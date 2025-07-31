Ginkgo to Deploy Modular Automation Technology to the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory (EMSL) at Pacific Northwest National Labs (PNNL) to Accelerate Microbial Research for the Bioeconomy

Ginkgo will build a platform driven by its Reconfigurable Automation Carts (RACs) technology to enable EMSL's open-ended exploration of bioconomy-relevant microbes

BOSTON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced that the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory (EMSL) at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), a leading U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science user facility, has selected Ginkgo Automation to deliver a state-of-the-art automated anaerobic phenotyping platform at its Richland, Washington campus. This purchase marks a significant step in EMSL's mission to advance fundamental biological research supporting U.S. energy production, ensuring leadership in the bioeconomy, and establishing critical materials supply-chain resilience.

Under this $4.66M contract, Ginkgo will construct and install a fully integrated workcell comprising 18 different devices housed within a modular anaerobic chamber at EMSL. The system was designed in partnership with EMSL and will use Ginkgo Automation's Reconfigurable Automation Cart (RAC) technology, a modular and extensible automation system designed to enhance laboratory throughput, efficiency, and data quality, while remaining extremely low-touch. The system aims to enable EMSL scientists working with users of the facility to remotely operate complex end-to-end anaerobic phenotyping workflows using a diverse array of instruments, streamlining research processes and accelerating discovery.

Ginkgo Automation's systems are engineered for flexible R&D at medium to high throughput, offering seamless integration of state-of-the-art lab equipment and providing robust data capture for research programs. Ginkgo's technology uses a modern web-based software stack designed for programmatic control via API gateway access, which enables AI-driven autonomous science to further accelerate discovery. This particular deployment is a comprehensive solution for remotely operating automated anaerobic phenotyping workflows on variable mixes of instruments physically located at EMSL. Ginkgo Automation believes these capabilities will empower researchers to move towards fully autonomous science workflows, accelerating discovery and characterization of new biological phenomena.

"We are excited to support EMSL's ambitious research goals with our automation technology," said Will Serber, General Manager of Ginkgo Automation. "Our automated systems are designed to empower partners like EMSL to realize the benefits of automation for research and development while maintaining control over their scientific workflows. This partnership underscores the adaptability and value of our solutions for leading research institutions."

Automation systems using the same core technologies have been deployed across Ginkgo labs and at external customer sites and have delivered increased throughput, repeatability, uptime, and data capture along with decreased cycle times and costs relative to already highly automated labs.

The new automation platform is expected to be fully operational at EMSL later this year, enabling researchers to advance critical work in microbial engineering, biodesign, and advancing bioeconomy fundamental science. We hope this transformative public-private partnership will catalyze innovation and advance our global leadership in biotechnology.

About Ginkgo Bioworks



Ginkgo Bioworks builds the tools that make biology easier to engineer for everyone. Ginkgo R&D Solutions delivers customizable R&D packages—such as protein engineering, nucleic acid design, and cell-free systems—giving partners a comprehensive way to accelerate innovation across therapeutics, diagnostics, & manufacturing. Ginkgo Automation sells modular, integrated laboratory automation so scientists can spend their days planning and analyzing experiments rather than pipetting in the lab. Ginkgo Datapoints uses Ginkgo's in-house automation to generate the large lab data sets to power your AI models. Ginkgo Biosecurity is building and deploying the next-generation infrastructure and technologies that global leaders need to predict, detect, and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and ginkgobiosecurity.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as X (@ Ginkgo and @ Ginkgo_Biosec ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks ), Threads (@ GinkgoBioworks ), or LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the capabilities and potential success of the partnership and Ginkgo's cell programming platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to realize near-term and long-term cost savings associated with our site consolidation plans, including the ability to terminate leases or find sub-lease tenants for unused facilities, (ii) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, including with respect to our solutions and tools offerings, (iv) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (v) the uncertainty regarding the demand for passive monitoring programs and biosecurity services, (vi) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vii) the outcome of any pending or potential legal proceedings against Ginkgo, (viii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our Foundry platform programs and Codebase assets, (ix) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, (x) the product development, production or manufacturing success of our customers, (xi) our exposure to the volatility and liquidity risks inherent in holding equity interests in other operating companies and other non-cash consideration we may receive for our services, (xii) the potential negative impact on our business of our restructuring or the failure to realize the anticipated savings associated therewith and (xiii) the uncertainty regarding government budgetary priorities and funding allocated to government agencies. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 25, 2025 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

