Genomics Market Surges with PCR and AI Technologies Projected to Reach USD 175.18 Billion by 2034

The global genomics market size is forecast to reach USD 175.18 billion by 2034 increasing from USD 44.21 billion in 2025. According to Precedence, the market is expanding at a double-digit CAGR of 16.53% from 2025 to 2034.

In terms of revenue, the genomics market was calculated at USD 37.94 billion in 2024. Key drivers include technological advancements in PCR and AI, increased demand for genetic diagnostics, and the growing adoption of precision medicine across clinical and research settings. The market is also fueled by government-backed genomic initiatives and expanding healthcare infrastructure, especially in Asia Pacific.

“The integration of AI in genomic pipelines is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity for precision drug development,” says Deepa Pandey, Principal Consultant at Precedence Research.

Want to implement genomics into your diagnostics or biotech workflow? This report highlights key suppliers, technologies, and strategies

Genomics Market Key Insights:

• North America led the market in 2024 with a 42.65% market share, driven by strong R&D and infrastructure.

• Asia Pacific is set to grow at a CAGR of 18.11% from 2025 to 2034, supported by rising adoption and healthcare investments.

• By component type, the consumables segment held the major market share of 40% in 2024.

• By technology, the PCR segment accounted for the highest market share in 2024.

• By application, the diagnostics segment contributed the major market share in 2024.

• By end-users, the research centers and academic and government institutes segment held the biggest market share in 2024.

Genomics Market Outlook and Potential:

Decoding Growth: How Genomics is Reshaping Diagnostic and Drug Development

The genomics market is expected to see immense growth owing to the sudden increasing need for genetic testing, advanced research in chronic diseases, in the current period. Moreover, the ongoing trend for personalized medicine demand is actively contributing to the industry's growth in recent years. Also, several hospitals and research centers have seen a heavy usage of genomics for diagnostics and drug development in recent years, as per last year's observation.

Top Countries Leading the Genomics Market:

Country Strategic Development United States Launched Illumina-Vanderbilt partnership for AI-driven drug discovery China Rolled out national genomics plan with focus on sequencing and biopharma United Kingdom Completed 100K Genome Project; scaling to 5M sequencing target Japan Invested heavily in bioinformatics and disease genome mapping South Korea Prioritizing genomics in precision medicine initiatives



How Artificial Intelligence (AI) is Changing the Genomics Industry?

Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in genomics is essential due to the increasing number of DNA sequencing and other biological techniques, along with the complexity of the data sets.

AL/ML-based computation tools facilitate handling, extracting, and interpreting valuable information. Researchers are benefiting from this integration in programs such as identifying genetic disorders, identifying primary causes of cancer, cancer progression, disease source, and improving the function of gene editing.

For example, Deep Genomics uses AI algorithms to identify RNA-based drug candidates for rare genetic diseases, dramatically cutting the timeline for discovery.

A real-world example of this synergy is the Illumina-Vanderbilt partnership, which used AI models on massive genomic datasets to fast-track the discovery of RNA-based therapies. Within just 9 months, this initiative identified multiple drug candidates, proving how machine learning can shrink R&D cycles and open new frontiers in precision genomics.

🧬 Case Study Highlight: Genomics in Action – The Illumina-Vanderbilt Partnership

AI Meets Precision Medicine: A New Era in Drug Discovery

In 2024, Illumina, a global leader in DNA sequencing, announced a pioneering collaboration with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to develop AI-driven genomics solutions for drug discovery. This partnership became a benchmark in applying deep learning and genomics to accelerate therapeutic development.

Challenge:

Traditional drug discovery timelines span over a decade and cost billions. The complexity of human genomics data, particularly the interpretation of non-coding regions, posed a critical bottleneck. Both Illumina and Vanderbilt sought a solution that could decode complex genomic signals and translate them into actionable therapeutic targets faster.

Solution:

Combining Illumina’s sequencing platforms with Vanderbilt’s biobank of over 250,000 genomic datasets, the partnership leveraged machine learning models trained on millions of variants to identify novel gene-disease associations. AI was used to prioritize candidate genes for specific conditions like rare metabolic disorders and cancers, streamlining early-stage target discovery.

Impact:

→ Reduced discovery phase from 6 years to 18 months.

→ Identified 5 novel RNA-targeted drug candidates within the first 9 months.

→ Enabled precision medicine trials for specific genotypes in pediatric rare disease populations.

→ Spurred replication projects in Japan and Germany for local population sequencing.

Industry Significance:

This collaboration exemplifies how AI + genomics can transform the biopharma R&D pipeline, enabling faster, cheaper, and more accurate therapies. It set the precedent for data-sharing frameworks and privacy-preserving genomic modeling that other nations are now adopting.

Genomics Market Opportunities:

Portable Genomics Devices Open New Avenues for Market Growth

The development of affordable and portable genomic testing devices is expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the coming years. Moreover, the sudden shift from the home healthcare setting is likely to play a major role in these portable devices in the coming years. Furthermore, manufacturers can set up their business in developing countries where the demand for compact devices is high, which can provide them with huge industry potential during the forecast period.

Startups like Oxford Nanopore are revolutionizing portability with devices like MinION, enabling on-site DNA analysis in remote or clinical settings. These innovations are driving adoption in both developed and emerging markets.

What are Major Challenges in the Genomics Market?

Strict Regulations Could Slow Innovation in Sensitive Data Sectors

The complexity of the rules and regulations is projected to hamper market growth in the coming years. Having the sensitive data, the countries implemented different laws to protect it, which can create the expense of these protection standards where small and medium-sized businesses cannot afford these types of initiatives. Furthermore, the manufacturers have to invest in strong cybersecurity initiatives, which creates growth barriers for the new entrants in the coming years.

Beyond regulatory complexity, the industry also struggles with a shortage of genomics-trained professionals and limited interoperability between systems. These factors could slow the adoption curve despite technological breakthroughs.

Scope of Genomics Market 2025 to 2034

Report Attributes Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 37.94 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 44.21 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 95 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 129 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 175.18 Billion Growth Rate (2025-2034) CAGR of 16.53% U.S. Market Size in 2025 USD 14.43 Billion U.S. Market Size in 2034 USD 57.57 Billion U.S. Market CAGR 16.61% (2025-2034) Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025 to 2034 Historic Years 2021 to 2023 Segments Covered Product and Services, Technology, Application, End-Users, and Regions Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Genomics Market Key Regional Analysis:

How Big is the U.S. Genomics Market?

The U.S. genomics market size reached USD 12.38 billion in 2024 and is predicted to rise from USD 14.43 billion in 2025 to USD 57.57 billion by 2034. The market is reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR of 16.61% from 2025 to 2034.

How Did North America Dominate the Genomics Market in 2024?

North America held the dominant share of the genomics market in 2024, owing to the modern and advanced research infrastructure and the latest technology integrations in the region. Moreover, the presence of the major genomics companies is driving the regional growth while getting the advanced laboratory facilities in recnt years as per the current survey. Furthermore, the government backing research programs are increasingly contributing to the industry growth in the past few years.

How is Asia’s Biotech Boom Reshaping the Future of Healthcare?





Asia Pacific is expected to expand notably during the forecast period, owing to an increase in healthcare standards and demand for personalised medicines. Furthermore, the regional countries such as India, China, and Japan are actively seen in investing in biotechnology and genomics research. Also, the governmental backing programs for advanced research and development in the healthcare sector are anticipated to gain a huge industry share in the coming years, as per the recent regional observation.

Key Performance Segments Insights – Genomics Market

Category Details Fastest-Growing Region Asia Pacific – CAGR of 18.11%, fueled by biotech investments and rising demand for precision medicine Leading Product Segment Consumables – 40% market share due to high usage in diagnostics and routine lab operations Dominant Technology PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) – Widely used, cost-effective, and accessible across global laboratories Top Application Area Diagnostics – Strong demand for early disease detection and personalized treatment approaches Primary End-Users Research Centers, Academic & Government Institutes – Key drivers of genomics innovation and knowledge

By Product and Services Analysis:

Why Did the Consumables Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The consumables segment held the largest share of the genomics market in 2024, owing to it considered ideal for the day-to-day lab work. Moreover, the consumables are involved in every testing process, which is driving the growth of the segment in recent years. Also, the increase in diagnostic applications and genomic research projects is expected to provide a huge consumer base in the coming years, as per industry expectations.

By Technology Analysis:

How PCR Segment Maintains Its Dominance in the Current Industry?

The PCR segment held the largest share of the market in 2024 owing to its cost-effectiveness. Moreover, the PCR is widely used in several DNA amplification and analysis can making the PCR is crucial method in recent years. Moreover, having fast, reliable, and accurate results, the PCR method has gained huge industry attention in the last few years. Furthermore, having accessibility in every lab worldwide, the PCR is expected to dominate the technology section.

By Application Analysis:

Why Did the Hospital Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The Diagnostic segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024, akin to the growing use of genetic testing for early disease detection, especially cancer, rare genetic conditions, and infectious diseases. Genomics-based diagnostics provide high accuracy, enabling personalized treatment plans and better patient outcomes. With increasing awareness and accessibility, genetic screening is becoming a routine part of healthcare.

The demand is also rising due to aging populations and the global burden of chronic diseases. Hospitals and labs are integrating genomics into regular diagnostics, driving market growth. This application helps reduce trial-and-error treatments, making healthcare more precise and effective, which fuels strong market demand.

By End User Analysis:

The research centres, academic, and government utilities segment held the largest share of the genomics market in 2024, owing to they are the primary drivers of genomics innovation and knowledge generation. These entities lead large-scale genome projects, disease mapping, and technology development.

Governments around the world fund academic research heavily to boost national healthcare outcomes and scientific advancement. These institutions also provide the training ground for future scientists and drive new discoveries in genomics. Their collaborations with industry players and global networks further enhance capabilities. As the hub for most R&D activity, these users are central to early-stage development, making them the leading segment in genomics usage.

Genomics Market Top Companies

🔹Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

🔹Illumina, Inc.

🔹Oxford Nanopore Technologies

🔹QIAGEN N.V.

🔹BGI

🔹Eurofins Scientific

🔹GE Healthcare

🔹Agilent Technologies, Inc.

🔹Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

🔹Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina continues to lead in sequencing, while Thermo Fisher dominates consumables. Startups like Alithea Genomics and Pacific Biosciences are gaining traction in specialized niches.

What is Going Around the Globe?

→ In November 2024, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC) are introduced to ‘One Day One Genome’ to highlight the microbial potential of India. This initiative showcases the unique bacteria species found in the country and has a focused role in the environment, agriculture, and human health.

→ In December 2024, Alithea Genomics, a leader in the field of large-scale RNA sequencing and transcriptomics, launched MERCURIUSTM, a Full-Length DRUG-seq library preparation technology which combines massive samples, an extraction-free workflow and full transcript coverage in a unique RNA-seq workflow. This technology can detect a wide range of biologically meaningful gene features.

Genomics Market Segmentation:

By Product and Services

• Consumables

• Systems and Software

• Services

By Technology

• PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)

• Sequencing

• Microarray

• Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

• Other Technologies (Branched DNA Analysis, Single-cell Genomics Analysis, and Flow Cytometry)

By Application

• Drug Discovery and Development

• Diagnostics

• Precision Medicine

• Agriculture and Animal Research

• Other Applications

By End-Users

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Other End-users

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

