptor agonists. For instance, in March 2021, Novo Nordisk launched Rybelsus. It is an oral GLP-1 receptor agonist targeted towards adults with type 2 diabetes for blood sugar control.

Shifting towards once-weekly administered drugs: Emerging trend indicates prompt growth in the demand for once-weekly GLP-1 receptor agonists. This is because, it is a better option for the self-injecting patients as an alternative to daily injections. Such changing attitudes towards the use of long lasting once-weekly medication are stimulating the growth of the market.

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $25.10 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $55.70 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Drug Class, By Route of Administration, By Application, By Distribution Channel: Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rising prevalence of diabetes • Growing popularity of once-weekly dosing GLP-1 RA drugs Restraints & Challenges • High development cost of GLP-1 drugs • Stringent regulatory requirements

Market Opportunity:

Expansion of Market Potential: There is a growing window of opportunity to target this system, taking the market beyond just diabetes management. As the U.S. FDA has given approval for clinical trials among the cadre of GLP-1 receptor- agonists’ drugs. For instance, Semaglutide is a weight management drug approved by the U.S. FDA for managing obesity under the trade name Wegovy. It significantly reduces the urge to space meals and increases the feeling of fullness to control weight directly rather than diabetes alone.

Among medications developed for exogenous obesity, Exenatide has earned the right to be a market leader due to growing market demand due to its clinical efficacy and safety profile.

Combination Therapies: There is potential for developing combination therapies that pair GLP-1 receptor agonists with other diabetes medications, such as insulin or DPP-4 inhibitors, to boost overall treatment efficiency and patient results.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4632

Key Market Takeaways:

According to projections, the demand for GLP-1 receptor agonists will grow at a rate of 12.1% between the years 2024-2031, primarily driven by an ever-increasing number of diabetes and overweight patients around the world.

Exenetide segment is likely to maintain a strong position due to its early market entry and strong clinical profile. Exenatide, which was approved by U.S. FDA in 2005, improves glycemic control, promotes weight loss, and helps manage type 2 diabetes. This drug can be administered as two injections each day or one injection in a week.

Parentally administered drugs are forecasted to dominate the other routes of administration because of their superior bioavailability and effectiveness and ease of usage. For example, Eli Lilly introduced its Trulicity (dulaglutide), a GLP-1 receptor agonist, through a parenteral route of administration in 2021. Oral diabetes medications can have a lower bioavailability than these drugs.

As a result of an increasing number of diabetic patients, type 2 diabetes mellitus segment is projected to have the largest revenue share. In 2021, the American Diabetes Association announced twenty-three million American adults suffering with diabetes, and the majority of these people have Type 2 diabetes.