Evergreen Nephrology Appoints Brian Palo as Chief Financial Officer

Palo will lead strategic financial planning, capital management, and investor relations as Evergreen prepares for continued growth.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Nephrology, a leader in value-based care (VBC) programs for people with kidney disease, today announced the appointment of Brian Palo as Chief Financial Officer. As the company prepares for significant expansion over the next two years, Palo will lead strategic financial planning, capital management and investor relations while strengthening the financial infrastructure needed to scale Evergreen's model and improve outcomes for patients.

Palo recently served as Senior Vice President and CFO of two major business units at Teladoc Health: U.S. Group Health and Hospitals & Health Systems, which provide access to care for over 100 million Americans. He played a leading role in developing Teladoc's VBC offerings and payment models. Prior to Teladoc, Palo worked in financial consulting for private equity and venture-backed companies and had an earlier career in healthcare investment banking and private equity.

"Brian brings the strategic finance and operating experience Evergreen needs as we prepare for meaningful growth and scale over the next two years," said Heather Trafton, CEO of Evergreen Nephrology. "His expertise in financial planning, capital management, pricing, contracting and value-based payment models will strengthen how we allocate resources, evaluate investments and engage with our investors. He will bring the financial rigor and forward-looking insight required to support disciplined, sustainable growth, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Commenting on joining the company, Palo said, "Chronic and end-stage kidney diseases place a tremendous burden on those affected by them and account for an outsized share of healthcare costs in the U.S. Evergreen's differentiated partnership model and track record of industry-leading outcomes for patients and payors uniquely position the company to make a meaningful difference in this important area of healthcare. I'm excited to join this high-performing team and help take the company to its next phase of growth."

For more information on Evergreen Nephrology's leadership team, visit: https://egneph.com/about-us/.

About Evergreen Nephrology

Evergreen Nephrology is a value-based care company that supports people with chronic and end-stage kidney disease and those who care for them. Evergreen partners with nephrologists, other care providers, and payors to offer tailored care that goes beyond just medical need, meeting patients where they are while empowering positive decision-making and offering the services they require to manage their disease. By addressing physical, emotional, mental, and social well-being, Evergreen's team simplifies the complex world of kidney care – building trust and connecting with each patient to make them feel seen and heard.

Operating across 24 states with a network of over 1,300 providers, Evergreen delivers personalized, value-based care designed to empower patients and improve outcomes. For more information, please visit egneph.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Evergreen Nephrology