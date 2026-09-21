Galderma Begins Trading in the Swiss Market Index, Joining Switzerland’s Leading Blue Chip Companies

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Galderma (SIX: GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, today begins trading as a constituent of the Swiss Market Index (SMI), Switzerland's leading blue chip equity benchmark comprising 20 of the country's largest and most liquid listed companies.

Less than three years after its IPO on the SIX Swiss Exchange in March 2024, Galderma has established itself as one of Switzerland's leading listed companies. Its inclusion in the SMI reflects the company's strong growth, disciplined execution and increasing relevance in Swiss and international capital markets as it advances its ambition to become the world's leading dermatology powerhouse.

Since its IPO, Galderma has continued to execute its growth-focused integrated dermatology strategy, delivering strong performance across Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Net sales increased from 4.410 billion USD in 2024 to 5.207 billion USD in 2025, driven by science-led innovation, portfolio and geographic expansion, and momentum across all three product categories.

This momentum has continued in 2026, with net sales increasing by 24.6% year-on-year at constant currency in the first half of the year. Based on this stronger-than-anticipated trajectory, Galderma raised its full-year 2026 net sales growth guidance to 19-21% at constant currency, from 17-20% previously, while reaffirming its Core EBITDA margin guidance of approximately 26% at constant currency in a year of significant margin expansion.

Galderma today has a broad shareholder base, with L'Oréal Group holding 20% of the company’s shares and 80% of its shares in free float, further strengthening Galderma’s position in public markets.

“Joining the Swiss Market Index marks another milestone in Galderma’s evolution as a public company and reflects the strong momentum we have built since our IPO. Our inclusion in the SMI is recognition of the confidence investors have in our strategy and future growth prospects. With significant opportunities ahead, we remain focused on advancing our innovation pipeline, strengthening our leadership in dermatology and creating long-term value. I would like to thank our employees, healthcare professional partners and shareholders for their continued trust and support.” FLEMMING ØRNSKOV, M.D., MPH

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

GALDERMA





About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body’s largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "plans", "targets", "aims", " believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may", "continues", "should" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect, at the time, Galderma's beliefs, intentions and current targets/ aims concerning, among other things, Galderma's results of operations, financial condition, industry, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies and are subject to change. The estimated financial information is based on management's current expectations and is subject to change. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors (including, but not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market conditions, intense competition in the markets in which Galderma operates, costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting Galderma’s markets, and other factors beyond the control of Galderma). Neither Galderma nor any of their respective shareholders (as applicable), directors, officers, employees, advisors, or any other person is under any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak of the date of this announcement. Statements contained in this announcement regarding past trends or events should not be taken as a representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. Some of the information presented herein is based on statements by third parties, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, reasonableness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of this information or any other information or opinions contained herein, for any purpose whatsoever. Except as required by applicable law, Galderma has no intention or obligation to update, keep updated or revise this announcement or any parts thereof.

For further information:



Media



Christian Marcoux, M.Sc.

Chief Communications Officer

christian.marcoux@galderma.com

+41 76 315 26 50



Richard Harbinson

Corporate Communications Director

richard.harbinson@galderma.com

+41 76 210 60 62



Investors



Emil Ivanov

Head of Strategy, Investor Relations and ESG

emil.ivanov@galderma.com

+41 21 642 78 12



Jessica Cohen

Investor Relations and Strategy Director

jessica.cohen@galderma.com

+41 21 642 76 43