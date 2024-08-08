Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 69.6 Billion by 2032, Impelled by Growing Awareness Regarding Gastrointestinal Diseases

The gastrointestinal therapeutics market size reached a value of USD 46.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach USD 69.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, advancements in drug development and biotechnology, increasing healthcare expenditure and access, numerous innovations in biologics, improved drug delivery systems, growing aging population with stress and anxiety, improved diagnostic and treatment facilities, an enhanced focus on health education campaigns, and innovative solutions from leading companies.

Rising Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Diseases: A Key Market Driver

The growing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases is majorly fueling the growth of the market. According to an article published in the National Library of Medicine, GERD is one of the most common gastrointestinal disorders, with a prevalence of approximately 20% of adults in Western culture. It also estimated the prevalence of GERD in the US between 18.1% to 27.8%. The prevalence of GERD is slightly higher in men compared to women. These can be linked to a variety of reasons such as changing lifestyles, dietary patterns, and the aging population across the globe. As modern diets tend to be high in processed foods, sugar, and saturated with unhealthy fats, IBS, IBD, and GERD ail more individuals. Additionally, stress and anxiety have become a part of modern life and led to a rise in the development or worsening of gastrointestinal disorders. This in turn has increased the demand for effective therapeutic options to manage and treat these conditions, thus driving the growth of the market.

Pharmaceutical firms are making investments in research and development for the development of upgraded medications that provide added efficacy, have decreased side effects, and assure greater patient compliance. Along with this, the rising cases of gastrointestinal diseases are driven by the aging population. As individuals advance in age, they are more prone to several health conditions, including those related to gastroenterology. The aged have a weakened immunity, thereby exposing them to conditions such as diverticulitis, colorectal cancer, chronic constipation, and others that eventually get therapeutic intervention. In addition, awareness of gastrointestinal health and the need for earlier diagnosis and treatment is also driving the market.

With increasing advancements in the sector, healthcare providers are recommending routine screenings and preventive measures for earlier detection and more effectively managed gastrointestinal conditions. Moreover, advancement in medical technology with the development of refined endoscopic procedures and diagnostic tools, non-invasive, respectively, facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of these diseases. It increases, therefore, the need for gastrointestinal therapeutics.

Advancements in Drug Development and Biotechnology are Expanding the Market

Development in the drug area, majorly biotechnology, is a major driver for gastrointestinal therapeutics. Next-generation biotechnologies in drug development result in the invention of new treatments with enhanced efficacy and improved safety profiles. Biotechnological innovations, such as biologics and biosimilars, open new opportunities in the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For instance, an international phase 3 clinical trial, done in participation with Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian in 2023, found that a new targeted treatment called zolbetuximab, given in combination with standard chemotherapy, extended survival for patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer that overexpressed a specific biomarker. Biologics are derived from living organisms and are able to provide targeted therapy for diseases such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis by acting on specific elements of the immune system. Such advanced therapies have gained success in alleviating symptoms and reducing flare-ups.

Moreover, the development of biosimilars, highly similar to biologics but cost-friendly, further opens these advanced treatments for more universal usage on a bigger patient population. Research in genomics and personalized medicine is continuous and contributes to market growth. Large amounts of current research conducted in the understanding of the genetic and molecular bases of gastrointestinal diseases are enabling the development of therapies that meet the specific needs of individual patients, therefore enhancing treatment outcomes and patients’ satisfaction.

In addition, new delivery systems are being applied to gastrointestinal therapeutics, making them more efficacious, better tolerated, and easier to use. For example, nanoparticle-based drug delivery can get medication into the area of action with lessened systemic side effects and maximize therapeutic efficiency. Also, oral drug delivery systems are optimized for the delivery of medications which can be designed to withstand the harsh gastrointestinal environment for delivering the active ingredients at a specific location.

Apart from this, new formulations including sustained release and delayed release are in the process of development, which further enhance patient compliance due to reduced frequency of drug dosing and less GI irritation. As a result of close collaboration among pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and biotech firms, the rate at which new drugs and therapies are being introduced into the market is increasing. Moreover, regulatory bodies are part of streamlining the approval process and offering incentives for the development of treatments against unmet medical needs. These drug developments and biotechnology advancements support the movement of the market forward and thus offer improved quality of life to patients suffering from gastrointestinal disorders.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Access to Healthcare: Contributing to the Market

Governments and private sectors worldwide are investing heavily in healthcare infrastructure, leading to better diagnostic and treatment facilities for gastrointestinal diseases. This growing investment enables the acquisition of advanced medical technologies, facilitating early diagnosis and effective management of conditions such as Crohn’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome, and colorectal cancer. With the allocation of substantial funds towards healthcare, there is a notable improvement in the availability of specialized gastrointestinal treatments and medications. This financial commitment is particularly evident in developed countries, where comprehensive healthcare policies and insurance coverage play a crucial role in making advanced gastrointestinal therapeutics accessible to a larger segment of the population.

For instance, the American Cancer Society (ACS), the largest non-government, non-profit funding source of cancer research in the United States, has approved funding for $28 million in new Extramural Discovery Science (EDS) research and career development grants. The awards will fund investigators at institutions across the United States starting in July 2024. Furthermore, this trend is gradually extending to emerging economies, where governments are increasingly recognizing the importance of enhancing healthcare services. The improved financial accessibility to advanced treatments and medications is driving market growth, as more patients can seek and afford necessary care. In addition to increased expenditure, the expansion of healthcare access is significantly impacting the market. Numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare access, such as rural health programs and telemedicine services, are bridging the gap between patients and healthcare providers. Telemedicine, in particular, is revolutionizing the way gastrointestinal diseases are diagnosed and treated by enabling remote consultations and follow-ups, thus reducing the need for frequent hospital visits. This is especially beneficial in rural and underserved areas where access to specialized healthcare is limited.

Furthermore, global health organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are working towards improving healthcare delivery in low-income regions, ensuring that essential gastrointestinal treatments reach those in need. Health education campaigns are also playing a pivotal role in increasing awareness about gastrointestinal health, encouraging individuals to seek timely medical advice and treatment. The combination of increased healthcare expenditure and expanded access to healthcare services is driving demand for gastrointestinal therapeutics, as more individuals receive the necessary medical attention and treatments for their gastrointestinal conditions. This comprehensive approach to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and accessibility is propelling the growth of the market, ensuring that effective treatments are within reach for a broader patient population.

Leading Companies in the Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global gastrointestinal therapeutics market, several notable companies are offering innovative solutions to address various aspects of gastrointestinal therapeutics. These companies are leveraging cutting-edge technologies and research to develop advanced treatments for conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, and gastroesophageal reflux disease. Some of the companies include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Janssen Biotech Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

On February 29, 2024, the digital gastrointestinal care startup Salvo Health announced the close of a $5 million Seed Prime round led by both City Light Capital and Human Ventures. The company welcomed participation in this round from existing investors such as Torch Capital, Threshold Ventures, and Felicis Ventures. The company, based in New York, runs a virtual clinic for individuals with chronic gastrointestinal and metabolic liver issues such as celiac disease, fatty liver disease, irritable bowel syndrome, gastroesophageal reflux disease, small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, and dyspepsia. It will help the firm extend its wraparound GI services to providers including accountable care organizations, private gastroenterology practices, and health systems.

On March 11, 2024, Johnson & Johnson today announced the submission of a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of TREMFYA® (guselkumab) for treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). The submission is based on results from the Phase 3 QUASAR program evaluating the efficacy and safety of TREMFYA in the treatment of individuals living with moderately to severely active UC who had an inadequate response or intolerance to conventional therapy, prior biologics and/or JAK inhibitors. The data show statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in symptoms, patient-reported outcomes such as fatigue, and measures of disease activity including high bar endpoints such as endoscopic and histologic remission. The safety results were consistent with the known safety profile of TREMFYA in approved indications.

On October 12, 2023, Eli Lilly and Company announced positive results from the Phase 3 study evaluating minkizumab, an investigational interleukin-23p19 antagonist, for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease. VIVID-1 met both co-primary and major secondary endpoints versus placebo, thus truly establishing minkizumab as a promising therapeutic agent in this patient population.

Market Analysis:

Gastrointestinal therapeutics for ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s, and GERD focus on reducing inflammation, managing symptoms, and preventing complications through medicated therapy and lifestyle interventions. Advanced biologics, immunosuppressants, and proton pump inhibitors are often utilized in the pursuit of sustained remission and betterment of patient quality of life. Gastrointestinal therapeutics for Ulcerative Colitis target inflammation and immune response, providing relief from symptoms like abdominal pain and diarrhea. Increasing prevalence and awareness of the disease contribute to the growing demand for effective therapeutic solutions.

For Crohn’s Disease, gastrointestinal therapeutics aim to manage inflammation and maintain remission. Rising incidence rates and ongoing research into more targeted treatments drive market growth, addressing the chronic nature of this debilitating gastrointestinal condition. Moreover, gastrointestinal therapeutics for GERD focus on reducing stomach acid and improving esophageal motility. Proton pump inhibitors and H2 receptor antagonists dominate the global market. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related risk factors, such as obesity and dietary habits, fuels the demand for effective treatments, making GERD a significant segment of the market.

Regional Analysis:

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, North America accounted for the largest market share.

The North American market is driven by the high prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, strong healthcare infrastructure, and extensive research and development activities. Additionally, increasing awareness about early diagnosis and the availability of advanced treatment options contribute to the market’s growth in this region.

The Asia Pacific market is driven by the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness about early diagnosis, and government initiatives to support healthcare advancements. Additionally, the growing aging population and increasing healthcare expenditure contribute to the market growth in this region.

Europe’s market benefits from advanced healthcare systems, a high prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, and significant investment in research and development. Additionally, favorable government policies and the presence of major pharmaceutical companies enhance market growth, ensuring access to innovative treatments and therapies for patients.

Latin America’s market is propelled by the rising incidence of gastrointestinal disorders, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness about disease management. Additionally, increasing government initiatives and investments in healthcare, along with expanding access to advanced therapies, support market growth in the region.

The Middle East and Africa market is influenced by the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising government investments in healthcare. Additionally, growing awareness about early diagnosis and treatment options, along with increasing healthcare expenditure, drives market growth in this region.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2032

Breakup by Type:

Branded

Generic

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Intravenous

Others

Breakup by Application:

Ulcerative Colitis

Crohn’s Disease

GERD

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regional Analysis:

North America

United States Canada

Asia-Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe

Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America

Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

