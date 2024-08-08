Gastric Cancer Drugs Market Size to Reach USD 12.5 Billion by 2032, Impelled by the Increasing Health Consciousness

Gastric Cancer Drugs Market Outlook 2024-2032:

The gastric cancer drugs market size reached a value of USD 4.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach USD 12.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.26% during 2024-2032.

The market is driven by the rising advancements in drug development, increasing investment in research and development (R&D), heightened popularity of personalized medicine, enhanced healthcare expenditure, growing awareness of the risks of gastric cancer and introduction of screening programs, rising regulatory support by government and international agencies, and burgeoning collaborations among industry players and academic institutions.

Increasing Incidence of Gastric Cancer

The rising prevalence of gastric cancer is one of the major factors driving the market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), gastric cancer is the fifth most common cancer and the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally. In line with this, the growing incidences of factors, including dietary habits, Helicobacter pylori infection, smoking, and alcohol consumption that contribute to heightened incidences of this cancer, are fueling the market growth.

Request a PDF Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gastric-cancer-drugs-market/requestsample

Moreover, rapid advancements in diagnostic technologies, which improve the detection rates of gastric cancer are acting as a growth-inducing factor. Early diagnosis significantly increases the chances of successful treatment, prompting healthcare providers to invest in advanced diagnostic tools and screening programs. This, in turn, boosts the demand for gastric cancer drugs as more patients are identified and treated at earlier stages of the disease. Along with this, the introduction of awareness campaigns by governments and healthcare organizations to educate the public about the risk factors and symptoms of gastric cancer, further driving the need for therapeutic solutions, is fueling the market growth. Along with this, the increasing research and development (R&D) efforts by pharmaceutical companies, such as numerous clinical trials and the introduction of novel therapies are bolstering the market growth. In line with this, the heightened focus of companies on developing targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and combination treatments to improve patient outcomes is enhancing the market growth.

Rapid Advances in Drug Development and Approval

The emergence of targeted therapies and immunotherapies that specifically attack cancer cells with minimal damage to normal tissues is creating a positive outlook for the market. This precision reduces side effects and improves the quality of life for patients. For example, monoclonal antibodies, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and immune checkpoint inhibitors have shown promising results in clinical trials.

Along with this, the growing focus of regulatory agencies on expediting the approval processes for innovative gastric cancer drugs is catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, these agencies are introducing various mechanisms, such as priority review, accelerated approval, and orphan drug designation, to facilitate the swift introduction of effective treatments to the market. For instance, the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Breakthrough Therapy designation allows for faster development and review of drugs that show substantial improvement over existing therapies.

In addition to this, the increasing collaborations and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare organizations that help in advancing drug development are fostering the market growth. These collaborations accelerate the discovery and commercialization of new gastric cancer therapies by pooling resources and expertise. Additionally, the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and genomics, into drug development processes to enhance the identification of potential drug candidates and optimize clinical trial designs is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Growing Investment in Research and Development (R&D)

The growing investment in research and development (R&D) is a major driver of the gastric cancer drugs market. Pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are allocating substantial resources to understand the molecular mechanisms underlying gastric cancer and develop effective therapies. Along with this, the heightened focus on R&D, which has led to the discovery of novel drug targets and the development of innovative treatment approaches, such as targeted therapies and immunotherapies, is fueling the market growth. These advancements have expanded the therapeutic options available to patients and improved treatment outcomes.

Moreover, the rising recognition among government agencies and private investors of the importance of funding gastric cancer research is favoring the market growth. In line with this, National Cancer Institutes, health ministries, and non-profit organizations are providing grants and financial support to fuel R&D activities. For example, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States allocates significant funding to cancer research, including gastric cancer. This financial backing enables researchers to conduct large-scale studies, explore new therapeutic avenues, and translate scientific discoveries into clinical applications.

Besides this, the increasing focus of pharmaceutical companies on mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, and partnerships with academic institutions to access cutting-edge technologies and expertise is strengthening the market growth. By collaborating with leading research centers, companies leverage their partners’ scientific knowledge and infrastructure to expedite drug discovery and development. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of advanced technologies, such as high-throughput screening, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and bioinformatics, to enhance the efficiency and precision of R&D processes is catalyzing the market growth. These technological advancements enable researchers to identify promising drug candidates, optimize their properties, and streamline the development pipeline, ultimately driving the growth of the gastric cancer drugs market.

Buy Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=6648&method=502

Leading Companies in the Gastric Cancer Drugs Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global gastric cancer drugs market, several notable companies are making waves in the industry by offering innovative solutions to address various aspects of gastric cancer drugs. Some of the leading companies are Abbott Laboratories, Arog Pharamaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.), etc.

In June 2024, I-Mab, a U.S.-based, global biotech company that exclusively focuses on the development and potential commercialization of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announced that it entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb. The collaboration will evaluate the combination of givastomig, an investigational Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody jointly developed by I-Mab and ABL Bio, with Bristol Myers Squibb’s immune checkpoint inhibitor, nivolumab, and chemotherapy (FOLFOX or CAPOX), as a potential first-line treatment for patients with advanced Claudin 18.2-positive gastric and esophageal cancers.

In April 2024, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) was approved in the US for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors, including breast, lung and gastric cancers, who have received prior systemic treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. Enhertu belongs to a class of therapies called antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) and comprises a monoclonal antibody, in this case, trastuzumab, chemically linked to a cell-killing chemotherapy drug. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DoR).

In April 2024, Ono Pharmaceuticals acquired Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a $2.4bn buyout. Upon the successful completion of the acquisition, Ono will gain access to Deciphera’s macrophage colony-stimulating factor-1 receptor (CSF-1) inhibitor vimseltinib, the ULK kinase inhibitor DCC-3116, and several other oncology candidates. Deciphera also brings Qinlock (ripretinib), a fourth-line switch-control inhibitor, which was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumours (GIST) in May 2020.

Market Analysis:

Doxorubicin hydrochloride is a chemotherapeutic agent that is widely used due to its efficacy in killing cancer cells. Sunitinib, on the other hand, is a targeted therapy that inhibits cancer cell growth by blocking specific enzymes. Docetaxel is another chemotherapy drug that disrupts cell division. Additionally, mitomycin and fluorouracil are chemotherapeutic agents that are used in combination therapies for enhanced effectiveness. Furthermore, imatinib targets specific cancer cell proteins, while trastuzumab is a monoclonal antibody used in HER2-positive gastric cancer cases. Each drug type in the gastric cancer drugs market offers distinct mechanisms of action, contributing to a comprehensive treatment approach for gastric cancer.

Oral administration of gastric cancer drugs involves pills or liquids that offer convenience and improved patient adherence, while parenteral routes, including intravenous or intramuscular injections, ensure direct and rapid delivery of drugs, essential for certain medications with poor oral bioavailability.

Hospitals form the largest segment in this market as they offer advanced oncology departments and multidisciplinary care teams that can provide comprehensive cancer care. Clinics, particularly oncology clinics, also offer outpatient and follow-up treatments, playing a crucial role in ongoing patient management.

Request for customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6648&flag=E

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for gastric cancer drugs include the North America (the United States and Canada); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and Middle East and Africa. According to projections by IMARC, Asia Pacific has the largest patient pool for gastric cancer drugs while also representing the biggest market for its treatment.

The Asia Pacific region’s gastric cancer drugs market is driven due to the high prevalence of gastric cancer. The heightened changes in dietary habits, genetic predispositions, and prevalence of Helicobacter pylori infections that are major contributors to the high incidence rates are consequently increasing the demand for effective gastric cancer treatments. Moreover, the robust healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure as governments invest in cancer research and treatment facilities are favoring the market growth. These investments enhance the availability and accessibility of advanced diagnostic tools and innovative therapies, supporting market expansion. Furthermore, the region’s focus on early detection and screening programs is contributing to the demand for gastric cancer drugs as more cases are identified at treatable stages. Besides this, the growing engagement of leading pharmaceutical companies and research institutions in the development of novel therapies and conducting clinical trials through collaborative efforts with domestic and international players is fostering the market growth.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2032

Type Insights

Doxorubicin Hydrochloride

Sunitinib

Docetaxel

Mitomycin

Fluorouracil

Imatinib

Trastuzumab

Route of Administration Insights

Oral

Parenteral

End User Insights

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Regional Insights

North America

United States Canada

Europe

Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Asia Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Latin America

Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global gastric cancer drugs market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided.

· Abbott Laboratories

· Arog Pharamaceuticals Inc.

· Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

· Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

· Eli Lilly and Company

· F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Ask Our Expert & Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gastric-cancer-drugs-market

IMARC Group Offer Other Reports:

Vulvar Cancer Market: The 7 major vulvar cancer market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Market: The 7 major seasonal allergic rhinitis market reached a value of US$ 10.5 Billion in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 14.1 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.76% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Hemolytic-Uremic Syndrome Market: The 7 majors hemolytic-uremic syndrome market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Emesis Market: The 7 majors emesis market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.18% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Adenosine Deaminase-Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Market: The 7 major adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency market reached a value of US$ 5.8 Billion in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 11.3 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.24% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Herpes Zoster Market: The 7 majors herpes zoster market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.61% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Seasonal Influenza Market: The 7 major seasonal influenza market reached a value of US$ 8.9 Billion in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 37,213.7 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.08% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Glomerulonephritis Market: The 7 major glomerulonephritis market reached a value of US$ 748.1 Million in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 1,105.0 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.61% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Phone Number: - +1 631 791 1145, +91-120-433-0800