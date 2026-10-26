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GeneDx to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Monday, November 9, 2026

October 26, 2026 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), the leader in rare disease diagnosis and improving health through the power of genomic data, today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2026 after the market closes on Monday, November 9, 2026. Management will host a conference call that day to discuss third quarter 2026 financial and operating results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Conference Call Details

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at https://ir.genedx.com/.

About GeneDx

GeneDx’s (Nasdaq: WGS) mission is to empower everyone to live their healthiest life through genomics. GeneDx combines unmatched clinical expertise, advanced technology, and the power of GeneDx Infinity – the world’s largest rare disease genomic dataset. This unparalleled foundation powers GeneDx’s ExomeDx and GenomeDx® tests – ranked #1 by expert geneticists and granted FDA Breakthrough Device designation – enabling clinicians to deliver precise, fast, and actionable diagnoses. GeneDx Infinity also fuels discovery for biopharma, with the most powerful AI-driven genomic intelligence. A genomics pioneer over the last 25 years, diagnosing more than 4,800 genetic diseases and publishing more than 1,100 research publications, GeneDx is building the network that will drive the future of genomic precision medicine. For more information, visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.


Contacts

Investor Relations:
Investors@GeneDx.com

Media:
Press@GeneDx.com

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