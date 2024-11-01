Exact Sciences to Participate in November 2024 Investor Conference

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conference and invited investors to participate by webcast.
- Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, London
Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. ET
The webcast can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences’ website at www.exactsciences.com.
About Exact Sciences Corp.
A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on X @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contacts
Erik Holznecht
Exact Sciences Corp.
investorrelations@exactsciences.com
608-800-6605