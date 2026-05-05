SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Fractyl Health to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provide Business Updates on May 12, 2026, and Will Participate in an Upcoming Investor Conference

May 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the Company), a clinical stage metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering novel approaches to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D), today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2026 and provide business updates on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference call and presentation can be accessed in the “Events” section of Fractyl Health’s website at http://ir.fractyl.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

The Company also announced that Harith Rajagopalan, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fractyl Health, will present at the BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 9:20 a.m. PT (12:20 p.m. ET).

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the “Events” section of Fractyl Health’s website at http://ir.fractyl.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

About Fractyl Health        

Fractyl Health is a clinical stage metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering novel approaches to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes. Our Revita® and Rejuva® candidates are designed to target root causes of metabolic diseases, allowing us to advance metabolic disease treatment from chronic management towards prevention and reversal of disease. Fractyl is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Contact

Brian Luque, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
IR@fractyl.com, 951.206.1200


Massachusetts Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Court Filed Bankruptcy 3d illustration
Earnings
Moderna beats revenue expectations with $389M, but litigation dogs earnings
May 1, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Calendar page flipping sheet close up blur background business schedule planning appointment meeting concept
Earnings
Amgen positions MariTide as potential ‘best monthly’ obesity drug
May 1, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Half open secret door new opportunities concept vector illustration, fear of the unknown, step inside the future, what is behind, what is there.
Earnings
Merck drops early-stage TROP ADC, keeps deal doors open as Keytruda clock ticks
April 30, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Team of businesspeople in paper ship finding the way forward. Manager and team leader concept, vector illustration.
Earnings
Lilly’s weight loss pill reaches brand new patients, even without full-court marketing press
April 30, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong