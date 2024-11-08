SUBSCRIBE
Global Physiotherapy Services Market to Reach US$ 79.34 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

November 8, 2024 
According to Coherent Market Insights’ analyst, Global Physiotherapy Services Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 55.23 Bn in 2024. It is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

The growth of the global physiotherapy services market is majorly attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. It includes cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and respiratory diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases accounted for around 70% of all deaths worldwide in 2019.

As per the U.S. Census Bureau, the global geriatric population (aged 65 years or above) is expected to reach 1.5 billion by 2050 from 703 million in 2019. The aged population is more susceptible to musculoskeletal disorders which increases the demand for physiotherapy services.

Market Trends

Growing adoption of evidence-based physiotherapy practices is one of the emerging trend that drives market growth. Physiotherapists are adopting evidence-based practices to ensure effectiveness and standardization of treatment procedures. For instance, as per a study published in the Brazilian Journal of Physical Therapy in 2021, over 90% of physiotherapists were using evidence-based practices in their treatment approaches.

Increasing use of digital healthcare tools for physiotherapy treatments is also expected to propel the market growth. Technologies such as telerehabilitation, virtual reality, 3D motion sensors, and wearable sensors are being used by physiotherapists to improve patients' accessibility and engagement in rehabilitation programs.

Global Physiotherapy Services Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2024

$55.23 billion

Estimated Value by 2031

$79.34 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%

Historical Data

2019–2023

Forecast Period

2024–2031

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Physiotherapy Type, By End User Population, By Service Providers

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Growth Drivers

• Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

• Growing ageing population

Restraints & Challenges

• High cost of physiotherapy services

• Lack of reimbursement policies

Market Opportunities

Cardiopulmonary physiotherapy segment is expected to be the dominant segment, accounting for over 30% of the global market in 2024. This is due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases worldwide. Physiotherapy plays a key role in the treatment and management of various heart and lung conditions. These conditions include heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and asthma. It helps improve cardiorespiratory endurance, muscle strength, flexibility, and overall functionality of patients suffering from these diseases.

The geriatric population segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing aging population with mobility issues, musculoskeletal disorders, and age-related health conditions requiring physiotherapy. According to the UN, the population aged 60 years and above is expected to reach nearly 2.1 billion by 2050 from 1 billion in 2020. Physiotherapy can help improve balance and coordination, manage pain, and enhance quality of life for the elderly.

Key Market Takeaways

The global physiotherapy services market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in sports and accident-related injuries globally.

On the basis of physiotherapy type, cardiopulmonary physiotherapy segment is estimated to account for over 30% of the market share in 2024. This is due to the increasing burden of cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders.

On the basis of end user population, the paediatrics segment is expected to be the dominant segment over the forecast period. This is owing to the active participation of kids in sports activities.

On the basis of service providers, hospitals segment is expected to hold the major market share during the forecast period. This is due to the growing number of physiotherapy departments being set up in hospitals.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare expenditure.

Competitor Insights

- ProRehab Physical Therapy

- Physiotherapy Associates

- Encompass Health

- Upright Health

- Select Medical Corporation

- Rehacare

- Celtic Healthcare

- ATI Physical Therapy

- GymnaUniphy

- The Movement Clinic

- Fyzical

- Aspetar

- Athletico Physical Therapy

- Physitrack

- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Recent Developments:

In November 2022, Movement Solutions announced the addition of mobile physiotherapy to its offering. Movement Solutions is a pioneer in physiotherapy service provider, remedial massage, and movement classes.

In January 2022, Pure Physiotherapy announced that it would establish a new Rochdale facility on February 21, 2022. Pure Physiotherapy is a clinically-les physiotherapy company.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Physiotherapy Type:

    • Cardiopulmonary
    • Orthopedic physiotherapy
    • Electrotherapy
    • Hydrotherapy
    • Musculoskeletal physiotherapy
    • Neurological physiotherapy
    • Others

By End User Population:

    • Pediatrics
    • Adults
    • Geriatric

By Service Providers:

    • Hospitals
    • Rehabilitation Centres
    • Specialty Physiotherapy Centres
    • Others

By Region: 

    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
      • Mexico
      • Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • U.K.
      • Spain
      • France
      • Italy
      • Russia
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • Australia
      • South Korea
      • ASEAN
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Middle East
      • GCC Countries
      • Israel
      • Rest of Middle East
    • Africa
      • South Africa
      • North Africa
      • Central Africa

