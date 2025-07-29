SUBSCRIBE
Geron Plans to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will release its second quarter financial results and business highlights before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 via press release, which will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors. Geron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results as well as business highlights at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the conference call and related presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors/events. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About Geron

Geron is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer. Our first-in-class telomerase inhibitor RYTELO® (imetelstat) is approved in the United States and the European Union for the treatment of certain adult patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) with transfusion dependent anemia. We are also conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of imetelstat in JAK-inhibitor relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis (R/R MF), as well as studies in other myeloid hematologic malignancies. Inhibiting telomerase activity, which is increased in malignant stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow, aims to reduce proliferation and induce death of malignant cells. To learn more, visit www.geron.com or follow us on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Investors
Dave Borah, CFA
SVP, IR and Corporate Strategy
dborah@geron.com

Media
media@geron.com

