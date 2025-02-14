SUBSCRIBE
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA launches Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% (0.05 mg/mL)

February 14, 2025 | 
MAHWAH, N.J., Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) is pleased to announce the launch1 of Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% (0.05 mg/mL). Glenmark’s Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% (0.05 mg/mL) is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Xalatan®2 Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% of Upjohn US 2 LLC.

PRNE_Glenmark_Logo

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending December 2024, the Xalatan® Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% market3 achieved annual sales of approximately $113.5 million*.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America, said, “We are excited to announce the launch of our 4th ophthalmic product, Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% (0.05 mg/mL), growing our portfolio of products within the ophthalmic channel. This addition highlights our commitment to meeting market needs and providing quality solutions for our customers.”

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296) (NSE: GLENMARK) is a research–led, global pharmaceutical company, having a presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments; with a focus on therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 11 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents, and operations in over 80 countries. Scrip 100 positions Glenmark amongst the Top 100 biopharmaceutical companies ranked by Pharmaceutical Sales in 2023; while Generics Bulletin places it in the Top 50 Generics and biosimilar companies ranked by sales in 2024. Glenmark’s Green House Gas (GHG) emission reduction targets have been approved in 2023 by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), making it only the second pharmaceutical company in India to achieve this. The organization has impacted over 3.3 million lives over the last decade through its CSR interventions. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com. You can follow us on LinkedIn (Glenmark Pharmaceuticals) and Instagram (glenmark_pharma).

References:

1Glenmark’s Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% (0.05 mg/mL) is only approved for the indication(s) listed in Glenmark’s approved label.

2All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

3Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents. Note: IQVIA data obtained by Glenmark is only available for all approved RLD indications. Glenmark’s product is only approved for the indications listed in Glenmark’s approved label and is not marketed for all RLD indications.

*IQVIA™ National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, December 2024

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451507/4475865/PRNE_Glenmark_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glenmark-pharmaceuticals-inc-usa-launches-latanoprost-ophthalmic-solution-0-005-0-05-mgml-302377022.html

SOURCE Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

New Jersey Pipeline
