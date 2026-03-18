Excalipoint Therapeutics Launches with $68.7 Million to Develop Next-Generation T-Cell Engager Therapies

Funding to advance proprietary T-cell engager platforms and pipeline of highly differentiated T-cell engager therapies targeting solid tumors and autoimmune diseases

Financing co-led by multiple top-tier financial investors, with participation from global investors including LAV and Eisai

One of the largest seed financing rounds for a Chinese biotechnology company

SHANGHAI, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Excalipoint--Excalipoint Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing next-generation T-cell engager (TCE) therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced an oversubscribed $68.7 million seed financing round to support advancement of its proprietary technology platforms and pipeline of differentiated T-cell engager programs.

The financing includes $41 million in seed funding completed at the company’s inception in August 2025, co-led by HSG, Apricot Capital, and Yuanbio Venture Capital, with participation from 5Y Capital, Co-Win Ventures, Med-Fine Capital and Hony Capital. The seed round represents one of the largest early-stage financings for a Chinese biotechnology company.

After ramping up to full operational status and achieving significant clinical progress in just six months, the company secured a $27.7 million extension round co-led by MPCi (formerly Matrix Partners China) and Centurium Capital. The round also included significant participation from global investors LAV (Lilly Asia Ventures) and Eisai Innovation Inc, the venture arm of Eisai Co., Ltd. Existing investors Apricot Capital and 5Y Capital also participated in the extension round.

Excalipoint was co-founded by Lei Fang, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jielun Zhu, MBA, CFA, Co-Founder, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer. Dr. Fang previously held leadership roles at Lepu Biopharma and I-Mab Biopharma, while Mr. Zhu brings over 20 years of healthcare and capital markets experience, including leadership roles at I-Mab Biopharma, Fapon Group, and Jefferies.

The new funding will support advancement of Excalipoint’s proprietary platforms - TOPAbody, T-Cell Immune Shield, and TCE Probody - as well as a pipeline of six differentiated programs with first- or best-in-class potential. These programs are designed to improve the efficacy, safety, and durability of T-cell immunotherapies for solid tumors and other difficult-to-treat cancers.

Excalipoint’s next-generation platforms are designed to overcome key biological barriers that have historically limited T-cell engager therapies, including converting “cold” tumors into “hot” tumors, addressing the tumor microenvironment, and enabling targeting of difficult-to-drug tumor antigens. Supported by these proprietary platforms, the company is building a diversified pipeline to reduce single-asset risk and drive value through strategic partnerships and out-licensing.

Excalipoint’s pipeline includes the following programs:

EXP011 (CTM012) – A tri-specific antibody targeting DLL3, CD3, and 4-1BB, being developed for small cell lung cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, and other DLL3-expressing malignancies. The company initiated a Phase I/II clinical trial with the first patient dosed in October 2025.

– A tri-specific antibody targeting DLL3, CD3, and 4-1BB, being developed for small cell lung cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, and other DLL3-expressing malignancies. The company initiated a Phase I/II clinical trial with the first patient dosed in October 2025. EXP012 (CTM013) – A tri-specific antibody targeting CDH17, CD3, and 4-1BB, being developed to treat colorectal, gastric, and pancreatic cancers.

– A tri-specific antibody targeting CDH17, CD3, and 4-1BB, being developed to treat colorectal, gastric, and pancreatic cancers. EXP016 – A tri-specific antibody leveraging the TOPAbody platform designed to target solid tumors with high unmet medical need.

– A tri-specific antibody leveraging the TOPAbody platform designed to target solid tumors with high unmet medical need. EXP017 – A multi-specific antibody developed using the Immune Shield platform aimed at addressing key limitations of the tumor microenvironment.

– A multi-specific antibody developed using the Immune Shield platform aimed at addressing key limitations of the tumor microenvironment. EP101 – A molecule enhanced with the Pro-TCE platform technology designed to enable targeting of challenging tumor-associated antigens.

– A molecule enhanced with the Pro-TCE platform technology designed to enable targeting of challenging tumor-associated antigens. EXP015 – A tri-specific antibody derived from the TOPAbody platform targeting IgG-associated diseases in immunology.

“Excalipoint is developing a proprietary pipeline and three powerful technology platforms to position our company as a true innovation powerhouse and developer of T-cell engagers,” said Lei Fang, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Excalipoint Therapeutics. “By combining science and capital with China’s clinical development efficiency and access to large patient populations, we can rapidly generate clinical data while advancing a pipeline of differentiated therapies. Our progress reflects the strength and maturity of China’s biotech ecosystem, which has become an essential part of the global innovation value chain. The strong support from top-tier investors validates both our science and this new approach to building a globally competitive biotechnology company.”

“Our successful launch and backing from top-tier investors highlight Excalipoint’s strong growth potential. In just six months, we added two technology platforms and expanded our pipeline to six differentiated programs,” said Jielun Zhu, MBA, CFA, Co-Founder, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer of Excalipoint Therapeutics. “Built on a NewCo model, we are combining disciplined capital deployment, focused execution, and cross-border partnerships to efficiently translate our science into clinical progress and long-term value.”

Founded under a pioneering China NewCo model that integrates experienced founders, pipeline assets, and venture capital to accelerate drug development, Excalipoint has rapidly evolved into a multi-platform clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on next-generation T-cell engager therapeutics.

“MPCi is deeply engaged in healthcare, focusing on science-driven innovative enterprises with core technological barriers. Excalipoint is our highly recognized next-generation TCE innovation powerhouse,” said David Su, Founding Managing Partner, MPCi. “With three independent and cutting-edge technology platforms, it has the potential to break down traditional TCE treatment bottlenecks. It boasts 6 highly differentiated pipelines and the rapid clinical progress of EXP011, the lead asset, reflects the team’s exceptional competence and flawless execution. As its long-term partner, MPCi will empower Excalipoint to unlock the enormous value of T-cell immunotherapy and become a global innovation benchmark.”

“Centurium Capital’s investment thesis focuses on identifying companies capable of driving transformative innovation, and we believe Excalipoint is among the most promising next-generation TCE companies globally,” said Vicky Li, Executive Director at Centurium Capital. “Led by Dr. Lei Fang and Mr. Jielun Zhu, the company combines strong scientific leadership, a differentiated pipeline, and an impressive track record of execution. We are proud to co-lead this financing and support Excalipoint’s continued growth.”

About Excalipoint Therapeutics

Excalipoint Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of next-generation innovative T-cell engager (TCE) therapies to address unmet medical needs globally. Centered on multiple proprietary TCE technology platforms, including TOPAbody Platform, T-Cell Immune Shield Platform and TCE Probody Platform, the company is committed to developing novel T-cell based therapeutics with greater differentiation and stronger clinical potential to overcome treatment barriers of existing therapies. With six pipeline programs across oncology and immunology, its lead candidate EXP011(CTM012) is in Phase 1/2 trials for solid tumors. For more information, visit www.excalipoint.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com