GeneFab Launches Cell-Specific Synthetic Promoters and Drug-Induced Switches to Enhance the Safety and Efficacy of in vivo Cellular Therapies

Alameda, CA — [May 4, 2026] — GeneFab, a contract, research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) advancing next generation genetic medicines, today announced the launch of pre-validated gene control products, including cell-type specific synthetic promoters and drug-induced switches helping cell therapy teams mitigate toxicity, improve control, and reduce translation and manufacturing risk.

The new product suite brings GeneFab’s synthetic biology platform into ready-to‑use offerings with pre-validated genetic control elements, addressing long‑standing challenges in predictability, safety, and translation for cell and gene therapies. Engineered from computational design through high-throughput optimization in primary human cells, GeneFab's cell-specific promoters and drug-controlled molecular switches are purpose-built for clinical use, targeting expression where and when it is needed to enable the next generation of cell and gene therapies.

“Precise in vivo genetic control is foundational to the safety, efficacy, and scalability of cell therapies,” said Philip Lee, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of GeneFab. “Our pre-validated promoters and drug-induced switches give developers immediate access to tools that increase gene expression specificity, reduce toxicity risk, and improve therapeutic performance, all while preserving a clear and predictable path to clinical manufacturing. This reflects our philosophy of beginning with the end in mind.”

GeneFab’s synthetic promoters have been validated in primary human T cells and clinically relevant off-target human cell types, delivering robust, predictable ON/OFF performance. Complementing these promoters, GeneFab’s molecular switches controlled by FDA-approved drugs have been validated and enable dose‑responsive, tunable regulation of gene activity and cell function. Together, these elements provide drug developers with the ability to precisely tune therapeutic output in vivo, supporting adaptive, patient‑specific dosing strategies that balance efficacy and safety over the course of treatment. This capability is particularly impactful for in vivo CAR‑T and other immune cell therapies, positioning GeneFab as a differentiated platform for safer, more precise next‑generation cell therapies.

These new products further strengthen GeneFab’s integrated synthetic biology and manufacturing workflow, which spans design-build-test-learn cycles, data guided optimization, process development, and cGMP production.

“GeneFab’s strength lies in our long‑standing expertise in synthetic biology and our ability to translate genetic designs from concept to the clinic,” said Lee. “By designing promoters and switches to directly address therapeutic challenges with seamless translation to our internal manufacturing teams, we help innovators move faster without the friction of repeated tech transfer or re-engineering.”

The launch underscores GeneFab’s continued focus on delivering integrated, translational solutions that help innovators move from concept to clinic with greater speed, confidence, and scalability.

About GeneFab

GeneFab is a contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) founded in 2023 to advance cGMP compliant cell and gene therapies. Guided by a vision to make innovative genetic medicines available for all, GeneFab partners with innovators to design, develop, and manufacture transformative therapies using an integrated technology platform spanning synthetic biology, viral vectors, and CART/NK production. From its California facilities, the company combines cutting-edge science with operational excellence to enable safe, scalable, end-to-end delivery of next generation therapies.

For more information, visit www.genefab.com.