Finance & Accounting for Bioscience West debuts in San Diego this December

SAN DIEGO, September 18, 2026 — Finance & Accounting for Bioscience West conference will bring together bioscience finance and accounting professionals on December 7-8, 2026, at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines in San Diego, California.

Building on more than two decades of convening finance and accounting leaders across the life sciences industry—including over a decade of the successful Finance & Accounting for Bioscience East forum—this new West Coast event is specifically designed for CFOs, chief accountants, controllers, and senior finance leaders navigating the unique challenges of emerging, small, and mid-sized biotech companies.

Executive leaders from leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies will join other industry experts to address pressing financial challenges impacting daily operations, including capital constraints, commercial launches, and digital transformation.

Conference Highlights:

Strategic Finance Leadership: CFOs and finance leaders sharing insights on navigating capital constraints, investor scrutiny, delayed IPOs, and shifting board expectations

CFOs and finance leaders sharing insights on navigating capital constraints, investor scrutiny, delayed IPOs, and shifting board expectations Commercial Readiness: Finance-led launch playbooks covering forecasting, manufacturing readiness, reimbursement flows, and GTN planning

Finance-led launch playbooks covering forecasting, manufacturing readiness, reimbursement flows, and GTN planning Finance Modernization: Leveraging ERP systems, AI tools, and data infrastructure to improve forecasting accuracy and operational efficiency

Leveraging ERP systems, AI tools, and data infrastructure to improve forecasting accuracy and operational efficiency Risk Management: Addressing accounting, tax, SEC readiness, and equity management to stay audit-ready

Addressing accounting, tax, SEC readiness, and equity management to stay audit-ready Expanded CFO Role: How finance leaders are evolving beyond accounting into strategy, investor relations, and enterprise leadership

Attendees will have the opportunity to forge new connections with industry experts, gain practical frameworks for capital allocation and spend prioritization, discuss how to communicate financial updates to investors and boards, and explore risks and opportunities associated with emerging technologies like AI.

Opening remarks will be delivered by Ozan Pamir, CFA, Chief Financial Officer at Niagen Bioscience, who will serve as conference chair.

Registration is now open for this must-attend event for bioscience finance professionals. For more information and to register, visit the Finance & Accounting for Bioscience West website.

About Finance & Accounting for Bioscience West

Finance & Accounting for Bioscience West is the premier finance and accounting-focused conference for the biotech and pharmaceutical industry on the West Coast. The event brings together CFOs, finance leaders, controllers, and accounting professionals to discuss best practices, strategic insights, and emerging trends in bioscience finance and accounting.

Contact: Marketing Manager, Amelia Raczynska