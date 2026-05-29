Foundation Medicine to Launch Advanced Digital Solutions to Support Faster Cancer Treatment Decision Making

Through an integration with Roche’s navify® Clinical Hub, Foundation Medicine will offer healthcare providers AI-powered clinical trial matching, publication search, patient education materials, along with digitized guideline mapping

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foundation Medicine, Inc., a global, patient-focused precision medicine company, today announced plans to launch advanced digital solutions to equip healthcare providers with personalized patient insights at the point of care. Through a seamless integration with Roche’s navify Clinical Hub, a disease management solution for collaborative care teams, Foundation Medicine will soon provide U.S.-based healthcare providers with customized digital tools to help navigate complex treatment decision making for their patients.

The navify portfolio from Roche includes more than 130 digital solutions for labs, hospitals and patients worldwide. navify solutions connect the healthcare community with a robust digital infrastructure to integrate data efficiently and to accelerate healthcare provider access to operational and medical insights. Foundation Medicine will use selected tools from the navify Clinical Hub suite of solutions to ingest discrete, structured data and machine-readable source documents from Foundation Medicine's systems, enabling real-time access to comprehensive biomarker testing results, directly from the source lab. In contrast, other solutions convert and extract data from electronic medical records or scanned documents, often relying on manual or automated parsing methods that can introduce delays, errors and gaps.

Integration with navify’s clinical trial match tool will enable Foundation Medicine test results to directly link patient and healthcare provider specified characteristics to the most relevant clinical trial options, providing a more precise and interactive clinical trial matching experience. The tool enables customized search filters, such as selecting preferential clinical trial sites, and allows healthcare providers to search global trials to expand their patients’ opportunities for care.

Another benefit of the integration is an AI-powered patient education summary which translates complex genomic results into an easily understandable aid to be used in discussions with the patient, as well as printed and shared with the patient to bring home.

Additionally, healthcare providers will have access to a results-integrated publication search tool that enables quick, customizable access to the most current research published on the biomarkers detected by Foundation Medicine tests. The integration will allow healthcare providers to quickly visualize the care pathways aligned with Foundation Medicine results through digitized mapping to clinical guidelines.

“Healthcare providers today are working under a great deal of pressure, amplified by constantly changing guidelines, the discovery of new biomarkers and a rapidly evolving clinical trial environment. These integrated tools will grant care teams with quick, simplified access to resources that will enable them to maximize the impact of the short time they have with their patients,” said Tim Himes, Head of Product at Foundation Medicine. “Additionally, for patients and caregivers, the flood of information that comes with cancer care can feel overwhelming. Using AI to distill the robust information delivered in our reports to help healthcare providers educate patients and families will bring increased clarity and comfort to the treatment planning process.”

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine is a global, patient-focused precision medicine company delivering high-quality, transformative diagnostic solutions in cancer and other diseases. We provide tests and solutions to transform care throughout a patient’s experience, from defining a diagnosis to determining the appropriate treatment to ongoing monitoring. We help accelerate the development of new personalized therapies by leveraging our vast knowledge of precision medicine, real world data and AI-powered tools, expanding the information our diagnostic solutions provide to enable improved outcomes for patients. Every day, we are inspired to think differently to transform the lives of people living with cancer and other diseases. For more information, visit us at www.FoundationMedicine.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and BlueSky.

Foundation Medicine® is a registered trademark of Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Holly Campbell, 480-213-8368

newsroom@foundationmedicine.com