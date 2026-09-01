FibroBiologics Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent for the Treatment of Degenerative Disc Disease Using Fibroblast Conditioned Media

Newly Issued Patent Covers Methods of Promoting Disc Regeneration Using Components Derived from Stimulated Fibroblasts

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,716,055, titled "Treatment of Disc Degenerative Disease and Stimulation of Proteoglycan Synthesis by Fibroblast Conditioned Media and Formulations Thereof."

The patent covers methods of promoting disc regeneration by administering fibroblast cells that have been cultured with one or more opioid receptor antagonists and toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists. These compounds, including opioid receptor antagonists such as naltrexone, stimulate fibroblasts to increase the production of regenerative growth factors, including epidermal growth factor (EGF). Conditioned media and other components derived from these stimulated fibroblasts may then be delivered to a patient, either directly into the disc or systemically, to promote disc regeneration and stimulate proteoglycan synthesis.

Degenerative disc disease is a leading cause of chronic back pain and disability worldwide. Intervertebral discs are made of highly organized matrices of collagen, water, and proteoglycans, and with aging, mechanical stress, and other factors, the disc matrix undergoes substantial structural, molecular, and mechanical changes. Current treatment options are largely limited to pain management and invasive surgical procedures, leaving a significant unmet need for therapies that address the underlying degeneration and help restore disc function.

Fibroblasts are the most common cell type found in connective tissue and play a central role in tissue repair. FibroBiologics' patented approach stimulates fibroblasts in culture with opioid receptor antagonists and TLR agonists, prompting the cells to produce elevated levels of regenerative growth factors. The resulting conditioned media, along with components such as exosomes and growth factors derived from it, can be formulated for delivery to degenerated discs with the goal of stimulating proteoglycan synthesis and promoting disc repair without invasive surgery.

"This patent strengthens our growing intellectual property portfolio in disc degeneration, one of our core clinical pathways," said Pete O'Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics. "By stimulating fibroblasts to produce higher levels of regenerative factors, we believe we can develop treatment options that go beyond managing symptoms and instead work to repair the disc itself."

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website, email FibroBiologics at info@fibrobiologics.com or follow FibroBiologics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or X.

About FibroBiologics



Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the scope and strength of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, the potential indications for FibroBiologics' programs, FibroBiologics' research and development programs, and the potential clinical benefits of fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of FibroBiologics' R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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info@fibrobiologics.com

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SOURCE FibroBiologics, Inc.