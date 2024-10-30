GE HealthCare reports third quarter 2024 financial results

Revenue growth was 1% year-over-year; Organic revenue growth* was 1%

Net income margin was 9.7% versus 7.8% for the prior year; Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin* was 16.3% versus 15.4%

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.02 versus $0.83 for the prior year; Adjusted EPS* was $1.14 versus $0.99

Cash flow from operating activities was $742 million versus $650 million for the prior year; Free cash flow* was $651 million versus $570 million

Company raises low end of full-year 2024 Adjusted EBIT margin* and Adjusted EPS* guidance with continued execution; trending toward the lower end of Organic revenue growth* range

GE HealthCare President and CEO Peter Arduini said, “In the third quarter, we reported sales and orders growth of 1% globally. Both sales and orders grew in the mid-single digits excluding China, with particular strength in the U.S. across all segments. Pharmaceutical Diagnostics also delivered solid performance, driven by healthy procedure volumes. Ongoing lean initiatives across the organization are delivering better value to patients and customers and have resulted in robust margin expansion.”

Third quarter 2024 total company financial performance

Revenues of $4.9 billion increased 1% on both a reported and Organic* basis year-over-year. Positive revenue growth in the U.S. and in Pharmaceutical Diagnostics (PDx) was offset by continued market softness in China.

Total company book-to-bill was 1.04 times. Total company orders increased 1% organically year-over-year.

Net income attributable to GE HealthCare was $470 million versus $375 million for the prior year, and Adjusted EBIT* was $795 million versus $744 million.

Net income margin was 9.7% versus 7.8% for the prior year, up 190 basis points (bps). Adjusted EBIT margin* was 16.3% versus 15.4%, up 90 bps as both measures saw benefits from productivity and price.

Diluted EPS was $1.02 versus $0.83, up $0.20 from the prior year. Adjusted EPS* was $1.14 versus $0.99, up $0.15 from the prior year as both measures saw improved EBIT and lower tax expense.

Cash flow from operating activities was $742 million, up $92 million year-over-year. Free cash flow* was $651 million, up $81 million year-over-year.

Third quarter 2024 segment financial performance (Unaudited)

Effective July 1, 2024, Image Guided Therapies, previously part of the Imaging segment, was realigned to the Ultrasound segment to better match its clinical usage and realize stronger business and customer impact by providing the right image guidance in the right care setting. The Ultrasound segment was subsequently renamed Advanced Visualization Solutions (AVS). Historical segment financial information presented herein has been recast to conform to the new reportable segments structure. The Company is providing recast financial information for fiscal years 2022, 2023, and the six months ended 2024 via a Form 8-K filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Segment

($ in millions) Imaging Advanced Visualization

Solutions Patient Care

Solutions Pharmaceutical

Diagnostics Segment Revenues $2,229 $1,216 $779 $625 YoY % change —% —% 2% 6% YoY % Organic* change (1)% —% 2% 7% Segment EBIT $287 $232 $82 $193 YoY % change 18% (9)% 3% 16% Segment EBIT Margin 12.9% 19.0% 10.6% 30.9% YoY change 200 bps (190) bps 10 bps 270 bps YoY refers to year-over-year comparison on a recast basis

Growth and innovation

Mr. Arduini continued, “The recent FDA approval of our Flyrcado™ (flurpiridaz F18) injection in the U.S. is an important moment in molecular imaging as we continue to address unmet patient needs and advance more precise, personalized care. Flyrcado is a first-of-its-kind PET myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) agent for the detection of coronary artery disease. This milestone achievement has the potential to expand clinical and patient access to PET MPI.”

Recent innovation and commercial highlights

2024 Guidance

Today, the Company updates full-year 2024 guidance as follows:

Organic revenue growth* trending toward the lower end of the range of 1% to 2% year-over-year, given the continued China market softness

Adjusted EBIT margin* in the range of 15.8% to 16.0%, reflecting an expansion of 70 to 90 basis points versus 2023 Adjusted EBIT margin* of 15.1%; this compares to prior guidance of 15.7% to 16.0%

Adjusted effective tax rate (ETR)* trending toward the lower end of the 23% to 25% range, given additional tax incentives recognized in third quarter 2024

Adjusted EPS* in the range of $4.25 to $4.35, representing 8% to 11% growth versus Adjusted EPS* of $3.93 for 2023; this compares with prior range of $4.20 to $4.35

Free cash flow* of approximately $1.8 billion

The Company provides its outlook on a non-GAAP basis. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Outlook section below for more details.

Financial rounding

Certain columns and rows in this document may not sum due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 (In millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales of products $ 3,201 $ 3,186 $ 9,454 $ 9,530 Sales of services 1,662 1,636 4,899 4,816 Total revenues 4,863 4,822 14,353 14,346 Cost of products 2,033 2,076 6,045 6,197 Cost of services 805 811 2,378 2,383 Gross profit 2,026 1,935 5,930 5,766 Selling, general, and administrative 1,034 996 3,139 3,130 Research and development 316 322 967 890 Total operating expenses 1,350 1,318 4,106 4,020 Operating income 676 617 1,824 1,746 Interest and other financial charges – net 130 138 383 411 Non-operating benefit (income) costs (102 ) (94 ) (306 ) (332 ) Other (income) expense – net (9 ) (63 ) (1 ) (85 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 658 636 1,747 1,752 Benefit (provision) for income taxes (168 ) (250 ) (435 ) (550 ) Net income from continuing operations 490 386 1,312 1,202 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — (4 ) — (4 ) Net income 490 382 1,312 1,198 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (19 ) (7 ) (40 ) (33 ) Net income attributable to GE HealthCare 470 375 1,272 1,165 Deemed preferred stock dividend of redeemable noncontrolling interest — — — (183 ) Net income attributable to GE HealthCare common stockholders $ 470 $ 375 $ 1,272 $ 982 Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to GE HealthCare common stockholders: Basic $ 1.03 $ 0.83 $ 2.79 $ 2.17 Diluted 1.02 0.83 2.77 2.16 Earnings per share attributable to GE HealthCare common stockholders: Basic $ 1.03 $ 0.82 $ 2.79 $ 2.16 Diluted 1.02 0.82 2.77 2.15 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 457 455 456 455 Diluted 459 458 459 458

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) As of (In millions, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 3,568 $ 2,504 Receivables – net of allowances of $104 and $98 3,418 3,525 Due from related parties 6 32 Inventories 2,124 1,960 Contract and other deferred assets 1,046 1,000 All other current assets 476 389 Current assets 10,638 9,410 Property, plant, and equipment – net 2,539 2,500 Goodwill 13,138 12,936 Other intangible assets – net 1,132 1,253 Deferred income taxes 4,309 4,474 All other non-current assets 2,098 1,881 Total assets $ 33,855 $ 32,454 Short-term borrowings $ 1,007 $ 1,006 Accounts payable 2,911 2,947 Due to related parties 7 99 Contract liabilities 1,915 1,918 Current compensation and benefits 1,422 1,518 All other current liabilities 1,409 1,493 Current liabilities 8,670 8,981 Long-term borrowings 9,306 8,436 Non-current compensation and benefits 5,388 5,782 Deferred income taxes 59 68 All other non-current liabilities 1,920 1,877 Total liabilities 25,343 25,144 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 177 165 Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 457,144,443 shares issued as of September 30, 2024; 455,342,290 shares issued as of December 31, 2023 5 5 Treasury stock, at cost, 291,053 shares as of September 30, 2024 and 0 shares as of December 31, 2023 (25 ) — Additional paid-in capital 6,551 6,493 Retained earnings 2,558 1,326 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) – net (771 ) (691 ) Total equity attributable to GE HealthCare 8,317 7,133 Noncontrolling interests 18 12 Total equity 8,335 7,145 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity $ 33,855 $ 32,454

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the nine months ended September 30 (In millions) 2024 2023 Net income $ 1,312 $ 1,198 Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — (4 ) Net income from continuing operations $ 1,312 $ 1,202 Adjustments to reconcile Net income from continuing operations to Cash from (used for) operating activities Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 203 188 Amortization of intangible assets 237 278 Gain on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration (19 ) (17 ) Net periodic postretirement benefit plan (income) expense (271 ) (291 ) Postretirement plan contributions (257 ) (259 ) Share-based compensation 92 81 Provision for income taxes 435 550 Cash paid during the year for income taxes (375 ) (375 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Receivables 83 (82 ) Due from related parties 24 9 Inventories (157 ) (85 ) Contract and other deferred assets (33 ) (75 ) Accounts payable 3 (93 ) Due to related parties (72 ) (87 ) Contract liabilities (25 ) 69 Current compensation and benefits (97 ) 37 All other operating activities - net (41 ) 1 Cash from (used for) operating activities – continuing operations 1,042 1,051 Cash flows – investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment and internal-use software (299 ) (293 ) Dispositions of property, plant, and equipment — 1 Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired (259 ) (147 ) Purchases of investments (33 ) (21 ) All other investing activities - net (83 ) (10 ) Cash from (used for) investing activities – continuing operations (674 ) (470 ) Cash flows – financing activities Net increase (decrease) in borrowings (maturities of 90 days or less) — (9 ) Newly issued debt, net of debt issuance costs (maturities longer than 90 days) 994 2,020 Repayments and other reductions (maturities longer than 90 days) (162 ) (9 ) Dividends paid to stockholders (41 ) (28 ) Redemption of noncontrolling interests — (211 ) Net transfers (to) from GE — (1,317 ) Proceeds from stock issued under employee benefit plans 31 31 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (90 ) (31 ) All other financing activities - net (28 ) (24 ) Cash from (used for) financing activities – continuing operations 704 422 Cash from (used for) operating activities – discontinued operations (4 ) — Effect of foreign currency rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2 ) (34 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,066 969 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 2,506 1,451 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of September 30 $ 3,572 $ 2,420 Supplemental disclosure of cash flows information Cash paid during the year for interest $ (339 ) $ (318 ) Non-cash investing activities Acquired but unpaid property, plant, and equipment $ 72 $ 80

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are supplemental measures of GE HealthCare’s performance and its liquidity that the Company believes will help investors understand its financial condition, cash flows, and operating results, and assess its future prospects. When read in conjunction with the Company’s U.S. GAAP results, these non-GAAP financial measures provide a baseline for analyzing trends in GE HealthCare’s underlying businesses and can be used by management as one basis for making financial, operational, and planning decisions. Descriptions of the reported non-GAAP measures are included below.

The Company reports Organic revenue and Organic revenue growth rate to provide management and investors with additional understanding and visibility into the underlying revenue trends of the Company’s established, ongoing operations, as well as provide insights into overall demand for its products and services. To calculate these measures, the Company excludes the effect of acquisitions, dispositions, and foreign currency rate fluctuations.

The Company reports EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income margin, and Adjusted earnings per share to provide management and investors with additional understanding of its business by highlighting the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability factors, on a normalized basis. To calculate these measures the Company excludes, and reflects in the detailed reconciliations below, the following adjustments as applicable: Interest and other financial charges - net, Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, Non-operating benefit (income) costs, Benefit (provision) for income taxes and certain tax related adjustments, and certain non-recurring and/or non-cash items. GE HealthCare may from time to time consider excluding other non-recurring items to enhance comparability between periods. Adjusted EBIT margin and Adjusted net income margin are calculated by taking Adjusted EBIT, or Adjusted net income, divided by Total revenues for the same period.

The Company reports Adjusted tax expense and Adjusted effective tax rate (“Adjusted ETR”) to provide investors with a better understanding of the normalized tax rate applicable to the business and provide more consistent comparability across periods. Adjusted tax expense excludes the income tax related to the pre-tax income adjustments included as part of Adjusted net income and certain income tax adjustments, such as adjustments to deferred tax assets or liabilities. The Company may from time to time consider excluding other non-recurring tax items to enhance comparability between periods. Adjusted ETR is Adjusted tax expense divided by income before income taxes less the pre-tax income adjustments referenced above.

The Company reports Free cash flow and Free cash flow conversion to provide management and investors with an important measure of the ability to generate cash on a normalized basis and provide insight into the Company’s flexibility to allocate capital. Free cash flow is Cash from (used for) operating activities - continuing operations including cash flows related to the additions and dispositions of property, plant, and equipment (“PP&E”) and additions of internal-use software. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the capital required for debt repayments. Free cash flow conversion is calculated by taking Free cash flow divided by Adjusted net income.

Management recognizes that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, including that they may be calculated differently by other companies or may be used under different circumstances or for different purposes. In order to compensate for the discussed limitations, management does not consider these measures in isolation from or as alternatives to the comparable financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The detailed reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure are provided below, and no single financial measure should be relied on to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliations

Organic Revenue* Unaudited For the three months ended September 30 For the nine months ended September 30 ($ in millions) 2024 2023 % change 2024 2023 % change Imaging revenues $ 2,229 $ 2,236 — % $ 6,462 $ 6,552 (1 )% Less: Acquisitions(1) 16 — 29 — Less: Dispositions(2) — — — — Less: Foreign currency exchange (8 ) — (65 ) — Imaging Organic revenue* $ 2,220 $ 2,236 (1 )% $ 6,497 $ 6,552 (1 )% AVS revenues $ 1,216 $ 1,214 — % $ 3,692 $ 3,712 (1 )% Less: Acquisitions(1) — — — — Less: Dispositions(2) — — — — Less: Foreign currency exchange (2 ) — (22 ) — AVS Organic revenue* $ 1,218 $ 1,214 — % $ 3,713 $ 3,712 — % PCS revenues $ 779 $ 764 2 % $ 2,298 $ 2,315 (1 )% Less: Acquisitions(1) — — — — Less: Dispositions(2) — — — — Less: Foreign currency exchange — — (4 ) — PCS Organic revenue* $ 779 $ 764 2 % $ 2,302 $ 2,315 (1 )% PDx revenues $ 625 $ 589 6 % $ 1,862 $ 1,715 9 % Less: Acquisitions(1) — — — — Less: Dispositions(2) — — — — Less: Foreign currency exchange (5 ) — (13 ) — PDx Organic revenue* $ 630 $ 589 7 % $ 1,876 $ 1,715 9 % Other revenues $ 15 $ 19 (22 )% $ 39 $ 52 (25 )% Less: Acquisitions(1) — — — — Less: Dispositions(2) — — — — Less: Foreign currency exchange — — — — Other Organic revenue* $ 15 $ 19 (21 )% $ 39 $ 52 (25 )% Total revenues $ 4,863 $ 4,822 1 % $ 14,353 $ 14,346 — % Less: Acquisitions(1) 16 — 29 — Less: Dispositions(2) — — — — Less: Foreign currency exchange (15 ) — (104 ) — Organic revenue* $ 4,863 $ 4,822 1 % $ 14,427 $ 14,346 1 %

(1) Represents revenues attributable to acquisitions from the date the Company completed the transaction through the end of four quarters following the transaction. (2) Represents revenues attributable to dispositions for the four quarters preceding the disposition date.

Adjusted EBIT* Unaudited For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 ($ in millions) 2024 2023 % change 2024 2023 % change Net income attributable to GE HealthCare $ 470 $ 375 25 % $ 1,272 $ 1,165 9 % Add: Interest and other financial charges – net 130 138 383 411 Add: Non-operating benefit (income) costs (102 ) (94 ) (306 ) (332 ) Less: Benefit (provision) for income taxes (168 ) (250 ) (435 ) (550 ) Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — (4 ) — (4 ) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (19 ) (7 ) (40 ) (33 ) EBIT* $ 685 $ 680 1 % $ 1,825 $ 1,831 — % Add: Restructuring costs(1) 22 3 90 34 Add: Acquisition and disposition-related charges (benefits)(2) (4 ) (14 ) (7 ) (15 ) Add: Spin-Off and separation costs(3) 56 45 182 175 Add: (Gain) loss on business and asset dispositions(4) 1 — — — Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 34 32 100 95 Add: Investment revaluation (gain) loss(5) 1 (2 ) 26 (1 ) Adjusted EBIT* $ 795 $ 744 7 % $ 2,217 $ 2,119 5 % Net income margin 9.7 % 7.8 % 190 bps 8.9 % 8.1 % 70 bps Adjusted EBIT margin* 16.3 % 15.4 % 90 bps 15.4 % 14.8 % 70 bps

(1) Consists of severance, facility closures, and other charges associated with restructuring programs. (2) Consists of legal, consulting, and other transaction and integration fees, and adjustments to contingent consideration, as well as other purchase accounting related charges and other costs directly related to the transactions. (3) Costs incurred in the Spin-Off and separation from GE, including system implementations, audit and advisory fees, legal entity separation, Founders Grant equity awards, separation agreements with GE, and other one-time costs. (4) Consists of gains and losses resulting from the sale of assets and investments. (5) Primarily relates to valuation adjustments for equity investments.

Adjusted Net Income* Unaudited For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 ($ in millions) 2024 2023 % change 2024 2023 % change Net income attributable to GE HealthCare $ 470 $ 375 25 % $ 1,272 $ 1,165 9 % Add: Non-operating benefit (income) costs (102 ) (94 ) (306 ) (332 ) Add: Restructuring costs(1) 22 3 90 34 Add: Acquisition and disposition-related charges (benefits)(2) (4 ) (14 ) (7 ) (15 ) Add: Spin-Off and separation costs(3) 56 45 182 175 Add: (Gain) loss on business and asset dispositions(4) 1 — — — Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 34 32 100 95 Add: Investment revaluation (gain) loss(5) 1 (2 ) 26 (1 ) Add: Tax effect of reconciling items(6) (3 ) (4 ) (26 ) (3 ) Add: Spin-Off and other tax adjustments(7) 46 106 60 136 Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — (4 ) — (4 ) Adjusted net income* $ 521 $ 451 16 % $ 1,393 $ 1,258 11 % Adjusted net income margin* 10.7 % 9.4 % 140 bps 9.7 % 8.8 % 90 bps

(1) Consists of severance, facility closures, and other charges associated with restructuring programs. (2) Consists of legal, consulting, and other transaction and integration fees, and adjustments to contingent consideration, as well as other purchase accounting related charges and other costs directly related to the transactions. (3) Costs incurred in the Spin-Off and separation from GE, including system implementations, audit and advisory fees, legal entity separation, Founders Grant equity awards, separation agreements with GE, and other one-time costs. (4) Consists of gains and losses resulting from the sale of assets and investments. (5) Primarily relates to valuation adjustments for equity investments. (6) The tax effect of reconciling items is calculated using the statutory tax rate, taking into consideration the nature of the items and the relevant taxing jurisdiction. (7) Consists of certain income tax adjustments, including the accrual of a deferred tax liability on the prior period earnings of certain of the Company’s foreign subsidiaries for which the Company is no longer permanently reinvested, the impact of adjusting deferred tax assets and liabilities to stand-alone GE HealthCare tax rates, and the impact of tax legislation changes. As of the third quarter of 2024 this line additionally includes discrete tax impacts resulting from the Spin-Off and separation from GE previously reported under Tax effect of reconciling items.

