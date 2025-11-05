FireGate Biotech, a Veteran-Founded Life Sciences Company, Announces Launch and Early Research Program Focused on Immune Modulation

Washington, D.C. — November 2025

FireGate Biotech Inc. today announced its official launch and the initiation of its early scientific development programs. The company is focused on advancing multi-axis immune-modulation strategies aimed at addressing persistent viral reservoirs and neuro-immune system disruption.

The development framework centers on CCR5-associated pathways, immune checkpoint tuning, and antibody-based viral control mechanisms. Initial work is focused on establishing computational strategy models, experimental frameworks, and foundational research systems ahead of in-vitro feasibility studies planned for 2026.

The approach emphasizes a methodical development process grounded in scientific rigor, transparent progression, and responsible research planning. FireGate intends to share milestone updates aligned with platform readiness, validation steps, and phased program evolution.

“We are building FireGate deliberately and with discipline. This stage is about laying clean foundations, establishing the right scientific architecture, and preparing for controlled bench execution. We’re pleased with the pace so far and look forward to announcing our principal investigators and research team members soon as our structure continues to take shape,” said Daniel Rizzo, Founderof FireGate Biotech.

Near-term plans include platform refinement, computational modeling enhancements, and formalization of a distributed scientific advisor structure designed to support long-term translational research execution.

FireGate Biotech Inc. is a veteran-founded biotechnology company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on advancing immune-modulation strategies for chronic viral persistence and neuro-immune system function. The company emphasizes structured development, stepwise validation, and transparent scientific progression.

