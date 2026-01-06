Fischer Imaging to Present at RESI JPM 2026 Innovator’s Pitch Challenge

DENVER, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dense breast tissue, which is present in approximately half of all women, creates challenges for radiologists to detect cancer while also bringing a higher risk of developing breast cancer. Fischer Imaging, Inc. developed the groundbreaking MammoCAT™ Digital Mammography System to improve image quality especially in dense breast tissue, decrease the radiation dose by more than 50 percent without painful breast compression, and lessen the need for additional imaging procedures.

Breast cancer is entirely curable if detected early. Current mammography technology fails to detect cancer in many women, particularly those with dense breast tissue. Furthermore, over a third of all eligible women did not have a mammogram in the past year, and the clinical consequences are severe. By detecting early cancer, MammoCAT can help save lives; by removing the need for painful breast compression, MammoCAT may help increase compliance with mammography recommendations.

Fischer Imaging intends to raise the capital needed to seek regulatory clearance and prepare for commercialization of MammoCAT in 2026. The company will present at RESI JPM 2026 Innovator’s Pitch Challenge (IPC) at the Marriott Marquis San Francisco on Monday, January 12, 2026. So far, the development of the MammoCAT has been primarily funded by a series of competitive grants from the National Cancer Institute. In conjunction with Emory University in Atlanta, the company is also working on innovative ways to combine ultrasound with mammography.

Shabbir Bambot, PhD, CEO of Fischer Imaging, said, “We are very excited to move into the next stage of commercialization of this innovation in mammography. MammoCAT eliminates pain due to breast compression currently needed to capture images while improving the clinical management of breast cancer for the health and beneﬁt of women. We believe that when MammoCAT is commercially available, clinicians and patients alike will recognize the value of our innovative technology and benefit from this advancement.”

About Fischer Imaging

Fischer Imaging, Inc. is focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients with our advanced imaging technologies. Our company pioneered many key technologies in breast cancer management including digital mammography and mammography-guided stereotactic biopsy. The company believes its technology could replace many of the existing mammography systems in common use today. With MammoCAT, Fischer seeks to solve imaging problems associated with dense breasts and reduce non-compliance with mammography guidelines due to painful breast compression. For additional information visit Fischerimaging.com.

MammoCAT is not presently available for sale or use in the United States.

