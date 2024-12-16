FairJourney Biologics Establishes Scientific Advisory Board

Global industry leaders appointed to define key avenues for growth, accelerate innovation, and optimize scientific strategies to maintain leadership in antibody discovery and development

PORTO, Portugal--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FairJourney Biologics S.A., leaders in the discovery and optimization of antibodies, today announced it has established a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to support its strategy for ongoing growth and innovation. The advisory board comprises renowned industry experts appointed to support the identification of strategic opportunities, enhance scientific excellence, and drive the development of cutting-edge technologies. This alignment ensures the Company remains at the forefront of antibody discovery, addressing market needs and future trends.





António Parada, CEO of FairJourney Biologics, commented: “The addition of the Scientific Advisory Board to our team marks a significant milestone for FairJourney Biologics. Their collective expertise will guide our scientific efforts, helping us accelerate growth and deliver the next generation of antibody discovery technologies to our customers and stakeholders.”

Dr. Janine Schuurman joins as Chair of FairJourney Biologics’ SAB. Her career has centered around innovative research and new technology in antibody discovery and development for novel therapeutic modalities. She was Senior Vice President, Head Antibody Research & Technology at Genmab, joining in 2000 as one of the first ten employees on the R&D team and going on to hold several senior positions over 22 years at the Company. Janine has co-invented an impressive portfolio of therapeutic antibodies, approved and in clinical and pre-clinical development, and antibody discovery and development platforms. She advises a number of companies and collaborates with leading industry organizations, including as President of The Antibody Society. Janine holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Immunology from the University of Amsterdam.

Janine commented: “FairJourney Biologics is established as a global leader in antibody discovery services. As SAB Chair, I am very much looking forward to joining the Company’s journey to broaden innovation and its impact on the industry.”

Dr. Elaine Sullivan brings over 25 years of industry experience; holding senior executive positions at several pharma and biotech companies, including as a member of the Senior Global R&D management team at Eli Lilly and Company and AstraZeneca. Elaine was Vice President R&D; Head of New Opportunities Therapy Area at AstraZeneca, and having been at the Company for over 16 years, moved to Eli Lilly as Vice President of Global External Research & Development. She co-founded and led Carrick Therapeutics as CEO, has established 14 new companies, and gained extensive international Non-executive Director Board expertise in public companies across Europe. Elaine gained her Ph.D. in Molecular Virology from The University of Edinburgh.

Dr. Tariq Ghayur has over 30 years’ experience leading multi-disciplinary, cross-therapeutic area Biologics discovery programs and developing novel biologics platforms in different organizations, including BASF Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, and most recently as Distinguished Research Fellow and Head of Foundational Immunology Department at AbbVie. Several of the Biologics programs Tariq’s teams pioneered have resulted in clinical development candidates. He holds a Ph.D. in Immunology from McGill University and completed his post-doctoral training at Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Dr. Victor Greiff is an Associate Professor for Systems Immunology at the University of Oslo and the Director of Computational Immunology at Imprint Labs, a non-profit focused research organization for immunology. His group develops machine learning, computational and experimental tools for immune-repertoire-based in silico immunodiagnostics and immunotherapeutics discovery and design. Victor received his Ph.D. in Systems Immunology from Humboldt University and performed his postdoctoral training at ETH Zürich.

