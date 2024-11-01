Exact Sciences to Participate in November 2024 Investor Conference

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conference and invited investors to participate by webcast.





Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, London

Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. ET

The webcast can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences’ website at www.exactsciences.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on X @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts



Erik Holznecht

Exact Sciences Corp.

investorrelations@exactsciences.com

608-800-6605