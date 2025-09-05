FUJIFILM Biotechnologies Welcomes Samuel Hernandez as Site Head of Texas Facility

COLLEGE STATION, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization for biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Samuel Hernandez, Ph.D., as senior vice president and site head for its College Station, Texas facility, effective Monday, August 25. With over two decades of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leadership experience, Dr. Hernandez is poised to lead the Texas site’s approximately 770-strong team to achieve continued growth of cell culture and advanced therapies offerings. The previous site head, Keita Hirabayashi, has been appointed to the position of senior director, Corporate Office and board member of the Texas site.

Dr. Hernandez joins FUJIFILM Biotechnologies from Amgen, where he recently served as executive director and head of Global Manufacturing Strategies and Technologies. In this role, he contributed to the strategy for manufacturing capacity expansion and integrated cutting-edge technologies across sites in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Europe, and Asia. His tenure as plant manager at Amgen's Juncos, Puerto Rico, site was marked by operational transformation, including the successful introduction of new products and critical partnerships, notably manufacturing a COVID-19 neutralizing antibody therapy. Dr. Hernandez has a Ph.D. in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry from Yale University and a B.S. in Chemistry from the University of Puerto Rico.

In his new role, Dr. Hernandez will oversee Texas site strategy, operations, talent development, and uphold FUJIFILM Biotechnologies' commitment to quality, innovation, and reliable supply for its partners.

“We are thrilled to have Sam join our team to lead our Texas site during an exciting period where we are supporting treatments to combat serious diseases such as cancers,” said Lars Petersen, president and chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies. “His commitment to quality and our People First culture will enable us to continue our growth journey at this site.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, a brand with a history of innovation and excellence in manufacturing,” said Dr. Hernandez. “I am truly excited about the opportunity to lead the talented team here in Texas.”

