Gene Prediction Tools Market Drives at 18.72% CAGR by 2034, reports Healthcare Experts

According to Towards Healthcare research, the global gene prediction tools market size was valued at US$ 200 million in 2024 and rose to US$ 237.44 million in 2025, anticipated to surge to nearly US$ 1,113.98 million by 2034, advancing at a robust CAGR of 18.72% from 2025 to 2034.

Significant expansion of the market is driven by several factors, such as mainly, many breakthroughs in genomic sequencing technologies, with robust and affordable NGS platforms. Moreover, these tools have a major role in the development of customized medicine, which allows the detection of genetic diversity in different conditions, like cancer. As well as growing drug discovery and biomarker identification connected with certain diseases, they are assisting the adoption of novel gene prediction tools.

Tools that are used in the analysis of DNA sequences to detect and characterize genes, such as their locations, structures, and functions, are called gene prediction tools. Primarily, the global gene prediction tools market is experiencing crucial growth due to cost-effective genome sequencing, the growth of personalized medicine, and the rising need for strong gene annotation. Nowadays, the market usually encompasses, as Ab Initio Tools, Model-Based Tools, including GENSCAN, Geneid, AUGUSTUS, and Markov models and interpolated Markov models, respectively.

Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 237.44 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 1,113.98 Million CAGR (2025 - 2034) 18.72% Leading Region North America Share by 42% Market Segmentation By Type, By Method, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Top Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Qiagen, Softberry, DNASTAR, BGI Genomics, Genscript, Geneious, AZoLifeSciences, MedGenome, Sino Biological, Syngene, Twist Bioscience