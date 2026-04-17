Femasys Drives International Growth with Israeli Market Entry for Fertility Portfolio

-- Partnership with AMI Technologies Positions FemaSeed® as a First-Line Infertility Treatment in Israel, Expanding Market Access to Innovative Fertility Solutions --

ATLANTA, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a leading biomedical innovator focused on making fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control more accessible and cost-effective for women worldwide, announced today a strategic partnership with AMI Technologies to introduce and commercialize its fertility portfolio in Israel. This collaboration marks an important step in the Company’s global expansion strategy and is expected to broaden international market access and drive adoption of innovative technologies, including FemaSeed as a first-line infertility treatment and FemVue® for ultrasound diagnosis of tubal factors.

Israel represents a strategically important market with a strong focus on fertility care and advanced reproductive technologies. Through this partnership, Femasys is leveraging AMI Technologies’ established commercial infrastructure, deep market expertise, and longstanding relationships with healthcare providers to support efficient market entry and adoption. The collaboration is designed to accelerate physician awareness and utilization of Femasys’ innovative solutions across key fertility centers.

“Our goal is to make a meaningful global impact through our important initiatives in women’s health,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Femasys. “Israel represents an important and forward-thinking market that embraces novel technologies and seeks the latest options to optimize care. We selected AMI Technologies for their deep market expertise and ability to effectively bring new technologies into clinical practice, supporting our strategy to expand access to our fertility portfolio.”

“AMI Technologies is committed to bringing groundbreaking, high-value medical technologies to the Israeli market,” said Tali Schachter, CEO of AMI Technologies. “Our partnership with Femasys reflects a strong strategic fit, combining their differentiated fertility solutions with our experience in identifying and advancing leading technologies. Together, we are well positioned to support adoption across Israel’s fertility centers and deliver meaningful value to physicians and patients.”

About FemaSeed

FemaSeed® is a next-generation artificial insemination solution that enhances fertilization by precisely delivering sperm to the fallopian tube, the natural site of conception. Offering a safe, accessible, and cost-effective first-line treatment, FemaSeed provides a more effective alternative to intrauterine insemination (IUI). In the pivotal clinical trial (NCT0468847), it achieved over double the pregnancy rates of IUI in cases of low male sperm count.1 FemaSeed is an affordable, less invasive, lower-risk option before IVF. It is authorized for use in the U.S., Europe, UK, Canada, and Israel. Learn more at www.femaseed.com.

About Femasys

Femasys is a leading biomedical innovator focused on making fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control more accessible and cost-effective for women worldwide through its broad, patent-protected portfolio of novel, in-office therapeutic and diagnostic products. As a U.S. manufacturer with global regulatory approvals, Femasys is actively commercializing its lead product innovations in the U.S. and key international markets. Femasys’ fertility portfolio includes FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination (ITI), a groundbreaking first-step infertility treatment; FemSperm®, a CLIA waived sperm preparation and analysis product line; and FemVue®, a companion diagnostic for fallopian tube assessment. Published clinical trial data demonstrate that FemaSeed achieved more than double the pregnancy rate of traditional IUI, with a comparable safety profile and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.1

FemBloc® permanent birth control is the first and only non-surgical, in-office alternative to centuries-old surgical sterilization that received full regulatory approval in Europe in June 2025, the UK in August 2025, and New Zealand in September 2025. Commercialization of this highly cost-effective, convenient and significantly safer approach will be completed through strategic partnerships in select European countries. Alongside FemBloc, the FemChec®, diagnostic product provides an ultrasound-based test to confirm procedural success. Published data from initial clinical trials demonstrated compelling effectiveness, five-year safety, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.2 For U.S. FDA approval, enrollment in the FINALE pivotal trial (NCT05977751) is ongoing.

Learn more at www.femasys.com, or follow us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About AMI Technologies

Founded in 1986, AMI Technologies is a leading provider of advanced medical technologies in Israel and the exclusive representative of premier medical device manufacturers from Europe and the United States. The company focuses on introducing and commercializing innovative healthcare solutions across hospitals, clinics, and treatment centers. With more than three decades of experience, AMI Technologies has built a strong reputation through deep market expertise, long-standing global partnerships, and a commitment to service excellence. Its full-service platform includes training, implementation, and ongoing support, enabling healthcare providers to adopt advanced technologies that enhance clinical outcomes and improve patients’ quality of life.

References

1Liu, J. H., Glassner, M., Gracia, C. R., Johnstone, E. B., Schnell, V. L., Thomas, M. A., L. Morrison, Lee-Sepsick, K. (2024). FemaSeed Directional Intratubal Artificial Insemination for Couples with Male-Factor or Unexplained Infertility Associated with Low Male Sperm Count. J Gynecol Reprod Med, 8(2), 01-12. doi: 10.33140/JGRM.08.02.08.

2Liu, J. H., Blumenthal, P. D., Castaño, P. M., Chudnoff, S. C., Gawron, L. M., Johnstone, E. B., Lee-Sepsick, K. (2025). FemBloc Non-Surgical Permanent Contraception for Occlusion of the Fallopian Tubes. J Gynecol Reprod Med, 9(1), 01-12. doi: 10.33140/JGRM.09.01.05.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “suggests,” “potential,” “hope,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for our FemBloc product candidate; develop and advance our current FemBloc product candidate and successfully enroll and complete the clinical trial; the ability of our clinical trial to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidate and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our products and product candidate; our ability to commercialize our products and product candidate, our ability to establish, maintain, grow or increase sales and revenues, or the effect of delays in commercializing our products, including FemaSeed; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

Nathan Abler, Dresner Corporate Services, (714) 742-4180, nabler@dresnerco.com