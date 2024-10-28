Europe Viral Vector And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Industry Report 2024 to 2033

According to the latest report Europe viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market size is estimated to be worth USD 2.22 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 11.65 billion by 2033. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 20.2% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2033.

The market growth is attributed to the increasing presence of major local market players and increased research funding in Europe. The number of biopharmaceutical companies is increasing leading to rising investments in the region. For instance, in February 2022, to boost vaccine development the UK launched around 192 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

Europe viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is witnessing a significant increase in expansion and partnership activities during the forecast period, with various companies having been acquired by the larger companies. In Europe, the population is rapidly increasing. Individuals aged over 65 make up 19% of the population, showing approximately 183 million people, according to the UN. This increasing population is at higher risk of improving infectious disorders, as they are more likely to be hospitalized and develop flu. This, leading to these factors, the region is anticipated to experience growth opportunities in Europe viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market over the forecast period.

The presence of various companies that produce vaccines is anticipated to drive the production of vectors in European countries. A Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), Exothera S.A., has significantly invested in expanding viral vector technologies in Europe. Similarly, in October 2022, RDBiotech and ABL announced a partnership in gene and cell therapy manufacturing. To serve to growing demand, manufacturers are adopting novel technologies in Europe. In addition, in May 2023, to address the increasing demand, Touchlight expanded its existing plasmid DNA manufacturing capacity in its UK facility.

Europe Viral Vector And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Key Takeaways

• The global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market size was valued at USD 6.19 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 39.30 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2024 to 2033.

• The U.S. viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market size was valued at USD 2.45 billion in 2023 and is expected to be worth around USD 15.30 billion by 2033, with a registered CAGR of 20.1% during forecast period 2024 to 2033.

• Germany viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market accounted for a revenue share of 24.19% in 2023.

• The viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market in Italy is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% over the forecast period

• Based on vector type, the adenovirus segment held a considerable share in 2023.

• The lentivirus segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

• Based on workflow, the downstream processing segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 53.15% in 2023.

• Based on the application, the vaccinology segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 21.19% in 2023.

• The cell therapy segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% over the forecast period.

• Based on end-use, the research institutes segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 57.18% in 2023.

• The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period.

• Based on disease, the cancer segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 38.19% in 2023.

• The genetic disorders are expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Europe Viral and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Trends

• The rise in research funding, tailored with the presence of significant local major market players, is expected to drive the market growth.

• The biopharmaceutical industry is witnessing robust growth due to the rising investments in the industry are expected to enhance the market growth.

• The growing number of collaborations or partnerships across the various organizations included in this sector is expected to lead to rising interest in the vector manufacturing area.

The Role of Plasmid DNA in Viral Vector Production for Gene Therapy

The Importance and Challenges of Viral Vector Production

Production Costs and Immune Responses: Viral vector production is a costly endeavor, necessitating sophisticated bioprocessing facilities and stringent quality control measures. The immune response elicited by viral vectors is another critical challenge, as it can limit the effectiveness and safety of gene therapy. Strategies to mitigate these responses include modifying viral vector components to reduce immunogenicity (IntechOpen, 2022). Transgene Expression Regulation: Precise regulation of transgene expression is essential to ensure therapeutic efficacy and safety. This involves engineering viral vectors to include regulatory elements that control the timing, location, and level of gene expression (IntechOpen, 2022).

Recent Advances in Viral Vector Engineering

Recent engineering advancements have significantly improved the delivery efficiency and safety of viral vectors, targeting various diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases. These improvements are evident in several approved viral vector-based drugs and vaccines, such as those developed for COVID-19 and Ebola (Preprints, 2023; International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, 2023).

Adenoviruses and Adeno-Associated Viruses (AAVs): Adenoviruses and AAVs have been engineered to enhance specificity and reduce off-target effects. For instance, new AAV vectors have been designed for local neuronal transduction in the brain, significantly improving targeted gene delivery while minimizing peripheral transduction (bioRxiv, 2021). Lentiviral Vectors: Lentiviral vectors have been instrumental in T cell engineering for adoptive cell therapies, such as CAR-T cell therapy for blood cancers. Despite their clinical success, challenges remain in scaling up these therapies, necessitating GMP-compliant technologies and protocols (Viruses, 2021).

Europe Viral Vector And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Report Segmentation Insights

By vector type

The adenovirus segment held the largest market share in 2023. Adenoviral Vectors are significantly used for several research applications in gene therapy, as they can integrate large transduce and transgenes diving & quiescent cells and are produced at high titers. For example, scientists are engaged in research and development of adenovirus-mediated gene therapy to prevent HIV infection. To improve HIV management, this adenoviral gene therapy could be an effective way. AdV are continuously tailored as vaccines as they can induce strong T cell and humoral responses. Various studies have been carried out to improve the efficiency of AdV among several applications such as gene editing and vaccinology.

The lentivirus segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The research community is focusing on advancements in these vectors, with the increasing use of lentiviral vectors in ongoing research. For example, to avoid insertional mutagenesis, scientists are studying the significance of non-integrating lentiviral vectors as a tool. NILVs can transduce both dividing and non-dividing cells. These vectors have significant tools in CAR-T cell therapy research. Various applications of this vector have contributed to propel the segment growth in the market.

Workflow Types

The downstream processing segment dominated the Europe viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market in 2023. Downstream procedures include various purification methods that include multiple steps. These procedures are generally divided into three stages such as polishing, intermediate purification, and capture. Ultrafiltration and chromatography are utilized, for intermediate purification and the final polishing step.

The upstream processing segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The first step of processing, called upstream processing, includes extracting the virus, growing these cells, and introducing cells to the virus. Increasing innovation in product development, including the number 15 microbioreactor system for upstream procedure development, is anticipated to drive segment growth.

By application types

The vaccinology segment dominated the Europe viral vector and DNA plasmid manufacturing market in 2023. The increasing demand for vaccines to prevent infectious diseases such as cancer is expected to drive the market growth. Manufacturing of viral vector-based vaccines can be accomplished and easy along with manufacturing units. Various viral vectors are being investigated leading to their related benefits, which are being explored to accelerate the development and assess the potential of viral vector-based vaccines.

The cell therapy segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Due to the development of advanced transfer vectors, cell therapy-based treatments are becoming more popular. These viral vectors are effective and safe. Patient samples are extracted, expanded, and then improved using gene therapy vectors.

By End-use insights

The research institutes segment dominated the Europe viral vector and DNA plasmid manufacturing market in 2023. The segment growth is driven by the rising involvement of scientific communities in cell and gene therapy research and the increasing demand for viral vectors.

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. This can be fueled by the continuous development of advanced therapies tailored to a significant increase in the number of gene therapy programs by pharmaceutical companies.

By disease types

The cancer segment dominated the Europe viral vector and DNA plasmid manufacturing market in 2023. The segment growth is attributed to the high number of plasmid DNA and viral vectors for the development of these gene therapies and an increasing number of cancer cases are expected to drive the segment growth.

Genetic diseases are expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Gene therapy was established for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Lipoprotein Lipase Deficiency (LPLD) diseases, Adenosine Deaminase-Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID), and hemophilia which are caused due to missing genes and genetic inconsistencies that express a particular trait. The most common genetic diseases such as hemophilia and sickle cell anaemia, are characterized by the production of hemoglobin and the formation of blood clots, affecting the oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood.

Country Insights

Germany viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market accounted for a revenue share of 24.19% in 2023. Germany is one of the leading gene therapy clinical trials countries in Europe. A substantial number of companies have their facilities set up here, which is anticipated to support the rapid commercialization of drugs. Germany is the first country where the recently approved gene therapy treatment has been utilized. It is expected to witness significant growth in the number of trials and approval of drugs in the coming years, owing to an increase in the number of companies being set up and the support provided by governments in finding feasible treatment options for genetic disorders & various cancers.

The viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market in Italy is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% over the forecast period due to tremendous advances in biomanufacturing and industrial research. The country hosts several biotechnology & biopharmaceutical hotspots and is home to several key players in the viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing domain. For instance, Milan is the hub of the biotechnology sector in Italy, housing approximately 35% of all biotech companies.

Europe Viral Vector And DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Company Insights

Merck KGaA, BioMarin, Lonza, and others are the major players operating in the market.

• Merck KGaA provides a wide range of chemical and pharmaceutical products serving several industries. It operates through three business sectors such as performance materials, life sciences, and healthcare. It provides life sciences services and products for drug development and discovery, along with research and laboratory applications.

• Lonza is a worldwide supplier of biopharmaceuticals and provides products in wood protection, industrial solutions, water treatment, biotechnology and pharmaceutical, agro-ingredients, consumer care, and bioresearch.

Key Europe Viral Vector And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Companies:

• Merck KGaA

• Lonza

• BioMarin

• Batavia Biosciences

• BioNTech IMFS

• Miltenyi Biotec

• Charles River Laboratories (Cobra Biologics)

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Europe Viral Vector And DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Recent Developments

• In November 2023, South Korean conglomerate SK Group’s contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), SK Pharmteco Co. introduced two new viral vector platforms expected to save cost and time in the manufacturing of innovative gene and cell therapies (CGTs).

• In April 2023, SK Pharmteco’s clinical and commercial viral vector manufacturing arm for cell and gene therapies, Yposkesi announced the launch of an optimized Lentiviral (LV) Vector manufacturing platform, LentiSure for increasing lentivirus production robustness and efficiency. Lentivirus is used to produce cell-based immune-oncology therapies.

Europe Viral Vector And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Europe Viral Vector And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market.

By Vector Type

• Adenovirus

• Retrovirus

• Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV)

• Lentivirus

• Plasmids

• Others

By Workflow

• Upstream Manufacturing

o Vector Amplification & Expansion

o Vector Recovery/Harvesting

• Downstream Manufacturing

o Purification

o Fill Finish

By Application

• Antisense & RNAi Therapy

• Gene Therapy

• Cell Therapy

• Vaccinology

• Research Applications

By End-use

• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Research Institutes

By Disease

• Cancer

• Genetic Disorders

• Infectious Diseases

• Others

• By Country

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

