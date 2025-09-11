Gene Prediction Tools Market Drives at 18.72% CAGR by 2034, reports Healthcare Experts

According to Towards Healthcare research, the global gene prediction tools market size was valued at US$ 200 million in 2024 and rose to US$ 237.44 million in 2025, anticipated to surge to nearly US$ 1,113.98 million by 2034, advancing at a robust CAGR of 18.72% from 2025 to 2034.
Significant expansion of the market is driven by several factors, such as mainly, many breakthroughs in genomic sequencing technologies, with robust and affordable NGS platforms. Moreover, these tools have a major role in the development of customized medicine, which allows the detection of genetic diversity in different conditions, like cancer. As well as growing drug discovery and biomarker identification connected with certain diseases, they are assisting the adoption of novel gene prediction tools.
The Gene Prediction Tools Market: Highlights
➢ The gene prediction tools industry is poised to reach USD 200 million in 2024.
➢ Forecasted to grow to USD 1113.98 million by 2034.
➢ Expected to maintain a CAGR of 18.72% from 2025 to 2034.
➢ North America dominated the market share by 42% in 2024.
➢ Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years.
➢ By type, the software segment led the global gene prediction tools market in 2024.
➢ By type, the services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.
➢ By method, the empirical methods segment was dominant in the market and is expected to register rapid expansion during the forecast period.
➢ By application, the drug discovery & development segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.
➢ By application, the diagnostics development segment is expected to grow fastest in the predicted timeframe.
➢ By end-use, the industrial segment led the market in 2024.
➢ By end-use, the academic & research segment is expected to show the fastest expansion during 2025-2034.
Market Overview
Tools that are used in the analysis of DNA sequences to detect and characterize genes, such as their locations, structures, and functions, are called gene prediction tools. Primarily, the global gene prediction tools market is experiencing crucial growth due to cost-effective genome sequencing, the growth of personalized medicine, and the rising need for strong gene annotation. Nowadays, the market usually encompasses, as Ab Initio Tools, Model-Based Tools, including GENSCAN, Geneid, AUGUSTUS, and Markov models and interpolated Markov models, respectively.
Key Metrics Scope
|
Metric
|
Details
|
Market Size in 2025
|
USD 237.44 Million
|
Projected Market Size in 2034
|
USD 1,113.98 Million
|
CAGR (2025 - 2034)
|
18.72%
|
Leading Region
|
North America Share by 42%
|
Market Segmentation
|
By Type, By Method, By Application, By End-Use, By Region
|
Top Key Players
|
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Qiagen, Softberry, DNASTAR, BGI Genomics, Genscript, Geneious, AZoLifeSciences, MedGenome, Sino Biological, Syngene, Twist Bioscience
Major Potential The global gene prediction tools market
encompasses several applications, such as in drug discovery, gene editing,
precision medicine, and biomarker
discovery etc. From these applications, the drug discovery area is
facing enormous expansion by adopting many gene prediction tools in gene
expression analysis, genomic data analysis. Along with this, the
enhanced emergence of CRISPR-based technologies is widely used to study the
role of particular genes in diseases and find
possible drug targets. Concerns Regarding Standardization and
Algorithms: Major Limitations The market is facing a few challenges,
including issues in standardization in gene prediction methodologies complicate
data interpretation and essential extensive tailoring and
validation. Alongside, gene prediction algorithms pose certain
restrictions in precisely detecting all genes and their functions, mainly in
The Gene Prediction Tools Market: Regional Analysis
Regional Analysis In 2024, North America held the largest
share of the market by 42%. The possession of a robust regulatory landscape
boosts genomic research and confirms that ethical standards and patient safety
are driving the market growth in this region. Also, increasing initiatives like
the Precision Medicine Initiative and funding from organizations,
such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH), further expand research
capabilities and innovation. In the U.S., the global gene prediction
tools market comprises several pharmaceutical applications, like drug discovery
and biomarker identification, employing different gene prediction tools.
Moreover, the region is experiencing
advances in cloud computing with enhanced scalability and accessibility
For instance,
February 2025, US-based Parse Biosciences, the leading player in high-throughput
single-cell sequencing, launched Evercode WT Penta and Penta 384, the first
single-cell RNA sequencing kits to profile 5 million cells and 384 samples in a
single run. Nowadays, Canada emphasizes genomics
research, with vital investments from both public and private sectors, which is
fueling overall market expansion. Also, the involvement of various initiatives,
like national genome initiatives, has created a wide range of demand for gene
The Asia Pacific is Estimated to Grow Rapidly During 2025-2034
Rapidly During 2025-2034 In the upcoming years, the Asia Pacific
will expand at the fastest CAGR in the global gene prediction tools market.
ASAP is actively involved in the adoption of major advances in bioinformatics,
coupled with AI and machine learning in many countries, like China, India. As
well as the rising affordability of sequencing expenses and the expansion of
large-scale projects are immensely driving the ASAP market development. China’s "million-genome program"
and its crucial investments
in life sciences research are increasingly fueling market growth. Also,
the Chinese government is encouraging and providing incentives for life
sciences research and biotechnology
For instance,
June 2025, Gene Solutions, a global leader multinational biotechnology
company, and Shenzhen USK Bioscience Co., Ltd., a prominent innovator in
molecular diagnostics, partnered through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to
develop a next-generation laboratory in Southern China. The global gene prediction tools market
comprises different Indian companies and research institutions that are
actively contributing to the development and application of gene prediction
tools. India, mainly fostering the Genome India Project, is
creating overall genomic data for the Indian population, which is vital for
Segmentation Analysis By type analysis The software segment was dominant in the
market in 2024. The segment is propelled by its broad application of algorithms
in the study of DNA sequences and the identification of possible genes. Also,
this software enables user-friendly interfaces and advanced algorithms for gene
prediction. Moreover, the eneMark, AUGUSTUS, Glimmer, and GeneWise are vital
for understanding genomes and are used in numerous applications like
personalized medicine and drug discovery. On the other hand, the services segment is
predicted to register rapid expansion. Usually, these services encompass data
analysis and interpretation with offering insight into gene function and
structure. Whereas, a few companies provide customized gene prediction
solutions to adhere to specific research or clinical needs. Other services,
like cloud computing, allow the scalability and accessibility of gene
prediction tools, making them more user-friendly. By method analysis The empirical methods segment led the
market and will grow fastest in the coming era. In the global gene prediction
tools market, the segment is driven by its superior accuracy and reliability as
compared to other approaches. Furthermore, these methods are easily integrated
with high-throughput technologies employed in genomic
research. Additionally, they are increasingly used in numerous research
and clinical fields, alongside academic and industrial collaborations. By application analysis In 2024, the drug discovery &
development segment dominated the market. Due to several breakthroughs in
genomic technologies, like next-generation sequencing and long-read
sequencing technologies are highly influenced this segment’s
expansion. Along with this, the rising focus on precision medicine and the
accelerating number of CROs specializing in drug discovery contributed to the
demand for inexpensive computational drug discovery solutions in the gene
prediction tools market. And, the diagnostics development segment is
predicted to expand at a rapid CAGR. Various diagnostics are involved in the
detection of disease-linked genes, such as cancer diagnostics, genetic
disorders, infectious diseases, and neurological conditions. These diagnostics
are widely used for early diagnosis by facilitating the determination of
disease-specific gene mutations. Also, the growth in precision diagnostics and
the adoption of AI & ML approaches are driving the complete segment
development. Latest Updates in the Diagnostics
Development Segment Company/ Organization Recent developments Incyte (June 2025) Made a partnership with Qiagen to develop a sequencing panel to
accompany many investigative therapies being established by Incyte to treat
rare blood cancers. CrisprBits (January 2025) Introduced a CRISPR gene editing and diagnostics laboratory in
Bengaluru. Agilus Diagnostics (January 2025) Announced an innovative achievement in genomic testing with its
industry-leading 3-day turnaround time (TAT) for test results in myeloid
malignancies. Quest Diagnostics (January 2024) Collaborated with Ultima Genomics to grasp Ultima’s
high-throughput next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology in oncology and
other disease areas. By end-use analysis The industrial segment held a major revenue
share of the gene prediction tools market in 2024. Advanced tools possess wider
advantages in diverse industries, including biotechnology, synthetic
biology, and agricultural biotechnology. In the case of biotechnology,
tools are applied for recognizing genetic alterations, whereas in the case of
synthetic biology, for designing and engineering novel biological systems with
specific functions, genetic tools are used. Although in the pharmaceutical
area, gene prediction is increasingly being used in drug production and
for developing new drug targets. On the other hand, the academic &
research segment will expand at a rapid CAGR. Diverse tools in these areas are
employed to find potential
genes within a DNA sequence. Alongside these tools are different
computational tools for the analysis of DNA sequences and predicting coding
regions, exons, introns, and other gene features. Major tools involved are
based on ab initio methods, homology-based methods, and those that integrate
Scientific • Illumina • Qiagen • Softberry • DNASTAR • BGI Genomics • Genscript • Geneious • AZoLifeSciences • MedGenome • Sino Biological • Syngene •Twist Bioscience What are the Major Drifts in the Gene Prediction Tools Market? ➢ In May 2025, Renovaro Inc., an AI-driven
precision medicine company, unveiled Augusta, a Precision Neurology
Platform for patient stratification, biomarker discovery, drug discovery,
and validation. ➢ In September 2024, Eli Lilly and Co., a major
global pharmaceutical company, made a research partnership with Genetic
Leap, a startup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for
drug discovery, with an investment of $409 million, and focuses on developing
new drugs, especially those targeting RNA-based therapies. ➢ In February 2024, Samsung’s Life Science Fund
decides to invest in two US gene therapy developers, including Latus Bio. Browse More Insights of Towards
Healthcare: Cell and Gene Therapy Thawing Equipment
Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/cell-and-gene-therapy-thawing-equipment-market-sizing Gene Editing Cell Line Generation
Service Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/gene-editing-cell-line-generation-service-market-sizing Cell and Gene Supply Chain Solutions Market:
https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/cell-and-gene-supply-chain-solutions-market-sizing Cell and Gene Therapy Tools and Reagents
Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/cell-and-gene-therapy-tools-and-reagents-market-sizing Gene Knockdown Stable Cell Line Service
Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/gene-knockdown-stable-cell-line-service-market-sizing Viral Vector-Based Cell & Gene
Therapy CDMO Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/viral-vector-based-cell-and-gene-therapy-cdmo-market-sizing Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services
Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/cell-and-gene-therapy-bioassay-services-market-sizing Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC
Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/cell-and-gene-therapy-manufacturing-qc-market-sizing Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT)
Pharmaceuticals Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/cell-and-gene-therapy-cgt-pharmaceuticals-market-sizing Cell and Gene Therapy Cold Chain
Logistics Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/cell-and-gene-therapy-cold-chain-logistics-market-sizing Gene Prediction Tools Market
Segmentation: By Type • Software • Services By Method • Empirical Methods • Ab initio Methods • Others By Application • Drug Discovery & Development • Diagnostics Development • Others By End-Use • Academic & Research • Industrial By Region • North America ○ U.S. ○ Canada • Asia Pacific ○ China ○ Japan ○ India ○ South Korea ○ Thailand • Europe ○ Germany ○ UK ○ France ○ Italy ○ Spain ○ Sweden ○ Denmark ○ Norway • Latin America ○ Brazil ○ Mexico ○ Argentina • Middle East and
research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong
emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to
advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic
partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative
breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science
leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate
Enhanced Adoption in Drug Discovery: Major Potential
The global gene prediction tools market encompasses several applications, such as in drug discovery, gene editing, precision medicine, and biomarker discovery etc. From these applications, the drug discovery area is facing enormous expansion by adopting many gene prediction tools in gene expression analysis, genomic data analysis. Along with this, the enhanced emergence of CRISPR-based technologies is widely used to study the role of particular genes in diseases and find possible drug targets.
Concerns Regarding Standardization and Algorithms: Major Limitations
The market is facing a few challenges, including issues in standardization in gene prediction methodologies complicate data interpretation and essential extensive tailoring and validation. Alongside, gene prediction algorithms pose certain restrictions in precisely detecting all genes and their functions, mainly in complex genomes.
The Gene Prediction Tools Market: Regional Analysis
In 2024, North America held the largest share of the market by 42%. The possession of a robust regulatory landscape boosts genomic research and confirms that ethical standards and patient safety are driving the market growth in this region. Also, increasing initiatives like the Precision Medicine Initiative and funding from organizations, such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH), further expand research capabilities and innovation.
In the U.S., the global gene prediction tools market comprises several pharmaceutical applications, like drug discovery and biomarker identification, employing different gene prediction tools. Moreover, the region is experiencing advances in cloud computing with enhanced scalability and accessibility of gene prediction tools, making them more available to researchers.
For instance,
➢ In February 2025, US-based Parse Biosciences, the leading player in high-throughput single-cell sequencing, launched Evercode WT Penta and Penta 384, the first single-cell RNA sequencing kits to profile 5 million cells and 384 samples in a single run.
Nowadays, Canada emphasizes genomics research, with vital investments from both public and private sectors, which is fueling overall market expansion. Also, the involvement of various initiatives, like national genome initiatives, has created a wide range of demand for gene prediction tools.
The Asia Pacific is Estimated to Grow Rapidly During 2025-2034
In the upcoming years, the Asia Pacific will expand at the fastest CAGR in the global gene prediction tools market. ASAP is actively involved in the adoption of major advances in bioinformatics, coupled with AI and machine learning in many countries, like China, India. As well as the rising affordability of sequencing expenses and the expansion of large-scale projects are immensely driving the ASAP market development.
China’s "million-genome program" and its crucial investments in life sciences research are increasingly fueling market growth. Also, the Chinese government is encouraging and providing incentives for life sciences research and biotechnology development, which further impacts market growth.
For instance,
➢ In June 2025, Gene Solutions, a global leader multinational biotechnology company, and Shenzhen USK Bioscience Co., Ltd., a prominent innovator in molecular diagnostics, partnered through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop a next-generation laboratory in Southern China.
The global gene prediction tools market comprises different Indian companies and research institutions that are actively contributing to the development and application of gene prediction tools. India, mainly fostering the Genome India Project, is creating overall genomic data for the Indian population, which is vital for establishing more precise and tailored gene prediction tools.
The Gene Prediction Tools Market: Segmentation Analysis
By type analysis
The software segment was dominant in the market in 2024. The segment is propelled by its broad application of algorithms in the study of DNA sequences and the identification of possible genes. Also, this software enables user-friendly interfaces and advanced algorithms for gene prediction. Moreover, the eneMark, AUGUSTUS, Glimmer, and GeneWise are vital for understanding genomes and are used in numerous applications like personalized medicine and drug discovery.
On the other hand, the services segment is predicted to register rapid expansion. Usually, these services encompass data analysis and interpretation with offering insight into gene function and structure. Whereas, a few companies provide customized gene prediction solutions to adhere to specific research or clinical needs. Other services, like cloud computing, allow the scalability and accessibility of gene prediction tools, making them more user-friendly.
By method analysis
The empirical methods segment led the market and will grow fastest in the coming era. In the global gene prediction tools market, the segment is driven by its superior accuracy and reliability as compared to other approaches. Furthermore, these methods are easily integrated with high-throughput technologies employed in genomic research. Additionally, they are increasingly used in numerous research and clinical fields, alongside academic and industrial collaborations.
By application analysis
In 2024, the drug discovery & development segment dominated the market. Due to several breakthroughs in genomic technologies, like next-generation sequencing and long-read sequencing technologies are highly influenced this segment’s expansion. Along with this, the rising focus on precision medicine and the accelerating number of CROs specializing in drug discovery contributed to the demand for inexpensive computational drug discovery solutions in the gene prediction tools market.
And, the diagnostics development segment is predicted to expand at a rapid CAGR. Various diagnostics are involved in the detection of disease-linked genes, such as cancer diagnostics, genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and neurological conditions. These diagnostics are widely used for early diagnosis by facilitating the determination of disease-specific gene mutations. Also, the growth in precision diagnostics and the adoption of AI & ML approaches are driving the complete segment development.
Latest Updates in the Diagnostics Development Segment
Company/ Organization
Recent developments
Incyte (June 2025)
Made a partnership with Qiagen to develop a sequencing panel to accompany many investigative therapies being established by Incyte to treat rare blood cancers.
CrisprBits (January 2025)
Introduced a CRISPR gene editing and diagnostics laboratory in Bengaluru.
Agilus Diagnostics (January 2025)
Announced an innovative achievement in genomic testing with its industry-leading 3-day turnaround time (TAT) for test results in myeloid malignancies.
Quest Diagnostics (January 2024)
Collaborated with Ultima Genomics to grasp Ultima’s high-throughput next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology in oncology and other disease areas.
By end-use analysis
The industrial segment held a major revenue share of the gene prediction tools market in 2024. Advanced tools possess wider advantages in diverse industries, including biotechnology, synthetic biology, and agricultural biotechnology. In the case of biotechnology, tools are applied for recognizing genetic alterations, whereas in the case of synthetic biology, for designing and engineering novel biological systems with specific functions, genetic tools are used. Although in the pharmaceutical area, gene prediction is increasingly being used in drug production and for developing new drug targets.
On the other hand, the academic & research segment will expand at a rapid CAGR. Diverse tools in these areas are employed to find potential genes within a DNA sequence. Alongside these tools are different computational tools for the analysis of DNA sequences and predicting coding regions, exons, introns, and other gene features. Major tools involved are based on ab initio methods, homology-based methods, and those that integrate various evidence sources.
Gene Prediction Tools Market Companies:
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Illumina
• Qiagen
• Softberry
• DNASTAR
• BGI Genomics
• Genscript
• Geneious
• AZoLifeSciences
• MedGenome
• Sino Biological
• Syngene
•Twist Bioscience
What are the Major Drifts in the Gene Prediction Tools Market?
➢ In May 2025, Renovaro Inc., an AI-driven precision medicine company, unveiled Augusta, a Precision Neurology Platform for patient stratification, biomarker discovery, drug discovery, and validation.
➢ In September 2024, Eli Lilly and Co., a major global pharmaceutical company, made a research partnership with Genetic Leap, a startup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for drug discovery, with an investment of $409 million, and focuses on developing new drugs, especially those targeting RNA-based therapies.
➢ In February 2024, Samsung’s Life Science Fund decides to invest in two US gene therapy developers, including Latus Bio.
Gene Prediction Tools Market Segmentation:
By Type
• Software
• Services
By Method
• Empirical Methods
• Ab initio Methods
• Others
By Application
• Drug Discovery & Development
• Diagnostics Development
• Others
By End-Use
• Academic & Research
• Industrial
By Region
• North America
○ U.S.
○ Canada
• Asia Pacific
○ China
○ Japan
○ India
○ South Korea
○ Thailand
• Europe
○ Germany
○ UK
○ France
○ Italy
○ Spain
○ Sweden
○ Denmark
○ Norway
• Latin America
○ Brazil
○ Mexico
○ Argentina
• Middle East and Africa (MEA)
○ South Africa
○ UAE
○ Saudi Arabia
○ Kuwait
