GE HealthCare introduces Allia upgrade pathways designed to modernize existing interventional suites

Upgrade capabilities are designed to help health systems harness the latest Allia™ innovations while maximizing existing infrastructure investments

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare today announced Allia™ platform upgrade pathways designed to help customers modernize select legacy Innova™ and Discovery™ Image Guiding Solutions (IGS) systems. These pathways provide access to Allia technologies and workflows that support efficiency and procedural decision-making while helping preserve existing infrastructure, avoid major construction work, extend interventional room lifetime, and minimize disruption to clinical operations.

As procedural complexity and patient volumes grow and installed systems age, healthcare providers are looking for flexible ways to modernize interventional environments while balancing operational, infrastructure and capital planning priorities. According to the European Coordination Committee of the Radiological, Electromedical and Healthcare IT Industry (COCIR), one-third of interventional X-ray systems in Europe are more than 10 years old, highlighting the importance of technology renewal planning to support increased access to advanced care.i

The upgrade pathways can help customers extend the value of existing systems through workflow enhancements, expanded interoperability capabilities and access to Allia innovations, while helping reduce infrastructure replacement needs and support long-term operational and sustainability goals.

“Interventional care continues to evolve rapidly, and health systems are looking for technology strategies that balance innovation, operational continuity and long-term value,” said Jyoti Gera, CEO, CardioVascular and Interventional Solutions, Advanced Imaging Solutions, GE HealthCare. “These Allia upgrade pathways reflect our commitment to helping customers modernize on their own terms by extending the capabilities of existing systems while providing access to the latest Allia innovations and AI-enabled technologies in a less disruptive, more sustainable way.”

Depending on system configuration, market availability and applicable regulatory requirements, upgrade options may provide access to capabilities and to third party solutions, including:

CleaRecon DL, ii an AI-enabled deep learning reconstruction technology designed to support CBCT image interpretation confidence by reducing streak artifacts caused by the pulsatile nature of blood flow during procedures.

an AI-enabled deep learning reconstruction technology designed to support CBCT image interpretation confidence by reducing streak artifacts caused by the pulsatile nature of blood flow during procedures. 3DStent, iii an intraprocedural tool for 3D visualization of the coronary stent designed to remove major stent imaging barriers and provide easy to interpret images.

an intraprocedural tool for 3D visualization of the coronary stent designed to remove major stent imaging barriers and provide easy to interpret images. OmnifyXR™ Interventional Suite , an augmented reality guidance solution designed to support workflow efficiency and ergonomics and provide improved visualization and collaborative care for procedures such as prostate embolization. iv

, an augmented reality guidance solution designed to support workflow efficiency and ergonomics and provide improved visualization and collaborative care for procedures such as prostate embolization. Embo ASSIST AI, an augmented guidance solution designed to optimize embolization strategies and streamline clinical workflow. v

an augmented guidance solution designed to optimize embolization strategies and streamline clinical workflow. Medis Quantitative Flow Ratio ® vi , a software solution, designed to assess coronary physiology in patients with coronary artery disease.

® , a software solution, designed to assess coronary physiology in patients with coronary artery disease. AVVIGO™+ intravascular imaging (IVUS) platformvii multimodality guidance platform that enhances the IVUS and physiology experience and integrates percutaneous coronary intervention tools to support users in the catheterization lab.

GE HealthCare also provides Tube Watch and/or OnWatch™ Predict service options on all upgraded systems. These options help customers proactively manage system performance and maintenance by providing an AI-poweredviii estimated lead time to failure, supporting efforts to reduce unplanned downtime.

These upgrade pathways are available in the U.S. and other countries where Allia IGS and Allia IGS Pulse systems are available for sale (and have been approved, cleared or registered by the appropriate regulatory authorities). Please contact your local GE HealthCare representative with any questions about this upgrade program. For more information on the available Allia upgrade capabilities, visit: https://www.gehealthcare.com/en-us/services/igs-upgrades.

Through GE HealthCare’s upgrade programs, customers can access technology designed to help enhance image quality, expand imaging capabilities with advanced applications, and streamline workflows across image guiding solutions, X-ray, MR and CT systems. These programs are designed to help customers unlock new value from existing systems through smart technology and AI-powered and digital solutions, while supporting productivity, operational continuity and patient-centered care.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Advanced Imaging Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or visit our website for our latest news and perspectives.

i COCIR. 2023. Medical Imaging Equipment Age Profile and Density: 2023 Edition.

https://www.cocir.org/wp-content/uploads/23060_COC_X-Ray-INTERVENTIONAL-scaled.jpg.

ii CleaRecon DL, designed to be used with Allia systems, is an option in 3DXR designed to be used with Allia systems and requires AW workstation with Volume Viewer. May not be available in all countries.

iii 3DStent solution includes Allia™ system, 3DXR and Volume Viewer Innova, and requires AW workstation with Volume Viewer. These applications are sold separately. Not available for sale in all countries. 3DStent is available on Allia™ IGS 5 with 20-cm or 30-cm detector and Allia™ IGS 7 with 30-cm detector.

iv OmnifyXR™ Augmented Reality Interventional Suite is a MediView product built in collaboration with and currently exclusively available with compatible GE HealthCare systems. OmnifyXR™ is intended to be used adjunctively to standard of care imaging. Proceduralists must refer to standard of care imaging and prioritize clinical experience and/or judgment when using the OmnifyXR™ system. OmnifyXR™ is not intended to be the sole visualization for any procedure.

v Embo ASSIST AI solution includes FlightPlan for Embolization with AI Segmentation option and requires AW workstation with Volume Viewer, Volume Viewer Innova, Vision 2, VesselIQ Xpress, Autobone Xpress. These applications are sold separately.

vi Medis QFR® is a product from Medis Medical Imaging.

vii AVVIGO+ is an option of Allia IGS 3, Allia IGS 5, Allia IGS 7, Allia IGS 7 OR. AVVIGO™+ is a trademark of Boston Scientific. AVVIGO™+ is manufactured and sold by Boston Scientific and is distributed by GE HealthCare. Refer to your Boston Scientific sales representatives for more information.

viii An AI-powered deep machine learning model trained on data from installed systems, leveraging aggregated error logs, parametric data, and historical service activity on eligible systems.

GE HealthCare Media Contact:

Eric Tatro

M +1 312 459 6140

eric.tatro@gehealthcare.com