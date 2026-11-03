Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2026

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines against challenging targets in oncology and immunology & inflammation, today announced that management will participate in the Guggenheim Third Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference, and Jefferies 2026 London Healthcare Conference.

Guggenheim Third Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer

Registration link: Register here

Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings





Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer

Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings





Jefferies 2026 London Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Monday, November 16, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. GMT

Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer

Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings





A webcast of the Guggenheim fireside chat can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website here and will be available for 90 days.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel medicines against challenging biological targets through multiple modalities and approaches, including oral small molecules, targeted protein degradation and induced proximity. The Company is advancing programs in oncology as well as immunology & inflammation. Foghorn brings together deep biological understanding and small-molecule drug discovery expertise to pursue challenging targets with selectivity. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the Company, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.



Contact:

Karin Hellsvik, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.

khellsvik@foghorntx.com