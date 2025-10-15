GeneDx Appoints Dr. Mimi Lee as Chief Precision Medicine Officer

Renowned physician–scientist and healthcare innovator to lead GeneDx’s vision for a new era of lifelong health informed by genomics

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today announced Dr. Mimi Lee, MD, PhD, as Chief Precision Medicine Officer. Dr. Lee will spearhead GeneDx’s vision to unlock the power of genomics to help every person live their healthiest life.

As Chief Precision Medicine Officer, Dr. Lee will lead GeneDx’s work to empower customizable precision medicine as the standard of care, leveraging the power of genomics to predict, prevent, and optimize health outcomes throughout a person’s lifetime. Precision medicine can also generate regulatory grade evidence to connect genomics to real-world outcomes – accelerating new discoveries and helping ensure every therapy is developed with purpose, precision, and patient impact. She will work closely with policymakers, health systems, biopharmaceutical companies, advocacy groups, payers, and global thought leaders to accelerate the adoption of precision medicine throughout healthcare. Dr. Lee will also help define, expand, and strengthen GeneDx’s external ecosystem, forging partnerships that deliver positive impact for patients and enable innovation. She will supercharge the company’s work across the industry to make the shift from today’s reactive model of diagnosing rare diseases after symptoms arise to a world where genomes are sequenced at birth or as early as possible, empowering healthier lives from the very start.

“Dr. Lee is a visionary who brings together clinical care, scientific rigor, policy experience, and a deep sense of humanity,” said Katherine Stueland, President and Chief Executive Officer, GeneDx. “Her leadership will help shape the next frontier for GeneDx as we champion the future of precision medicine and drive a future where genomic insights guide healthier futures at the earliest moment possible, empowering families and informing proactive care across healthcare.”

“GeneDx has already transformed how families discover the ‘why’ behind devastating rare disease diagnoses,” said Dr. Lee. “The next step is to activate those genomic insights to power prediction, prevention, and timely precision medical interventions. I’m honored to join a company that not only leads in genomic data and diagnostics but also has the courage and forward-looking perspectives to reimagine what precision medicine can be for generations to come.”

Dr. Lee joins GeneDx from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), where she designed and directed high-impact public-private programs to accelerate individualized genetic medicines, including the recently launched THRIVE, Treating Hereditary Rare Diseases with In Vivo Precision Genetic Medicines. A physician–scientist, neurosurgeon, and board-certified anesthesiologist, she brings more than two decades of leadership across academia, biotechnology, and global industry, including senior executive roles at Samsung Bioepis, Novartis Institutes of Biomedical Research, and BioMarin.

Dr. Lee earned her MD-PhD in Neuroscience from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine as part of the NIH Medical Scientist Training Program. She holds an AB in Chemistry and East Asian Languages and Civilizations from Harvard University, completed her residency training at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and UCSF, and holds additional certifications in Bioethics (Columbia University) and Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy (California Institute of Integral Studies).

About GeneDx

GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) is the global leader in rare disease diagnosis, transforming the way medicine is practiced by making genomics the starting point for health, not the last resort. We bring together unmatched clinical expertise, advanced technology, and the power of GeneDx Infinity™ – the largest rare disease dataset – built over 25 years from millions of genomic tests and deep clinical insights. This unparalleled foundation powers our ExomeDx™ and GenomeDx™ tests, giving clinicians the highest likelihood of delivering a timely, accurate diagnosis. GeneDx is shaping the future of healthcare by moving the standard of care from sick care to proactive healthcare. While our roots are in rare disease diagnosis, our commitment extends beyond – growing with the families we serve – as a trusted partner at every stage of life. For more information, visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

