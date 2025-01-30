Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast 2025-2034 – Report Analysis by Custom Market Insights

According to the latest market research by the custom market insights, the global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2034. The market size is expected to reach USD 3,670.9 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 5,455.3 million by 2034.

Key factors driving this growth include the increasing geriatric population, the ability of point-of-care (POC) testing to deliver instant and timely results, and the rising adoption of Electronic Medical Records (EMRs).

The surge in diabetes cases, advancements in glucose monitoring technology, and growing awareness of POC glucose testing are further fueling market expansion. With the introduction of needle-free glucose monitoring devices, many companies are now offering painless diabetes care solutions.

POC glucose testing provides patients with the convenience of rapid glucose readings without the need for laboratory visits, enabling them to monitor their levels at home or other non-clinical settings.

In Asian nations, the market is expected to see significant growth due to increasing diabetes awareness, limited healthcare facilities, and a shortage of healthcare professionals. These factors present an opportunity to reduce healthcare costs while enhancing care quality.

Report Scope –

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3,670.9 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 5,455.3 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 3,512.8 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.5% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Product, Technology, Application, End Users and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends

Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in POC glucose testing technologies are making testing processes more accurate, convenient, and efficient. Enhanced features such as improved sensors and faster processing times have positively impacted the adoption of these technologies. Integration in Healthcare Settings: The integration of glucose testing in point-of-care environments such as doctor’s offices, clinics, and pharmacies allows for rapid test results and immediate treatment adjustments, significantly improving patient care. Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring: The rise of telemedicine and remote healthcare services has opened up opportunities for POC glucose testing. Patients can seamlessly share their glucose data with healthcare providers for virtual consultations and tailored treatment plans.

Regional Analysis of the Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market

North America: North America is poised to dominate the market, driven by the presence of prominent key players such as Abbott, Nova Medical, and Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC. Additionally, initiatives by government and not-for-profit organizations to increase awareness of advanced glucose meters and heightened government spending on diabetes management are key growth factors. Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness significant growth due to a constantly expanding healthcare infrastructure and a rising prevalence of diabetes. The increased adoption of smaller POC glucose testing variants and the hesitancy to visit hospitals or clinics have boosted demand in the region. Europe and Latin America: Steady market growth is expected in these regions, driven by enhanced healthcare systems and increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies. Middle East & Africa: The adoption of POC glucose diagnostics is anticipated to grow due to increasing healthcare investments and the demand for quick and accurate results in critical care environments.

Competitive Landscape

The Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous large, small, and medium-scale vendors. Key players are focusing on multiple growth strategies such as new product launches, expansions, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions. Leading companies in the market include:

Abbott Laboratories

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Dexcom, Inc.

Medtronic plc

LifeScan, Inc. (A Johnson & Johnson Company)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Acon Laboratories, Inc.

Nova Biomedical Corporation

ARKRAY, Inc.

Trividia Health, Inc.

PTS Diagnostics

Nipro Diagnostics, Inc.

Ypsomed Holding AG

Sanofi S.A.

Others

Key Developments in the Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market

2024: Trinity Biotech (TRIB) acquired biosensor and CGM assets from Waveform Technologies for $12.5M and 9M ADSs, strengthening its diabetes care market position.

2023: Canada approved Dexcom’s G7 CGM system for type-1 diabetes, enhancing real-time glucose monitoring.

2022: Roche launched the cobas pulse system, a digital health-integrated blood glucose management solution for improved patient care.

Product Portfolio and Market Segments

By Product Type:

Freestyle Lite

Accu-Chek Inform II

StatStrip

Onetouch Verio Flex

Accu-Check Aviva Meter

True Metrix

i-STAT

Other Product Types

By End User:

Professional Diagnostic Centres

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care Settings

Research Labs

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

