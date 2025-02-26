Eterna Therapeutics Hosts Successful Inaugural Meeting with Newly Formed Scientific Advisory Board to Advance Cell Therapy Pipeline

Meeting addressed progress and strategic direction for company’s induced mesenchymal stem cell (iMSC) therapy programs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eterna Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and autoimmune diseases, today announced a successful inaugural meeting of its newly formed Scientific Advisory Board. The meeting brought together leading experts in cell therapy to evaluate preclinical advances, address key scientific questions, refine the company’s research and development priorities, and discuss the roadmap to human clinical trials.

The board consists of top leaders in the field, including:

Michael Andreeff, MD, PhD, Professor in the Departments of Leukemia and Stem Cell Transplantation at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Christopher Rohde, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Factor Bioscience

Blythe Sather, PhD, Vice President and Head of Research at Tune Therapeutics

Jerome B. Zeldis, MD, PhD, held leadership roles at Celgene (now Bristol Myers Squibb NexImmune

“The meeting was truly invigorating, sparking dynamic discussions and strategic brainstorming on advancing our next-generation cell therapies to bring the greatest benefit to people battling cancer and autoimmune disease,” said Sanjeev Luther, CEO of Eterna Therapeutics. “It was inspiring to witness the board’s unparalleled expertise, combined with their unwavering passion and commitment to driving innovation with the highest level of scientific rigor.”

Some highlights from the meeting include:

The board discussed the positive preclinical data for ERNA-101 in ovarian cancer, including immune activation, tumor microenvironment interactions, and potential combination strategies. Further studies are planned to optimize dose and route of administration in order to maximize downstream anti-tumor immune responses.

The board was aligned on further advancing rigorous quality, safety, and efficacy criteria for product consistency, engaging with regulatory agencies, and prioritizing clinical trial design to accelerate the path to first-in-human studies.

They also highlighted potential combination therapies with CAR-T therapy, MUC16-targeting agents, and other immunomodulatory approaches to enhance treatment efficacy in challenging disease areas.

Lastly, the board focused on potential therapeutic indications within autoimmune disease for ERNA-102. Additional research will be conducted for further assessment.

Eterna will continue to collaborate with the Scientific Advisory Board and key stakeholders to translate these innovative therapies into impactful clinical practice.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. Eterna’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Eterna’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

Eterna is developing two highly innovative stem cell therapy products, both currently in pre-clinical stages. ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system’s response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-102 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s primary focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.eternatx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “design,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “would,” “contemplate,” “project,” “target,” “objective,” or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Eterna’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: progress and possible outcomes of the Company’s lead research project, ERNA-101, and future research projects. Forward-looking statements are based upon Eterna’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Eterna’s risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Eterna does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

