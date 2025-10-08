Genix Pharmaceuticals Issues Clarification to Previously Announced Private Placement Terms

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) -("" or the "") wishes to clarify an error in its news release dated, regarding the Company's recently closed non-brokered private placement.The previous release incorrectly stated that the Units were issued at a price of. The correct issue price wasAccordingly, the Company issued, for total gross proceeds of. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price offor a period of two (2) years from the date of closing, expiring on(the "Expiry Date").All other terms of the private placement remain unchanged.Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a highly innovative Canadian ophthalmic drugs company. The Company focusses on the research, development, manufacture, licensing and sales of novel and innovative prescription and OTC ophthalmological products which meet the growing needs of consumers worldwide and especially the aging baby boomers. The Company has several products awaiting Health Canada approval.On Behalf of the Board of Directors,Genix Pharmaceuticals CorporationFor more information regarding Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation, please contact:Tel: +1.604.609.6199Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit