Generation Bio to Present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq:GBIO), a biotechnology company working to change what’s possible for people living with T cell-driven autoimmune diseases, announced that Geoff McDonough, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 9:10 a.m. ET in Boston.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the company’s website at investors.generationbio.com . A replay will be available there for 30 days following the event.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio is a biotechnology company changing what’s possible for people living with T cell-driven autoimmune diseases. The company is developing a new modality of therapeutics leveraging its T cell-selective cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) to deliver siRNA in vivo, enabling modulation of T cell activity that causes inflammation and auto-reactive tissue destruction. By selectively modulating T cells that drive disease pathology, ctLNP-siRNA therapeutics could potently block target function with sequence-level specificity while sparing the broader immune system. This potent new modality is designed to reach targets that are poorly drugged by other approaches, opening a broad indication space of T cell-driven autoimmune diseases.

