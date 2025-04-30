Fujifilm Demonstrates State-of-the-Art Endoscopic Imaging Technology at the Digestive Disease Week (DDW®) 2025 Conference

DDW attendees will have the opportunity to get hands on with endoscopic imaging technology and hear compelling clinical cases from renowned leading endoscopists in Fujifilm booth #4729

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of endoscopic imaging and endosurgical solutions, will showcase its industry leading endoscopic imaging technology portfolio, including two recently announced new state-of-the-art gastroscopes, next generation double balloon enteroscopy scope, as well as the latest endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) and Third Space Endoscopy innovations in booth #4729 at the 2025 Digestive Disease Week (DDW®) annual conference and exhibition annual meeting held May 4-6 in San Diego.

“Our endoscopic imaging product strategy is aligned with the needs of physicians, and it’s the continuous customer collaboration that drives our product innovation, which will be on display at this year’s exhibit,” says Tai Fujita, vice president, Endoscopy Division, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We’re looking forward to showcasing the breadth of our portfolio, including the powerful new scopes in our next generation 800 series. DDW attendees will also learn more about CAD EYE® and SCALE EYE® - AI and virtual visualization innovations that are empowering GI physicians to gain greater visualization and measurement of adenomas during colonoscopy.”

Fujifilm’s new endoscopic imaging solutions that will be showcased at booth #4729 include:

NEW EN-840T Double Balloon Enteroscopy (DBE) scope: an endoscopic imaging technology that enables access to the entire small intestine for diagnosis and therapeutic intervention. The EN-840T DBE scope represents a major upgrade to Fujifilm’s pioneering Double Balloon Enteroscopy technology.

an endoscopic imaging technology that enables access to the entire small intestine for diagnosis and therapeutic intervention. The EN-840T DBE scope represents a major upgrade to Fujifilm’s pioneering Double Balloon Enteroscopy technology. NEW EG-840T and EG-840TP gastroscopes: The next generation scopes provide exceptional versatility and visualization for upper GI procedures and boasts unique features such as an ample 3.2mm working channel and an expanded angulation (210° up / 160° down).

The next generation scopes provide exceptional versatility and visualization for upper GI procedures and boasts unique features such as an ample 3.2mm working channel and an expanded angulation (210° up / 160° down). Advancing EUS with the Arietta 850 and 700 Series Linear EUS Scope: The FUJIFILM EG-740UT

The Novel innovations to advance colonoscopy: Fujifilm will be highlighting how the company is expanding the ELUXEO® LED Multi-Light Imaging system with CAD EYE®, SCALE EYE®, and G-EYE® to deliver an unmatched set of innovative solutions to enhance polyp detection, all on one scalable future ready platform. CAD EYE® SCALE EYE® in vivo, and Fujifilm’s G-EYE® 700 Series Colonoscope is a technology developed by Smart Medical to assist with visualization, stabilization, and control during routine colonoscopy.

Also at Fujifilm’s booth, five recognized industry leaders from renowned facilities will present compelling clinical cases highlighting how they are advancing patient care through procedural techniques that leverage innovative state-of-the-art technology:

Joo Ha Hwang, M.D., Ph.D., professor of medicine, director, gastrointestinal endoscopic surgery, Stanford University will present “POEM Technique: A Case Presentation Using the EG-840T & EG-840TP" on Sunday, May 4, 11:30am PT

Andy Storm, M.D., director of endoscopy, Mayo Clinic, Rochester will present “Sound Insight: Designing a Scope for Therapeutic EUS” on Sunday, May 4, 1:00pm PT

Daniel von Renteln, M.D., associate professor of medicine, University of Montreal (UdeM) will present on “Innovation in Colonoscopy: CAD EYE® Polyp Detection and SCALE EYE® Real-Time Measurement” on Monday, May 5, 10:00am PT

Phillip Ge, M.D., assistant professor, department of gastroenterology hepatology & nutrition, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Cente will discuss “Expanding Capabilities in Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopy” on Monday, May 5, 11:30am PT

Jennifer Phan, M.D., medical director, Hoag Irvine Advanced Endoscopy Center will address “Endoscopic Weight Loss Therapies & the Potential Role for EUS” on Monday, May 5, 1:00pm PT

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative portfolio includes solutions spanning diagnostic imaging, enterprise imaging, endoscopic imaging, surgical imaging, and in-vitro diagnostics. The Non-Destructive Testing group delivers radiography solutions to ensure high accuracy inspection of transportation infrastructure, and assets within aerospace, and oil and gas industries.

The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information on healthcare offerings, please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com, and for NDT portfolio, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/business/industrial-materials/non-destructive-testing.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

