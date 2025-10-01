Former Canadian Coatings Association President & CEO Gary LeRoux joins Biosenta’s Advisory Board

Gary LeRoux, CFA, joins Biosenta Inc. as strategic advisor. (CNW Group/Biosenta Inc.)

Am Gill, President and CEO, Biosenta Inc.

Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Biosenta Inc. (CSE: ZRO) ("Biosenta") today announced that, past President and CEO of the Canadian Coatings Association (CCA), has joined the company's advisory board.Mr. LeRoux brings more than 30 years of leadership experience spanning industry associations, government relations, and entrepreneurship. From 2012 to 2025, as President and CEO of CCA, he represented national and multinational paint and coatings manufacturers whose formulated products serve the architectural, institutional, maintenance, construction, automotive, marine, and related markets. Earlier, he worked in two federal government departments before joining Canada's largest government-relations firm, advising clients across transportation, manufacturing, defence, aerospace, and infrastructure industries. He subsequently co-founded his own consultancy while launching several successful small businesses. Mr. LeRoux holds a Master of Public Administration from Carleton University."Gary's unmatched experience in coatings, regulatory policy, and industry partnerships is a tremendous asset as we advance the commercialization of TriFiller®," said Am Gill, President and CEO of Biosenta. "His perspective will help us accelerate adoption across key sectors and position Biosenta as a leader in antimicrobial innovation.""I'm keen to support Biosenta as it takes innovative products to the next level in protecting and preventing antimicrobial and antiviral challenges for many industry sectors globally," said Gary LeRoux, member of the Biosenta Advisory Board.Biosenta Inc. develops innovative antimicrobial products that offer environmentally friendly solutions to a global market. Based in Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta, the company is dedicated to the advancement of technology that combats microbial growth in various materials. Biosenta's flagship product, Tri-Filler, represents a breakthrough in antimicrobial technology, providing durable protection against a wide spectrum of bacteria, molds, and fungi.This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including forward-looking statements relating the completion of the Transaction. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. If any such risks actually occur, they could impact the potential for discussion, agreement or completion of the Transaction and/or materially adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of the Company's common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.The CSE has in no way passed upon the contents of this news release and further, has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit