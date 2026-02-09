Gel4Med Expands Acute-Care [AT1] [KP2] [MM3] Market Access for G4Derm™ Plus Biomimetic Matrix (BMM™) Through Collaboration with Summit Products Group and MiMEDX

Boston, MA — February 5, 2026— Gel4Med, Inc., a leader in advanced biomaterials engineering and a pioneer in next-generation peptide-based technologies, today announced expanded acute-care and surgical-suite market access for G4Derm™ Plus Biomimetic Matrix (BMM™) through a distribution collaboration involving Summit Products Group and MiMEDX Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG). The collaboration is designed to accelerate hospital-system availability and adoption by leveraging established Surgical & Wound channel capabilities.

"Gel4Med was founded to create the next generation of biomaterials that not only support tissue regrowth, but also address bioburden management in complex wounds," said Manav Mehta, CEO of Gel4Med. "This is a scale moment for G4Derm™ Plus. By working in lockstep with Summit and leveraging MiMEDX's reach in surgical reconstruction & wound care management, we can broaden access to clinicians and patients who need advanced options in complex wound environments."

Under the agreement, Summit Product Group will distribute G4Derm™ Plus alongside MiMEDX's portfolio of surgical and wound care products. MiMEDX brings deep clinical and commercial expertise, including established GPO and IDN contracting capabilities, strengthening the collaboration's ability to expand patient access to G4Derm™ Plus across the acute-care setting.

About G4Derm™ Plus Biomimetic Matrix (BMM™)

G4Derm™ Plus is Gel4Med's innovative peptide-based biomimetic matrix (BMM™) designed for the local management of complex wounds. The BMM™ material was developed to mimic the body's native extracellular matrix while providing an effective broad-spectrum antibacterial barrier. The multifunctional matrix supports healing through tissue regrowth, including healthy granulation tissue formation and revascularization, while offering antibacterial protection to help manage bioburden and mitigate antibiotic resistance.

The collaboration represents an important step in Gel4Med’s broader strategy to advance peptide-based biomaterials across surgical and wound care indications

About Gel4Med

Gel4Med is a biomaterials company developing bioinspired synthetic peptide technologies designed to support tissue repair and wound healing. Through its proprietary Smart Materials Platform (SMP™), Gel4Med delivers solutions grounded in science, regulatory discipline, and clinical need.

MiMEDX is a Marietta, Georgia–based company with a portfolio of surgical and wound care products designed to help clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. The company is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal, providing a portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare.

About Summit Products Group

Summit Products Group is a multi-solution surgical wound care supplier dedicated to advancing healing through science, strategic partnerships, and commercialization expertise. By working with innovators whose technologies are supported by clinical evidence and real-world outcomes, Summit helps translate regenerative science into accessible solutions for surgical and wound care providers.

Media Contact: For more information, please contact info@gelformed.com.