Flynn Life Sciences Group Appoints Chris DeMaina as Chief Executive Officer

Industry veteran joins to lead consultancy through rebrand to meet the needs of today’s life sciences organizations

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flynn Life Sciences Group, a leading provider of strategic consulting and talent solutions for life sciences organizations, today announced the appointment of Chris DeMaina as Chief Executive Officer. DeMaina joins the company as CEO and partner, bringing decades of experience in life sciences consulting and organizational development.

"Chris's appointment marks an exciting new chapter in Flynn Life Sciences Group's evolution," said Mark Flynn, founder of Flynn Life Sciences Group. "His proven track record of driving growth while maintaining the highest standards of integrity aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

DeMaina brings 20-plus years of life sciences and healthcare experience to his new role, having previously built and led successful life sciences and healthcare consulting practices. Previously, he was senior vice president of client services at BioBridges, where he developed and led the organization through years of massive growth, operational effectiveness, and multiple mergers and acquisitions.

Strategic Rebrand and Enhanced Focus

DeMaina's appointment coincides with Flynn Life Sciences Group's strategic rebrand and refined focus on serving small and emerging biotech companies. The company has streamlined its service offerings to concentrate on deliverable-based contract staffing solutions for organizations with small internal teams that are heavily outsourced to vendors. This fractional model allows clients to access exactly the expertise they need, when they need it, while maintaining the flexibility essential for emerging biotech operations.

"Flynn Life Sciences Group has earned its reputation through a deep commitment to understanding each client's unique challenges and delivering tailored solutions," DeMaina said. "In my career, the client experience has been paramount to my success, architecting and delivering a deliverable-based services model to the businesses I work with. I look forward to building upon this foundation as we make our resources available to our growing client base."

The company has also strengthened its leadership team with key executive appointments, including Greg Contino as Chief Revenue Officer, who will support the enhanced service delivery model and growth trajectory (see release here).

His appointment comes as Flynn Life Sciences Group expands its service offerings to meet the increasingly complex needs of life sciences organizations. DeMaina is responsible for the overall growth strategy and delivering premium, high-touch service lines to the life sciences industry.

"Over many years, Chris has consistently provided exceptional talent, meticulously matching candidates' skills to the specific needs of my teams within Clinical Operations, Development, Regulatory Affairs, and Quality Assurance," said Monique Duncan, a clinical operations leader who has worked with the consultancy. "His success stems from a remarkable ability to identify individuals who not only possess the necessary technical expertise but also demonstrate a strong cultural fit within our organizations."

About Flynn Life Sciences Group

Founded in 2009 by Mark Flynn, Flynn Life Sciences Group is a Boston-based life sciences consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory services and talent solutions. The company partners with biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations to optimize clinical operations, enhance organizational effectiveness, and accelerate drug development programs. With deep roots in the Cambridge/Boston market and global reach, Flynn Life Sciences Group provides bespoke consulting solutions across the clinical development spectrum.

Media Contact:

Phil LeClare

phil@leclarepr.com