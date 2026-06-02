Foundation Medicine and SWOG Clinical Trials Partnerships Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Biomarker-Driven Research and Clinical Trials

SWOG’s network of investigators at more than 1,300 sites across the United States can collaborate with Foundation Medicine on biomarker-driven research and clinical trials, as well as access the company’s robust portfolio of genomic tests and services

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foundation Medicine, Inc., a global, patient-focused precision medicine company, and SWOG Clinical Trials Partnerships (SWOG CTP) today announced a strategic partnership to advance biomarker-driven research and clinical trials, marking the first collaboration of this nature with a diagnostic company. This partnership builds upon Foundation Medicine’s decade-long collaboration with SWOG Cancer Research Network through the Lung Cancer Master Protocol (Lung-MAP) trial, a multi-drug, multi-arm, biomarker-driven clinical trial for patients with lung cancer.

Foundation Medicine will bring its genomic testing capabilities and extensive expertise as a global leader in companion diagnostic (CDx) approvals, with 100 approved CDx indications, the most of any comprehensive genomic profiling company.1 SWOG CTP’s network of investigators and committees at over 1,300 sites in 47 states, including community hospitals, academic medical centers and National Cancer Institute-designated clinical cancer centers, can collaborate with Foundation Medicine on initiatives including multi-arm platform trials and registrational studies that may lead to future CDx applications. Trials can leverage Foundation Medicine’s robust portfolio of high-quality tests and robust solutions designed for biopharmaceutical partners to support protocol design and uncover multi-omic insights in oncology.

“SWOG CTP shares our commitment to advancing precision oncology by pursuing scientifically rigorous, cutting-edge biomarker-driven research,” said Todd Druley, M.D, Ph.D., chief medical officer at Foundation Medicine. “By bringing Foundation Medicine’s deep scientific, regulatory and genomic expertise to SWOG CTP and its broad investigator community, we can help accelerate new breakthroughs in biomarker-driven medicine, moving from discovery to impacting patient care in the clinic with speed and clarity.”

"SWOG CTP offers access to an extensive network of sites nationwide and the opportunity to move biomarker-driven science closer to the people who need it most,” said Kathy S. Albain, M.D., SWOG vice chair for Clinical Trials Partnerships. “This formalized partnership marks an exciting step forward – one we believe will drive the translation of promising research into meaningful options for patients."

Foundation Medicine® is a registered trademark of Foundation Medicine, Inc.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine is a global, patient-focused precision medicine company delivering high-quality, transformative diagnostic solutions in cancer and other diseases. We provide tests and solutions to transform care throughout a patient’s experience, from defining a diagnosis to determining the appropriate treatment to ongoing monitoring. We help accelerate the development of new personalized therapies by leveraging our vast knowledge of precision medicine, real world data and AI-powered tools, expanding the information our diagnostic solutions provide to enable improved outcomes for patients. Every day, we are inspired to think differently to transform the lives of people living with cancer and other diseases. For more information, visit us at www.FoundationMedicine.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and BlueSky.

About SWOG Clinical Trials Partnerships

SWOG Clinical Trials Partnerships (SWOG CTP) is an independent, limited liability corporation formed in 2008 by The Hope Foundation for Cancer Research, the charitable arm of SWOG Cancer Research Network. SWOG CTP supports the mission of SWOG to significantly improve lives through cancer clinical trials and translational research. SWOG CTP distributes non-federal funding for components of SWOG studies and conducts independent trials through industry partnerships, including its Preferred Partnership Program. Learn more at swogctp.org.

__________________________ 1 Data on File, Foundation Medicine, Inc., data as of 2025

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Danielle Johns, 845-304-7408

newsroom@foundationmedicine.com