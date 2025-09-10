Genome Sequencing Market to Capture USD 101.93 Bn Size Growing at 16.24% CAGR by 2034

The global genome sequencing market size reached USD 22.63 billion in 2024, grew to USD 26.31 billion in 2025, and is projected to climb to around USD 101.93 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 16.24% between 2025 and 2034. The increasing demand for genome sequencing in genetic engineering, studying genetic disorders, and developing therapeutics is actively driving this market growth.

The genome sequencing market is expanding rapidly due to its high usage in understanding genetic disorders and the development of solutions for these conditions. The market also underscores the importance of genetic engineering and the development of therapeutics.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5486

Key Highlights of Genome Sequencing Market

➢ By region, North America dominated the genome sequencing market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period.

➢ By product, the consumables segment dominated the market in 2024, whereas the software segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

➢ By technology, the next-generation sequencing segment led the genome sequencing market in 2024, whereas the polymerase chain reaction segment is expected to continue growing in the foreseeable future.

➢ By application, the clinical segment led the market for genome sequencing in 2024.

➢ By end-user, the academic and government research institutes segment led the genome sequencing market in 2024, whereas the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

Market Overview

The genome sequencing market has experienced rapid growth in recent times, driven by decreasing technological costs, high investment in research and development within the genome sequencing industry, and increasing demand for personalized medicines and genomic surveillance. Genome sequencing involves sequencing the entire genome, rather than sequencing it gene by gene. Genome sequencing has also helped to uplift various domains such as proteomics, metabolomics, and genomes of various creatures, further helping the growth of the market. The market has also helped the growth of medical and scientific fields, along with the growth of various other domains such as fundamental research, translational vaccines, therapeutic development, and clinical diagnosis.

New Trends in the Genome Sequencing Market

• High demand for personalized medicines is one of the major factors driving the growth of the genome sequencing market.

• Technological advancements in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and lower sequencing costs are also major factors for the growth of the market.

• Rise in clinical applications for treatment of fatal diseases such as cancer and various other diseases also helps the growth of the market.

• High investments by government institutes and the private sector in the expansion of the department are another major factor for the growth of the market.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What is the Role of AI in the Growth of the Genome Sequencing Market?

AI plays a major role in the growth of the genome sequencing market by accelerating data analysis, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, enabling personalized medicine, and improving drug discovery. AI also aids in the domain of personalized medicine, meeting the patient's specific needs for immediate relief. Advanced technology is also essential for identifying complex patterns, predicting disease risks, and streamlining the identification of therapeutic targets, making the entire procedure more efficient and further fueling the growth of the market for genome sequencing.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Rising Genetic Disorders are helping the Growth of the Market

The rising prevalence of genetic disorders and their diagnosis is helping the growth of the market. The treatment of such disorders fuels the demand for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), further fueling the market’s growth. Reduced sequencing costs, high investment in genomics research, and the advanced development of sequencing tools and services further fuel the market's growth. Diagnosis of rare and molecular diseases and finding their treatment also helps the growth of the genome sequencing market. Availability of personalized medicine for different disorders and its immediate treatment also helps the growth of the market.

Challenge

High Installation Costs Restraining Genome Sequencing Market’s Growth

High installation and maintenance costs of whole-genome systems are one of the major restrictions on the growth of the genome sequencing market. Hence, low to middle-income nations are unable to afford such technologies and use the old, inaccurate traditional methods, restraining the growth of the market. The requirement of trained staff to operate such advanced systems also requires costs, which further restrain the growth of the market.

Opportunity

High Demand for Personalized Medication is helping the Market grow in the foreseeable period.

Technologically advanced methods, such as Next-Generation Sequencing, help the growth of the market by providing personalized medications as per the patient’s requirements, further fueling the market’s growth. Such medications help to target a patient’s issue easily and work as per the body’s healing requirements, helping the market grow easily. The methodology is used nowadays for cancer treatment, which can causegenetic changes can cause.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the Genome Sequencing Market in 2024

Significant investments by the region’s top pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies helped the growth of the market in 2024. Various other factors, such as the government’s supportive initiatives, awareness about whole-genome sequencing, investment by the region’s top whole-genome sequence providers, and high demand for NGS-based research, are also major opportunities for the growth of the genome sequencing market. Lower sequencing costs and the prevalence of genetic disorders have also helped the growth of the market in the recent period. The US plays a vital role in the growth of the genome sequencing market in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period

Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period due to high government supportive initiatives helping the growth of the market in the region. High investment by the government research institutes for genomic research and growing illnesses observed due to genetic abnormalities is also driving the growth of the genome sequencing market in the region. High demand for research on sickle cell anemia, microbial genomics, and other chronic illnesses is also helping the market grow in the foreseeable period.

Segmental Analysis

By Product Segment

The consumables segment led the genome sequencing market in 2024 due to frequent use of consumables, ongoing improvements in reagents, and target enrichment techniques. The segment has also observed growth due to the expanding use of whole-genome sequencing in clinical settings. Concentration of businesses on organic and inorganic tactics for the improvement of the product segment is another major factor for the growth of the market.

The software segment is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, contributing to the market's growth. The advanced method of handling large amounts of biological data with the aid of bioinformatics software is another significant factor driving the market's growth. The technologically advanced software helps researchers handle the huge amount of biological data with ease. Genome analysis software and web-based servers users can explore and search the genome sequence and annotation data, which is helpful for the growth of the genome sequencing market.

By Technology Segment

The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) segment led the genome sequencing market in 2024, as the latest technology provides accurate information on genetic variations, gene activity, genome structure, and behavioral developments. The method also helps in the simultaneous sequencing of millions of DNA fragments. The segment also aids better data analysis, reduces costs, and accelerates sequencing, further fueling the growth of the market for genome sequencing.

The polymerase chain reaction segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period, aiding the genome sequencing market growth. The segment is still in the developmental stage, with fresh therapeutic uses supporting advanced technology, further fueling the market’s growth. Multiplexing capabilities and automation are expected to enhance the quality of the new technology, making it more affordable for people.

By Application Segment

The clinical segment led the genome sequencing market in 2024 due to the use of genomic sequencing in therapeutic medicine with the help of NGS. Another major factor helpful for the growth of the segment involves assessing uncommon disorders, finding therapeutic targets in neoplasms, and checking for fetal aneuploidy with the help of genomic sequencing. People using genetic management for accessing their health data by studying the research analysis also helps the growth of the segment.

By End-User Segment

The academic and government research institutes segment dominated the genome sequencing market in 2024, as the use of genome sequencing is growing significantly for translational research. Technological advancements, which help the segment understand the root causes of uncommon disorders or illnesses, have also contributed to the market's growth. The NGS technology is also helping the growth of the segment as it is cost-effective and helpful than first-generation sequencing.

The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to grow in the forecast period, fueling the growth of the genome sequencing market. Hospitals and clinics highly utilize technologies like whole genome sequencing for surveillance of infections related to healthcare, uncommon illness diagnosis, cancer driver identification, and other similar issues. The use of technologically advanced tools has helped hospitals and clinics understand, conduct research, and study the root causes of uncommon illnesses, further fueling the market's growth.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Recent Developments in the Genome Sequencing Market

➢ In July 2025, Gujarat launched India’s first genome sequencing initiative, focusing on tribal communities. The launch declares Gujarat the first Indian state to take such an initiative. The main aim of the genome sequencing launched in the state is to identify genetic health risks and provide precision healthcare for the tribal community.

➢ In August 2025, Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine (RCIGM) announced its collaboration with Sidra Medicine, a world-class specialty healthcare organization serving women, children, and young people in the State of Qatar, to implement a genome-based newborn screening program.

Top Companies of Genome Sequencing Market

• Abbott

• bioMérieux

• B.D.

• Danaher

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Siemens

• Agilent Technologies, Inc

• Merck KGaA

• Illumina Inc.

• QIAGEN

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Eurofins Scientific

• Danaher

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• BGI

• General Electric

• LI-COR, Inc

• Siemens

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• Macrogen, Inc

• BIONEER CORPORATION

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

Metagenomic Sequencing Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/metagenomic-sequencing-market-sizing

Rapid Genomic Diagnostics Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/rapid-genomic-diagnostics-market-sizing

Genomics Life Science Analytics Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/genomics-life-science-analytics-market-sizing

Genomic Urine Testing Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/genomic-urine-testing-market-sizing

Metagenomics Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/metagenomics-market-sizing

Clinical Genomics Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/clinical-genomics-market-sizing

Consumer Genomics Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/consumer-genomics-market-sizing

AI in Genomics Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/ai-in-genomics-market

Optical Genome Mapping Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/optical-genome-mapping-market-sizing

Genome Editing Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/genome-editing-market-sizing

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

• Consumables

• Software

• Instrument

By Technology

• Next-Generation Sequencing

• Polymerase Chain Reaction

• Microarray

• Sanger Sequencing

• Others

By Application

• Clinical

• Non-clinical

By End-User

• Academic and Government Research Institutes

• Hospitals & clinics

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies

• Others

By Region

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Thailand

Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Sweden

• Denmark

• Norway

Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• Kuwait

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5486

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest