Escugen and Sovran Forge Strategic Partnership Announcement

June 12, 2025 — Shanghai Escugen Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (“Escugen”) and Sovran Bio, Inc. (“Sovran” or “Sovran Bio”) jointly announced today the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement.

This collaboration aims to leverage Sovran's novel approach to broad-spectrum disease targeting and unique biologic architectures together with Escugen's proprietary EZWi-Fit® platform technology and deep development expertise to rapidly advance multiple novel antibody and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapeutic product candidates to the clinical. Under the agreement, the parties will jointly contribute to partnered program research and development with shared upside.

Dr. David Meininger, Founder & CEO of Sovran, remarked that “the deal plays to the strengths of each company to quickly and efficiently translate new thinking on well-known therapeutic problems into better solutions for patients.”

Dr. Qing Zhou, Co-Founder and CEO of Escugen, stated that “this partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies to accelerate their R&D processes in bringing next-generation therapeutics to the global pharmaceutical market. A joint research effort also harvests tremendous global opportunities for both parties.”