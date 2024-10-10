FGK Clinical Research GmbH Highlights 3.5 Years of Success with Flex Databases

Why FGK Chose Flex Databases

Flex Databases recently had the opportunity to speak with Martin Krauss, Co-Founder and Managing Director of FGK Clinical Research GmbH, about his company’s experience using Flex Databases’ solutions over the past three and a half years. The discussion delved into the positive impact of Flex Databases’ CTMS , TMF, and LMS solutions on FGK’s operations, from streamlining workflows to enhancing compliance and staff training.

Krauss shared the key drivers behind FGK's decision to partner with Flex Databases. “As FGK expanded and our projects became more complex, implementing a CTMS system was essential—not only for internal management but also because our clients expected it,” Krauss explained. “After evaluating multiple options, Flex Databases stood out for both the capabilities of their system and the trust we built with their team.”

Operational Improvements

Krauss highlighted several key benefits that Flex Databases’ solutions have provided:

● CTMS: Simplified project management, faster access to study information, and more efficient workflows.

● TMF: Streamlined regulatory compliance, ensuring consistency across trials.

● LMS: Reduced staff training time and effort, improving overall operational efficiency.

Customer Support That Makes a Difference

Krauss emphasised the importance of customer service, noting that Flex Databases has consistently delivered reliable and responsive support. “Their team listens to our feedback, responds quickly, and ensures we have the tools we need to keep operations running smoothly,” he said.

Advice for Other Companies

For companies considering Flex Databases, Krauss had simple yet powerful advice: “It’s a strong partnership. The system is user-friendly, and the continuous improvements make a real difference. Flex Databases has been a great fit for us.”

Looking Ahead: AI in Clinical Trials

Krauss also touched on the role of AI in the future of clinical trials, noting that while it won’t transform the industry overnight, small innovations such as automating data entry and optimizing study planning have the potential to add significant value. “Flex Databases is already exploring AI, and it’s a promising direction,” he added.

About FGK Clinical Research GmbH

FGK Clinical Research GmbH is a full-service CRO specializing in biotech, with offices across Europe. With a team of over 240 professionals, FGK has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality clinical research services for nearly 30 years.

For the full interview with Martin Krauss and more insights on how Flex Databases can transform your clinical operations, click here.